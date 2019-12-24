Virginia Union University announced Tuesday that it plans to lower undergraduate tuition rates by nearly a third beginning in Fall 2020 in an effort to make higher education more affordable.
Undergraduate tuition will go down from $15,530 annually to $10,530. The figure doesn't include the $1,753 in fees, which will remain the same, or room and board.
For the 2019-2020 school year, residence hall fees ranged from $3,574 to $5,330 for 9 months in a double room or up to $7,562.40 for 9 months in a single. Additionally, meal plans ranged from $571 to $2,381.
Virginia Union University, which is one of the state’s Historically Black Universities, spent months investigating tuition, room, board and fees of similar universities in the state and nationally and reviewed current student loan data and default rates in its consideration of the tuition reduction.
“This was an important decision for the Trustees as we work to meet the needs of our students,” said Dr. W. Franklyn Richardson, chairman of the VUU Board of Trustees, in a press release. “We want to ensure that anyone who desires a high-quality education has access to it without accumulating a mountain of debt. This decision will change the future for our current students by reducing and, in some cases, eliminating their student loan debt. It will also give the opportunity to students who may have felt that higher education was financially impossible.”
As of June, there was a total of $1.6 trillion in outstanding student debt in the U.S. and 38.2% of people who first borrowed in 2004 are projected to default by 2023, according to information from the U.S. Department of Education.
The VUU press release said that 97% of its students receive financial aid and will continue to under the new financial model. The university will also offer new extended 5- and 6-year payment plans.
The university will increase tuition for its master’s and doctorate programs, which will cost $451 per credit hour, an increase of $92, and $551 per credit hour, an increase of $295, according to the press release.
“The increased rates for these programs align with current pricing trends and keeps VUU as a competitive and affordable option among peer institutions,” the press release stated.
