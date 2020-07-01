At the midway point of a year defined by the unbelievable, came a scene nothing short of incredible.
After a day of anticipation, the skies opened and thunder roared as workers removed a 12,000-pound statue of Stonewall Jackson from its pedestal on Richmond’s Monument Avenue.
As word spread, more than a thousand spectators gathered around the statue, with authorities showing little interest in holding them back. They chanted, cheered and wept as the statue was taken off its base, then loaded on the back of a truck and driven away.
The work crew willing to take on the job arrived from Connecticut.
Stonewall Jackson was not the largest statue the Smedley Group has moved, nor was it their most emotionally fraught project — the workers on Monument Avenue on Wednesday were the first to move the steel beams from ground zero in New York City after 9/11.
“Obviously, this is kind of an unprecedented venue, but our company has been around since 1860,” the year before the Civil War began, said one of the workers. “You hope your rigging skills are well-rounded enough that you can take down a horse.”
None of the workers wished to be identified, citing the contentious nature of the project. One of the workers on the team’s elevated platform described it as an emotional day.
“It was different. It really kind of moved me,” he said. “There seemed to be a lot of positive happiness in the atmosphere, because we were obviously concerned and skeptical about what we would receive. So we were trying to just peacefully do our job, but people were very polite. There was really no negativity.”
At one point midway through the afternoon a pro-statue demonstrator waved a flag calling for the protection of the monuments. Police quickly escorted the man away, while others in the crowd grabbed the flag and set it on fire.
Most people were just there to witness history, though.
Mary Strunck and Rory Dunn — both history teachers who live in the neighborhood — saw crowds gathering and came to check out the scene.
“We teach about this kind of stuff in the classroom. It’s kinda cool to see it play out in real time,” Dunn said. “I didn’t expect it to be this soon. It’s just been really rewarding to see it play out. I’m excited for my students too because we’ve been talking about it and how history happens in real time, and now that it’s happening. I think it’ll be rewarding for them as well.”
Strunck, who teaches at Huguenot, is from Charlottesville originally. She contrasted Wednesday’s peaceful statue removal in Richmond with the white supremacist Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, during which Heather Heyer, a counterprotester, was killed.
Bill Rider, a retired math teacher who worked at Collegiate, hopped on his bike and rode over when his wife told him what was happening.
“It’s gratifying. It means that we’re growing as people that need to reflect about our history,” said Rider, who has lived in the Museum District for more than 30 years.
“As a teacher, it means that I feel a lot better. I had to look my students in the eye and say, ‘I’m not sure why this is still here.’ I was oblivious forever. It’s never too late to keep learning, to better understand the purpose of these monuments and how they affect all of our friends and neighbors.” He said he was glad that the statues came down due to government action and not forced removal by protesters.
“We needed this to happen this way because it shows that the government is responsive to the people,” Rider said. “Yes, there was a lot of anger — there still is — but we need to show that the folks in charge can do the right thing.”
For a recent VCU graduate whose porch overlooked the monument, it was a thrilling afternoon.
“I was just telling my husband that I f---ing hate that we live here,” said the woman, who is originally from California and declined to give her name. “We’ve been waiting for this since we moved in. I’m kind of overwhelmed.”
She said she had planned to throw a party when it finally happened. Instead, the party came to her, with chants of “tear it down” ringing out in the statue’s final moments on the pedestal.
Across the street, at First Baptist Church, workers who had been giving water bottles to onlookers celebrated.
“We’ve been trying to be good neighbors,” said facilities manager Bonnie Wilmoth.
The Confederate army purchased the church’s bell during the Civil War, to be melted down for bullets. A family bought the bell back and returned it to the church.
At 4:36 p.m., the statue of Stonewall Jackson was lifted from its base. At the church, the bell rang.
Like it or not the "realty" is future of the City of Richmond is doomed. For approximately 50 years the City of Richmond has been in a downward spiral. Constantly sinking because of incompetent management and City of Richmond Government. Yes, today is in fact a "red letter day for the City of Richmond" . Why? Because just like the "Titantic" it has finally sunken and is deep on the ocean floor. Guaranteed the City of Richmond will not rise again. Any who subscribe to this believe are kidding themselves. Resurrection will not occur. A vast majority of the population of the Commonwealth of Virginia are fed up and will have nothing to do and / or support the City of Richmond ever again. In essence the powers that be within the City of Richmond are directly responsible for the demise / sinking of the City of Richmond. The apathy which has and will continue to exist "you made your bed not lie in it". Trust me the City of Richmond will not be Phoenix Rising from the Ashes. So said but this is the gospel truth.
Janis Peace commenting: I was just watching film of Norway and Sweden and ironically, the speaker was talking and showing off their Monuments built years and years ago about various different historical figures. It made me sad. No matter what the statues are/were about, they are still history. Artists many years ago probably spent months or maybe years putting these works of art together and in one day, somebody decides they should go??? It doesn't matter what side you are on, or even if you don't take a side, they are works of art and should be appreciated. I doubt one person walking in these protests would be capable of making anything even close to the talent these statues held.
If you never want to see these statues again, they should be destroyed. Eventually, Virginia will be run by the right again and as evidenced by our current swing to the left, current laws can be changed by a simple majority.
Some one with a different view was removed and his flag burned. So much for peaceful protests.
Taking down this statue and others will merely be an empty victory for the citizens of Richmond. Will more jobs come as a result of this action? No! Will the Richmond Public School system improve for your children as a result of this action? No! The politicians have played you all for suckers merely to enhance their political careers, not the quality of life in the city.
Sorry, folks! Taking down statues is an empty victory because the citizens of Richmond and their children will have nothing to show for this action. Will there be more jobs? No! Will the Richmond Public Schools be improved? No!
It's not an empty victory, no matter what you think. Tell that to the young black children who have come by this statue and wonder why the city of Richmond has celebrated men who tried to destroy the United States in order to create a permanent slave republic.
Take the history out of an historic city and what's left?
Yes and I have heard that some people are moving out of Monument Avenue and out of the City. Goodbye tax money. Tourists are not going to want to come to Richmond any longer. Goodbye tourist dollars and taxes. I am sure that the Richmond schools could have used the money it is taking to take down those statues.
