Update: A crowd of an estimated thousand spectators stood in heavy rain Wednesday afternoon and watched as the bronze statue to Stonewall Jackson was removed from the granite base where it stood for more than 100 years.
The Stonewall Jackson statue by Richmond sculptor Frederick William Sievers was unveiled Oct. 11, 1919.
The statue was removed at around 4:40 in the afternoon after about four hours of work by crews.
Hundreds of people gathered at the Stonewall Jackson monument Wednesday about an hour after crews arrived to begin taking down the statue of the Confederate general.
Crews got there around 1 p.m. with a large crane, a cherry picker (elevated work platform) and a tractor trailer pulling a flatbed.
Hundreds of people who worked and lived nearby ran to the scene, cheering on every development by workers.
A crew of two men ascended to the top of the monument, eyeing the best path for removal.
At one point, one of the workers on the cherry picker, surveying where the statue sits on its pedestal gave a double thumbs up, to which the crowd responded with a cheer.
“Anybody that takes the time to examine the history of Richmond and Monument Avenue would probably agree that these were put here to help to sell a segregated community," said Daniel Farren, who heard the statues were being removed and walked over. "This should’ve happened a long time ago."
Mary Strunck and Rory Dunn — both history teachers who live in the neighborhood — saw crowds gathering and came to check out the scene.
"We teach about this kind of stuff in the classroom. It’s kinda cool to see it play out in real-time," Dunn said. "I didn’t expect it to be this soon. It’s just been really rewarding to see it play out. I’m excited for my students too because we’ve been talking about it and how history happens in real time, and now that it’s happening. I think it’ll be rewarding for them as well."
Strunck is from Charlottesville originally and compared Wednesday's statue removal to that Confederate statue debate that played out in her hometown, which included the white supremacist Unite the Right rally, during which Heather Heyer, a counter-protester, was killed.
"I’m intimately familiar with the debates surrounding the monuments. I’m phenomenally pleased that this is happening right now without any violence surrounding it — that there hasn’t been any KKK rallies as far as I know," Strunck said. She teaches 11th grade US history at Huguenot High School and Dunn teaches world and US history in Cumberland County.
Bill Rider, a retired math teacher who worked at Collegiate, hopped on his bike and road over when his wife told him what was happening.
"It’s gratifying. It means that we’re growing as people that need to reflect about our history," said Rider, who's lived in the Museum District for more than 30 years.
"As a teacher, it means that I feel a lot better. I had to look my students in the eye and say, 'I’m not sure why this is still here.' I was oblivious forever. It’s never too late to keep learning, to better understand the purpose of these monuments and how they affect all of our friends and neighbors."
He said he was glad that the statues came down due to government action and not forced removal by protesters.
"We needed this to happen this way because it shows that the government is responsive to the people. Yes, there was a lot of anger — there still is — but we need to show that the folks in charge can do the right thing," Rider said.
Zach Bazemore, who lives nearby, also was happy the statue was coming down.
“[The Stonewall Jackson monument] never should have been here in the first place and it’s about time they took it down. It’s one step forward, small as it may be, but we’ve got to start somewhere."
The folks at First Baptist Church were inside working when they were alerted the commotion by the statue. They have been moving through the crowd delivering cold water to anyone who needs it.
“We’ve been trying to be good neighbors,” says facilities manager Bonnie Wilmoth.
The Stonewall Jackson statue by Richmond sculptor Frederick William Sievers was unveiled Oct. 11, 1919.
Crews on scene preparing for removal of Jackson statue on Monument Avenue
1 p.m.: Crews prepared to remove the Stonewall Jackson statue from its pedestal on Monument Avenue Wednesday at the direction of Mayor Levar Stoney.
Earlier in the day, Stoney bucked advice from the interim City Attorney and bristled as the City Council sought to schedule a special meeting to formally vote on a resolution backing immediate removal of the statues.
“Today, I have the ability to do this through my emergency powers,” Stoney said.
