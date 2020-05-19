Sitting on her deck as the rain fell Tuesday afternoon, Sarah Jurewicz, a chef and teacher at Chesterfield’s Career and Technical Center at Courthouse, was immersed in a book about the anthropology of butter when her husband called her inside.
From there, Jurewicz was whisked out to her front porch where, much to her surprise, balloons, flowers, a cake and Chesterfield County Public Schools staff were waiting to congratulate her on winning the school system’s top honor: county Teacher of the Year.
The district got creative this year to announce the various teachers of the year due to schools being closed because of COVID-19.
“This is incredible. I can’t stop grinning,” said Jurewicz, who not only is in her 15th year of teaching in Chesterfield but is also a graduate of the Career and Technical Center at Courthouse.
Joining Chesterfield schools in 2005, Jurewicz has taught at two of her alma maters, James River High School — for nine years — and for the past six years and counting at the Career and Technical Center, three years at the Hull campus and the past three at the Courthouse campus.
When transitioning to the Career and Technical Center, Jurewicz’s own high school mentor, Mark Kimmel, the former culinary arts instructor, handed over the keys to the center’s kitchen to her. Jurewicz took over the kitchen for Kimmel’s wife, who retired.
“It came full circle there, to be handed over the keys by a mentor,” Jurewicz said.
Jurewicz, a Culinary Institute of America graduate who was sporting a school T-shirt Tuesday, applies her study of baking and pastry arts directly into her classroom.
Brian Russell, principal of both county career center campuses, wouldn’t have missed seeing Jurewicz win for anything.
“I have never seen a teacher continuously get better and better [the way Jurewicz has],” Russell said. “It is phenomenal to see her in action.”
Russell said it is amazing to have one of his own staff members win county Teacher of the Year; it’s a first for him.
Jurewicz, standing beside the yard signs announcing her selection out of about 7,500 teachers, said winning was “very surreal.”
She misses her students but has found joy in their emailed requests for recipes and the sight of empty shelves on the baking aisles at grocery stores. People who might not usually cook are trying. Right now, that’s all we can do.
