The coronavirus pandemic has scuttled big plans for a lot of people, and you can count Jasmine Mason among that number.
The senior at Henrico High School’s Center for the Arts won a major award – and, yes, it truly is a major award, not just “A Christmas Story” leg lamp – that carries with it a trip to New York for a ceremony at Carnegie Hall. The ceremony, originally scheduled for June, has been canceled, so Mason will not be able to walk onstage at one of America’s most venerable cultural landmarks. (It will be replaced with an online ceremony.)
But she still has the $10,000 scholarship that comes with the award and the feeling deep down of, “Did this really happen?”
“I still kind of am shocked,” she said. “It’s hard to believe. It’s a lot to take in.”
Mason was one of 16 national Gold Medal Portfolio winners – eight in art, eight in writing -- in the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards, which were established in 1923 to recognize the “vision, ingenuity and talent of our nation’s youth.” The program is sponsored by the National Alliance of Artists and Writers. Winners have included Andy Warhol, Sylvia Plath, Truman Capote, Bernard Malamud, Joyce Carol Oates, Richard Avedon, Frances Farmer, Robert Redford and Ken Burns.
Mason is Henrico’s third Center for the Arts student to be honored over the years.
“This is not only a tremendous honor for Jasmine … but it is also a huge honor and testament to the prominence of the Center for the Arts program,” said Stephanie Poxon, director of the center. Previous winners from the center were Ellie Braun in 2014 and Hallie Wilson in 2019.
“We are fortunate to have a center that gives the most talented students from Henrico County an opportunity to concentrate on the arts,” Poxon said. She also praised the teachers at the helm of the center’s visual arts program, Mary Scurlock and Genevieve Dowdy, for their ability “to inspire, motivate, challenge and nurture their students, like Jasmine, so that they can reach their full potential.”
Mason, who turned 18 the week after she learned of her award in March, won for her portfolio of eight paintings, depicting people on the lower economic rungs of society – generally people of color – in the act of waiting: at a bus stop, at a coin-laundry, at a fast-food restaurant, at a grocery store.
She painted them in acrylic on cardboard, giving the finished pieces an authentic, rough-around-the-edges feel.
“I experimented with many different substrates and materials during my junior year, but cardboard was always different and my intrigue for it kept leading me back to it,” she said. “Cardboard also really tied well into the message I wanted the figures to convey.”
The theme of her portfolio pieces did not emerge to her immediately; she was just observing real life around her.
“But then my teachers were telling me all of the figures looked like they were waiting for something,” she said. “Then I thought about making a whole theme about that and find more examples.
“Since I’ve always lived in a disenfranchised neighborhood, you don’t really see the problems because you’re in it because it’s every-day life for you.”
She believes the portfolio, taken as a whole, shows “how Richmond is segregated economically.”
Dowdy said Mason’s work “reminds us of the potency of a young person's point of view and the power their artistic vision has to move our culture through uncertain times.”
Scurlock said Mason “has a good eye, she really did capture a moment … and translate them to these paintings that were super interesting.”
“She’s very quiet, she’s really mature for her age, and, of course, talented, obviously,” said Scurlock. ”Jasmine is probably one of the hardest working students I’ve ever had, in terms of always doing what was asked of her, having it on time and doing a great job.”
Her work ethic extends beyond school.
She’s worked at Westminster Canterbury for almost a year in one of the retirement community’s restaurants. Before the pandemic closed schools, she was working about 30 hours a week, often returning home after classes, changing clothes and catching a ride to her job or walking the two miles from her home. The experience of juggling the job and was draining at times, she said, but taught her the importance of time-management.
She’s kept working during the pandemic, though instead of waiting tables she’s now delivering meals to residents in their apartments.
She’s planning to attend Columbus College of Art and Design in Ohio come fall. Long-term, she hopes to get into the architecture field, perhaps interior design. She likes the idea of designing public spaces.
“I still want to pursue a career as an artist, but I know I need a stable job and career,” she said.
Scurlock said she looks forward to seeing what Mason does in the future “because I think she’ll go really far in her endeavors. I just can’t imagine she won’t do really well.”
Mason’s mom, Clara Mason, said her daughter has been her own toughest critic.
“Jasmine was always critical of her artwork and had a hard time believing in her art,” said Clara Mason, who also works at Westminster Canterbury, as a supervisor coordinator. “I always saw something more in her at and kept repeating to her that it’s how others perceive her art. I truly started to believe that she was something special art-wise when she made a dress out of leaves in the 10th grade.”
Added Mason, “I’m proud that my daughter won and I’m glad that she can continue to follow her dreams.”
And as for missing out on the trip to Manhattan to be honored at Carnegie Hall? Jasmine Mason says it might be for the better.
“Honestly, the award ceremony at Carnegie overwhelmed me with the thought of the amount of attention I would receive, so I'm a lot more comfortable with the virtual ceremony,” she said. “I'm disappointed for the people that were looking forward to it, though.”