His declaration came on the day a new state law took effect granting city control of its Confederate monuments. That law outlines a removal process that would take at least 60 days to unfold.
The City Council scheduled a special meeting to set that process in motion. It quickly gave way to Stoney asking for a vote on a resolution his administration drew up requesting support for immediate removal of the monuments.
Interim city attorney Haskell Brown said his office had not reviewed the resolution before the meeting. However, he said, any contention that Stoney possessed authority to remove the statues without following the state process would contradict legal advice he has previously given the council and administration.
Brown’s cautioning did not seem to dissuade most council members. A majority expressed worry that the statues were a hazard amid protests that have unfolded over the last four and a half weeks.
Protesters have already toppled several Confederate statues in the city, including the one depicting President of the Confederacy Jefferson Davis on Monument Avenue. An attempt last week to pull down J.E.B. Stuart – much larger statue – prompted some on the council and Stoney to publicly call for immediate removal.
A man was seriously injured as protesters in Portsmouth sought to topple a statue last month. The incident prompted Norfolk to accelerate its plans to take down a Confederate statue on public display.
“I’m so scared something awful is going to happen to one of our citizens,” said Kristen Larson, the 4th District council member.
That concern notwithstanding, Brown has said any attempt to the move the statues could put city officials, employees and any contractors who assist the effort at risk of facing criminal charges, or else invite litigation. He reiterated those concerns Wednesday.
Stoney disagreed, saying outside lawyers he had consulted with thought differently.
Through its hourlong electronic meeting, the council discussed procedural issues that arose with the resolution’s introduction and ultimately decided to schedule a special meeting Thursday at 1 p.m. to take it up. That would allow Brown’s office time to review Stoney’s resolution and meet public noticing requirements necessary for a formal vote on the matter.
Whether Stoney planned to wait for that outcome was unclear as the council adjourned. Toward the end of the meeting, after it became clear the council could not legally vote on his resolution, Stoney lobbied the council to express its support via a consensus.
“I think we need to act today and we will act immediately,” he said.
Stoney introduces resolution to remove Richmond-owned Confederate monuments immediately
11:36 a.m.: Mayor Levar Stoney wants to remove the city-owned Confederate monuments on Monument Avenue immediately for public safety, he said at an 11 a.m. special City Council meeting.
"My administration is ready to make this happen," Stoney said, asking Richmond City Council to endorse a resolution to remove the statues.
The state law granting the city control of the statues took effect today.
In the meeting streamed online, Stoney made his case that the city does not have to leave the statues on their pedestals while they go through the process laid out by state law.
City Attorney Haskell Brown said the resolution Stoney is asking the council to vote on was not publicly noticed for the special meeting, so the council is not allowed to vote on it without some procedural maneuvers.
Brown said his office got a copy of the resolution 23 minutes before the meeting started and has not had a chance to review or approve its legality.
Stoney said his resolution falls under "monument removal," which was listed on the agenda for the special meeting. Brown says the council cannot vote on the paper today, in his view.
A new law giving localities the authority to decide the fate of Confederate monuments in their jurisdictions went into effect today. Richmond City Council has already pledged to take down the four Confederate statues it owns on Monument Avenue. Local governing bodies, under the new law, are allowed to hold a nonbinding referendum on the future of the statues.
There have been protests against police brutality in Richmond each night for more than a month, sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of officers in Minneapolis. Five statues have been torn down by protesters in Richmond since the start of the protests.
Most recently The First Virginia Regiment Monument in Meadow Park in the Fan District was toppled from its pedestal on the weekend of June 20. Prior to that protesters took down statues of Confederate president Jefferson Davis on Monument Avenue, Confederate Gen. Williams Carter Wickham in Monroe Park, Christopher Columbus in Byrd Park and the Richmond Howitzers at the corner of Harrison Street and Grove Avenue.
The state-controlled Lee statue on Monument Avenue has been the hub of the local Black Lives Matter movement for the past month. Its fate is tied in a legal battle. Gov. Northam on June 4 ordered the Department of General Services to remove the statue "as soon as possible," but an injunction barring the state from taking action was extended indefinitely on June 16 by a Richmond judge.
