After months of campaigning, the fate of the Republican Party’s current 4-1 advantage on the Chesterfield Board of Supervisors was placed before voters on Tuesday.
Republican Supervisors Leslie Haley and Chris Winslow sought re-election, as did Supervisor Jim Holland, the lone Democrat on the panel. Supervisors Steve Elswick in Matoaca and Dorothy Jaeckle in Bermuda are stepping down from the panel.
Around 9 p.m., unofficial election tallies posted by the state Department of Elections showed the following results:
Midlothian
Haley, an ethics attorney who chairs the Board of Supervisors, was leading in her bid for a second term on the board in a closely watched race to represent the Midlothian district in northern Chesterfield, according to the state tallies.
Haley was ahead of Democratic challenger Javaid Siddiqi by a margin of 55% to 45% with 11 out of 18 precincts reporting, early returns showed.
Haley called for sustainable growth with an appropriate balance between residential and commercial development. Siddiqi, the vice chairman of the Chesterfield School Board, said the county needs to increase its funding for the school system.
Clover Hill
In neighboring Clover Hill District, Winslow, an attorney, was in a close race with half of the 18 precincts reporting.
Winslow trailed Democratic challenger Debra Gardner by about 120 votes.
Winslow, an attorney, called for competitive salaries for public safety employees and the extension of the Powhite Parkway to ease congestion at the intersection of state Route 288 and U.S. Route 360. Gardner, a retired state employee, said ill-planned and rapid residential growth in Chesterfield had strained county schools and infrastructure.
Dale
Holland, president of a local accounting firm, was ahead in his re-election bid. Holland had 62% of the vote while his Republican challenger, Tammy Ridout had 38% with 11 of 17 precincts reporting.
Holland said he had pushed for plans to build the new Beulah Elementary School that opened last year and backed a new transit service on the Jefferson Davis corridor. Ridout, a former dental hygienist, said she would be a full-time supervisor, adding that she felt the panel needed a better advocate for the Dale District.
Matoaca
In the Matoaca District, retired Chesterfield police officer Kevin Carroll was the Republican seeking the seat that Elswick is leaving. Carroll appeared to be well-ahead over challenger Democrat Shajuan Mason, leading 67% to 33% with 13 of 18 precincts reporting.
Carroll said voters often complained to him about traffic and road conditions, and he said he also backed building the Powhite extension to relieve congestion in the western part of the county. Mason said some voters she spoke with said they feel developers have too much sway over the Board of Supervisors, and she said development has contributed to school overcrowding and transportation issues.
Bermuda
In eastern Chesterfield, Democratic candidate Murti Khan, owner of a small import-export business, faced Republican Jim Ingle Jr. in a bid to succeed Jaeckle. With 10 of 14 precincts reporting, Ingle had 54% of the vote while Khan had nearly 46%.
Khan criticized county officials for cutting cash proffers developers pay to support infrastructure for their developments. Republicans backed Ingle , who is a senior project manager at the R.J. Smith demolition contracting company, who highlighted the need to provide first responders and educators the resources they need to do the jobs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.