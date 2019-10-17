In a faith-oriented convocation at the end of Virginia Union University's homecoming week, local leaders and clergy honored Hakim J. Lucas in a ceremony formally recognizing him as the university's 13th president.
Praising God and the legacy of the historical black college, invited speakers said Lucas is well suited to advance the university's mission to transform the lives of its students and foster better relationships with the city and other community organizations and institutions of higher learning.
"Typically once they've served a year or more at the university, a huge celebration is held to officially welcome them," said VUU spokeswoman Pamela Cox. "This is like our wedding - it's a big celebration and it makes it official that he is our university president."
Virginia Union hired Lucas in August 2017 following the retirement of former President Claude G. Perkins.
Toward the end of his remarks, Lucas, a longtime college administrator and history teacher with a doctoral education degree from Fordham University, announced that VUU will offer 50 full scholarships for qualifying students from a New York City middle school, some of whom were present Thursday.
Cox said Washington Heights Middle School has ties to another college where Lucas used to work. Virginia Union announced similar scholarship offers for a limited number of Richmond and Henrico County public school students earlier this year.
"This is a man of tremendous energy and passion. He is driven, he is focused and he has a deep commitment to social equity and justice," said Virginia Commonwealth University President Michael Rao. "Under his leadership, this institution will continue to do more to include more human beings. The best is yet to come."
Nina Hicks, president of the university's student government, said that she has worked closely with Lucas for more than a year, and that he has encouraged more student involvement in the university's affairs.
"With Dr. Lucas, you can always expect an honest conversation, a lot of laughter and always solutions. He has allowed student leaders into spaces and conversations that we have never been allowed in before, making is possible for us to home in on our leadership capabilities," Hicks said. "We are excited to embark on this journey. We cannot wait to see what your vision leads the Panther family into."
Since being hired to lead the historically black college two years ago, Lucas has been the subject of controversies involving his former employers and a proposed redevelopment project that would span a 10-block area downtown.
In January 2018, Bethune-Cookman University filed suit against Lucas, the university's former vice president, and other officials alleging financial misconduct stemming from a development project on the school's Florida campus.
Lucas has maintained his innocence as the lawsuit continues to make its way through a Florida court.
Earlier this year, Lucas, Rao and Virginia State University President Makola M. Abdullah signed their names to op-eds ghostwritten by a consultant tied to a $1.5 billion redevelopment effort centered on replacing the Richmond Coliseum.
City Councilman Michael Jones later nominated Lucas to a committee the council convened to vet the project, saying local clergy leaders had lobbied for his inclusion to promote diversity to a slate of existing candidates. The council ultimately voted 5-4 in favor of Lucas, with several council members expressing reservations about choosing someone who had publicly advocated for the deal.
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, who called for the redevelopment project, took the stage Thursday to profess trust in Lucas' leadership.
"I dare say today is a spiritual day because in a very real way the inauguration of Hakim Lucas ... is an act of faith," Stoney said. "We are all here today to affirm that act of faith, the belief that this very important and significant university is in good hands."
Keynote speaker Herman J. Felton, president of Wiley College in Marshall, Texas, said it is imperative for the leaders of historically black colleges to emulate past leaders, including civil rights-era activist and former VUU President Samuel DeWitt Proctor.
Felton also said leaders of historically black colleges should show support and refrain from criticizing one another.
"Our institutions should be sacred and cared for as such," he said.