Drake as usual you deflect from what I said ! Richmond leaders, and I use that term loosely, are inept. I pointed out how well the surrounding counties are run and you come back with some BS about Richmond being an inviting place.
Stoney you are a black piece of c..p that has set back race relations 160 years.
I sure hope that this single event marks the beginning of the next CIVIL war which, by the way will be the first one in this country that was about the negro.
Any body know where the Militia is forming. The state doesnt care what happens to VA and its History.
GOD BLESS DIXIE
FOADB
Hal I agree with you 100% there is no need for that !
Will never, ever step foot in or spend one more dime in the city of Richmond. I am a born and raised Richmonder and have never been ashamed of my city. Until today. Stoned Stoney is a criminal thug. That is all.
Anne,
You can also join the Bob Morazes club...
Stonewall Jackson's statue is down. Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney dictated the removal. The citizens of Richmond had no say in the matter. In an egregious non-sequitur, Stoney said that he ordered the statue removed because it was a "threat to public safety." He did not mention the lawless mobs, which have vandalized the State Capital. Their threat to public safety is clear for all to see: illegal gatherings in violation of [toothless] government orders, disruptions of traffic, arson, profane graffiti, broken windows, and many businesses boarded up. And when all is said and done, nothing will change for the minorities in the inner city. Most kids will still be raised in fatherless homes, and interest in education will remain low. The solution for problems in the 'hood must come from the hood.
T. J. Jackson was a professor at the Virginia Military Institute when war came. Like Lee, he had a choice to defend his fellow Virginians, or make war on them. Ironically, the feckless State Governor Northam, who allowed Richmond to be trashed, is a graduate of VMI, although I doubt many Keydets will claim him now.
Rick Stevenson,
Jackson like all the other Confederates committed Treason for the right to own humans....The rest of your post is racist drivel
I hope the City of Richmond pays a High Financial loss in Tourism dollars . I hope that Thousands of people will Not support Richmond and I hope that any legitimate business will shutter their doors and leave Richmond to reflect on the Pathetic way businesses are treated in Richmond ! I hope Richmond will pay the Price of their Poor decisions and mismanagement !
You HOPE that? Why are conservatives always seeking to hurt others?
As for losing tourism $’s? Highly unlikely.
“Richmond makes New York Times list of ‘52 Places to Go in 2020’”
And that article didn’t even mention statues.
Statues didn’t make this list either....
“12 Top-Rated Tourist Attractions in Richmond, VA”
Richmond tourism will no doubt suffer. But that is happening to all locales in America due to businesses shutting down as a result of President Lysol’s mismanagement of COVID-19. The president is shutting down more tourism in Richmond than removing statues ever will.
#WearYourMask
#DontDrinkBleach
McIntyre,
You wish ill will on people for taking down a statue of a racist traitor....Well aren't you a special little racist..
Valuable statuary like this should not just be donated away.
The statues should be held for a year while bids are accepted for their purchase.
Bidding should start at the cost to the taxpayers of taking them down. .
Any that don’t meet the minimum bid at the end of the year should be sold for scrap bronze.
Fiscal issues addressed.
The only thing left now is to remove Monument Ave. status as a National Historic Landmark and call it a day.
Why remove the designation? It’s got the Ashe Statue. And I have yet to see a report mentioning moving Maury.
Or don’t monuments to great African Americans or an astronomer, naval officer, historian, oceanographer, meteorologist, cartographer, author, geologist, and educator who didn’t fight in the war count as “national” and “historic”?
Couldn't help but think of Sam Cooke's song, "Change Gonna Come", as I saw the statue lifted from its pedestal.
It brought a tear to my eye and joy to my heart.
Drake, you and Melissa still don't get it. The riots will not improve a single thing in the life of Richmond's inner city population. Quite the contrary. Richmond is on the way down ... socially, and economically. Was that your dream for Richmond?
