Over 1,700 people have signed an online petition asking the Virginia Museum of History & Culture in Richmond to move The War Horse statue back to Arthur Ashe Boulevard.
The War Horse came to the museum in 1997 as a commissioned gift from philanthropist and horse breeder Paul Mellon. It memorializes the 1.5 million horses and mules killed or wounded, or those that died from disease, on both sides during the Civil War.
Since its arrival, it's been in front of the building, near the 1912 entrance that is no longer the main entrance.
In May 2019, the horse was moved to a new platform near the museum’s current main entrance, near the parking lot off Sheppard Street. The horse statue is near the steps that connect visitors to the neighboring Virginia Museum of Fine Arts property.
“We wanted to put it where more people could see it,” Jamie Bosket, president and CEO of the Virginia Museum of History & Culture, said. “We moved it to our main entrance. 85% of our guests enter from the back not the front.”
But many Richmonders weren't pleased with the new location.
Richmond resident Rebecca D’Angelo posted a petition to change.org in mid-December, shortly after attending the unveiling of Kehinde Wiley’s “Rumors of War” at the nearby VMFA, calling for the museum to move The War Horse back to Arthur Ashe Boulevard.
“[T]his spectacularly beautiful, bitter sweet, and well-lit horse has been moved to the parking lot as an after-thought,” D’Angelo wrote in the petition. “He has been caught in the cross-fires of yet more human drama. While it is good and high time the nation is addressing the wounds of the Civil War and Racism: this horse, though a monument to [C]ivil [W]ar horses, is truly a monument to all the beasts of burden that die doing the human race's ugly work of war.”
Richmond developer Charlie Diradour, president of Lion’s Paw Development, attended the statue's unveiling in 1997. A horse lover and equestrian himself, Diradour was one of the many people who signed the petition.
"As a resident of the area nearby - and as someone who believes we need more statuary not less - and as someone who believes that the Jefferson Davis monument needs to come down the day before yesterday, I think moving the War Horse statue was a huge mistake. I don’t see how it couldn’t offended anyone, it honored the equine," he said.
D’Angelo said that many people believe the statue may have been moved for political reasons or due to the controversy surrounding many of the monuments in Richmond.
Bosket said that was not the case. He said moving the statue was part of the museum’s strategic plan and had been in discussion for several years.
He said that there were several issues with the statue’s previous location. First off, the museum wanted to repurpose the front terrace for public programming, such as its annual BrewHaHa Craft Beer Festival and the citizenship naturalization ceremony on the Fourth of July.
Another problem was vandalism. Over the years, people had tried crawling on it, there was spray paint at some point and someone had broken off a piece of it, Bosket said. The museum had to erect fencing around the statue to protect it. Also, in its previous location on Arthur Ashe Boulevard, it was located in a blind spot for the museum and their security.
With the move, the museum was able to remove the fencing around the statue so that viewers can get closer to War Horse, see its emaciated ribs and interact with it, Bosket said.
Will Lowery, a local animal rights attorney, misses the way that War Horse was dramatically lit at night when it was located in front of the museum on Arthur Ashe Boulevard.
“I’ve admired the War Horse for many years,” Lowery said. He lives nearby and often rode his bike past the front of the museum. He especially enjoyed viewing it at night, when it would cast a long, majestic shadow on the museum. “I would often stop and take a picture,” he said.
"The shadow that the horse cast on the building at night was just tremendous," Diradour added.
Lowery wanted to know more about why the War Horse was moved and thought perhaps the move could've been connected to the Rumors of War statue. “I wanted to see what the rationale was. From my perspective, there is so much tension in Richmond regarding the statues,” he said.
Because VMHC is a private entity and not subject to the Virginia Freedom of Information Act, Lowery requested records from the nearby VMFA through a FOIA request.
Shortly before the statue was moved, Bosket had reached out to the VMFA, asking if the VMFA would be interested in relocating The War Horse behind the Robinson House, connecting the green space between the VMFA and the VMHC.
But the VMFA declined.
In a phone interview, Michael Taylor, chief curator and deputy director for art and education, said that a statue like The War Horse “belongs in a history museum and not an art museum.”
“It was commissioned by Paul Mellon, [a frequent contributor to the VMFA]. He could have given it to us, but he chose the [VMHC, formerly known as the] Virginia Historical Society,” Taylor said. “It’s about the ugliness of war. The horse is emaciated. It’s reflecting disease and death in combat. That’s the kind of message a historical society can address.”
In contrast, he said, “we have a vision for our campus and our grounds with the sculpture garden. We have the lifting, majestic beauty of Chloe, Chihuly’s Red Reeds and now, Kehinde Wiley’s Rumors of War. There’s a monumentality, a beauty and an accessibility. It just didn’t fit our narrative and where we’re going.”
D’Angelo said that she believes The War Horse will make an even more powerful statement on Arthur Ashe Boulevard with the addition of Rumors of War.
“Imagine...how stunning to lie eyes on the War Horse and his sacrifices, then drive by Rumors of War by Kehinde Wiley, that honors the sacrifices of the enslaved Africans,” she wrote in the petition.
She is hoping to reach 5,000 signatures before submitting the petition to the VMHC.
Bosket said the museum doesn’t have any plans to move The War Horse.
“Nothing is ever off the table,” Bosket added. “But I think if people knew the full story, they’d feel far more comfortable with the move.”
