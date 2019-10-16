20170806_MET_REDSKINS_03

The marching band at Virginia State University has been reinstated after allegations of hazing.

Last week, the Trojan Explosion Marching Band suspended its performances pending the completion of an investigation by VSU police and the band’s leadership.

That investigation found that members of a campus social group called Drum Phi, which includes some members of the band, "conducted activities in violation of the University’s Anti-Hazing policy," said university spokeswoman Pamela Tolson.

Drum Phi has been suspended for a minimum of three years, Tolson said, and some members of the group have faced university discipline.

The group did not immediately return a request for comment Wednesday.

"Administration will continue to monitor all student organizations and social groups for adherence to the University’s Anti-Hazing policy," Tolson said. "Any organization, including students, advisors, and employees who violate University policy, will be held accountable."

Tolson said last week that some of the hazing allegations “have been substantiated" but did not elaborate on what the allegations were.