It was a sound, so very LOUD. Like a bomb dropping down on its way to the ground -- the sound of property values on Monument Ave. *plummeting*. Yes you read it here first: 1 July 2020 Monument Avenue becomes The Hood. Crack city....stay tuned to watch the rapid transformation. Don't blink, you'll miss it.
What a fascinating fantasy!
If there’s crack being consumed it looks like LD got the first hit!
Lambert,
And you peddle racism
yep!
Nope!
What’s wonderful historic day! The curse is beginning to lift!
Actually Jim, the curse of the riots aftermath is about to descend on Richmond. The city is now firmly in the hands of incompetents, and the citizens know it. Watch Richmond struggle. Stoney's legacy will be overseeing the riots that killed Richmond's economy. Inner city blacks will see no positive change. The murders will continue as fatherless homes produce plenty of perps and victims.
Typical that Michael Phillips would write this article. Everything that's not black orientated is bad in his mind. And Stoney does this under his authority of "emergency powers". Maybe he thinks the Jackson statue should be replaced by a statue of himself. This is all political as he is looking to get reelected. I don't think so when our schools and infrastructure have continued to deteriorate under is watch.
Awww.... sour grapes much?
Maybe Stoney just thinks that a city with a majority African American population should not be subject to seeing confederate monuments along their byways.
You have to turn on the audio for the vid and listen to the pure joy of the raised voices as the statue comes down.
Glory, hallelujah!
Great Day for Richmond
Amen!
It's disturbing to see actions typical of totalitarian regimes happening in America.
History cannot be changed, but history books can be rewritten.
All it accomplishes is leaving future generations a little dumber.
McTamaney,
The statues will go to museums and the Lost Cause lie will be exposed and discredited..
James Mc doesn’t realize (or won’t acknowledge) that the statues themselves were an attempt to re-write history and inflate the honor of the losers.
Moving the statues to museums where they are highly contextualized serves to set history straight.
It is disturbing to see what Trump and AG Barr are attempting to do, but this is an article about removing symbols of white supremacy.
yep!
Next up??? A.P. Hill??? Libby??? Stuart??? Lee??? ~~~ Bob
Bob, what about The First Virginia Regiment memorial, will the morons who torn it down going to protest to have it replaced. While the City is at it, maybe they can teach these peaceful protesters what the Revolutionary War was!
Have a party. Well maybe not. You may have folks you don't want there.
My son, who moved to LA. is in mourning. He loved the statues, not for their symbolism but because he thought they were works of art. They can be replaced one at a time and the city could have contests for the works of art on a rotating basis. Then the city would always have something new for the tourists to see. After all, we do have quite a few sculptors and artists in this state, and the contest could be international for that matter. What great publicity that would be for the city!
Why would your son be “mourning” the potential birth of the rotating exhibit of art you propose?
No one is destroying the statues. I’m sure your son will be able to visit the statues wherever they wind up. When he visits from California.
A sad day in America.
A sad day? Only for American racists.
Indeed, Im looking for the local militia to sto pthis lunatic government. Any body with me
They city cannot fix leaking school roofs and pot holes so I would not count on an "international" competition. And look at the decrepit condition of the Oakwood Cemetery. But maybe those in favor of them coming down can finance a funding program to put something in their place. Perhaps our liberal friends on this site can put their money where their convictions are. Or is the Governor going to finance that also?
The Governor did not “finance” this statue coming dow.
The statues should be held for a year while bids are accepted for their purchase.
Bidding should start at the cost to the taxpayers of taking them down. .
Any that don’t meet the minimum bid at the end of the year should be sold for scrap bronze.
Fiscal problem solved.
I would rather see reflecting ponds or fountains instead of replacement statues. These monuments have attracted only conflict and hate just as a metal rod attracts lightning. Something to inspire peace and good will toward our fellow man would be better.
yeah sadly we need more garbage like ROW
Big party at the monuments tonight!
Berlin 1989 all over again!
Bring a hammer and chisel and claim your piece of history!
how about you put your tools of HATE away and mourn the loss of a great nation!
I sat through a 29 sec. ad ( which I couldn’t skip) to watch a 22 second video and the statue never actually came down. In fact out of all the photos with this story, the rider is never unseated.
Goodness sake's lady. The statue was removed intact. Were you expecting Stonewall to be cut off of Old Sorrel? This ain't the Kentucky Derby.
As Winston Churchill would have said, “When I wake up in the morning, I will be sober, but the Mob will still be idiots, and they will have done nothing to improve their smell”.
Racist Peter will never wake up from this dream.
He huffed and he puffed.... but still the statues came down.
The last vestiges of Richmond’s attempt to re-write history are themselves becoming history as truth re-asserts itself.
All those misguided confederates who donated to statues in hopes of perpetual memorials to their failed attempt to institutionalize slavery in America are now .... (trigger warning) ... Gone With the Wind.
#DontDrinkBleach
Annnnnnd touché!
Racist Flaky will still be a racist Trump hating fool when there are no statues left. There is no cure for stupid, and you will always be stuck with yourself. Period.
Racist Peter, it would appear that you are in dire need of the cure for stupidity. Try some hydroxychloroquine.
#DontDrinkBleach
Annnnnnd touché!
Racist Flaky, you are bleach, simmering in KoolAid. Period.
AMEN
Thank you
How quickly will Richmond become Chicago, Detroit, Lansing, Baltimore.......sorry for my friends that live there and their property values will nosedive as Richmond goes under. Nobody will come to visit this city anymore. There goes all the tourism and business money.
Damage tourism?
Not according to the nation’s newspaper.
“Richmond makes New York Times list of ‘52 Places to Go in 2020’”
And the article didn’t even mention statues.
Statues didn’t make this list either....
“12 Top-Rated Tourist Attractions in Richmond, VA”
As with so many conservative “beliefs,” the facts fail to support your assertions.
And the Article was written January 20,2020. A little bit has changed since then.
Nope! All the same attractions are here in Richmond.
They are all ready for business as soon as we can re-open from the pandemic that caused businesses to close due to Rump’s mismanagement.
President Lysol’s pandemic may do more damage to VA tourism than removing statues ever will.
Kavanaugh,
Horsepoop...The statues don't even make the listings of the top Richmond attractions...You're just bleating...
🎶 Nah-nah-nah-nah
🎶 Nah-nah-nah-nah
🎶 Hey, hey-ey! Gooooodbye
I don't mind seeing the statues go at all, but this isn't being done well. Stoney is ignoring the process the city council created. What he should be doing is exercising a non-binding referendum. Create some options (Removal, Contextualize, Remain + others), and put it to a people's vote.
You talk like this came out of nowhere. It’s been studied for over two years.
Public safety does not require a people’s vote. That’s what the people elected Stoney and the rest of City Council, who all approved this, for.
Studied with recommendations made other than removal. But once the mob attacks began from downtown all the way to Carytown, Stoney and the city folded like wet noodles. And I guess they planned to do that all along. Maybe you and your liberal deep pockets can finance replacements. The city cannot. But there is always Puppet Northam.
They did. They voted to add context., meaning “education”. And then the riots happened and we all know that Richmond cares not a whit for education. Even the inner city kids who went to The monuments declared that the monuments, being inanimate, had never done anything to them. The kids were more concerned about safety in their neighborhoods and and having better schools. But, as repeatedly proven, Richmond cares nothing for education.
"Tom Tancredo" -- There is something deeply disturbing about a popular culture that will not forget the sins of the Confederacy seven generations past but celebrate the teachings of Che, Guevara, Mao, Zhe-Dong and Jeremy Wright. He said it so much better than I ever could!
Betty Cole,
Who are these people who celebrate the things you list? Not anyone I know...The Confederacy was an abomination....They don't deserve anything but scorn and derision...
Rumor is that Ash will be moved to replace Jackson. 10 black union soldiers who were former slaves from richmond go where the Jeff Davis was located. And, Peter's the naked man on I-95, who charged and threaten to kill a policeman , who was tazed (no affect) and then shot,will replace lee. There is already a sign on lee circle placed there by his family and name it Peter's circle.
If true, this will give you an idea where this is all going, thanks to an uneducated mob of skateboarding mentality.
Think you hit the nail squarely on the head. Just wonder whose going to foot the bill?
The statues should be held for a year while bids are accepted for their purchase.
Bidding should start at the cost to the taxpayers of taking them down. .
Any that don’t meet the minimum bid at the end of the year should be sold for scrap bronze.
Fiscal issues solved.
Belville,
When I was in Iraq we used to say that rumor was the fastest growing lie in a desert full of lies.
We shall see if what applies to Iraq, Afghan or anywhere for that matter throughout the middle east to monument ave. If a tribesman reported activity up the road, one would error on the side of caution and take appropriate action. But back to the statues. Baghdad is no richmond and my sources says that Ash , 10 union soldiers and peters are being discussed. As matter of fact , the union soldiers inclusion on Mt. Ave is already a done deal and approved by council. Dont rule out the rumor of the rumor of war statue moving to mt Ave. Everything is on the table as it was in Baghdad, but not as corrupt. Be prepared to have statues approved by a few and rammed down your throat.
Belleville,
Your sources are as reliable as Trump saying he wasn’t briefed on the Russian bounties
Does anyone know when the rest of them are being removed?
Next few days. And not nights.
Thanks, mayor. Now the Gov needs to act with the same resolve.
When the Gov stops being a hypocrite and removes the statue of Stonewall and renames the arch on Old Baracks at his alma matter, get back to the group!
Why would he do that?
Why would the Gov have any control over his old alma matter?
The city is removing Stonewall.
In what way is the Gov a hypocrite?
What is this rubbish "outside counsel Stoney as consulted with"? Are you kidding me Stoney you have a City Attorney and you see fit to "consult with outside counsel". WHY? That's an easy answer because the Richmond City Attorney Hassell Brown was not going to give you the answer you wanted. Total incompetence Levar Stoney.
This didn’t just come up. They’ve been consulting for over two years.
This is a great day for Richmond!!!!
Mark my words the lawsuits are coming. Stoney, City Council Members and the City of Richmond are going to sued up the wazo. WHY? = Breaking the law. Especially, not adhering to 60 day requirement and public input and feedback. Just who the heck does Stoney think he is, King of the Mountain?
Stoney is a man full of himself, maybe he needs to get kicked off his pedestal.
1000% agree. It is high time Stoney be "de throned" and run out Richmond as well as the Commonwealth of Virginia. What a joke!
File your lawsuits...No one cares and the statues will still be gone...
They do realize they are talking about Stoney and ALL of City Council who voted for the racist statues to go, right?
Oh Woe is you ...If only you were a Richmond resident and had a say in Stoney's future.
So the thousand of Hoodlums Thugs, and rioters are running over the city and the jerk wants to remove a statue??
Time to remove the incompetent mayor and the more incompetent Govenor.
IMPEACH THE ENTIRE VIRGINIA GOVERNMENT FROM THE TOP TO THE BOTTOM
Nope! Peaceful protesters and religious leaders have raised their voices and their prayers have been answered.
p.s. good luck with that impeachment thing.... ain’t gonna’ happen.
What are your peaceful protesters going to do to help the two police officers they shot !
Um, that’s not what’s happening. Does that affect your stated position?
Stony's incompetency never ceases to amaze me. A "special council meeting" not being properly noticed not to mention the fact Stoney failed (probably deliberately) failed to have City Attorney Haskell Brown review the "legality" of the resolution before calling a "special council meeting" and presenting his resolution. You have got to be kidding me. Hey hey, ho, ho, Stoney has got to go!
Stoney and city Council are doing the will of the voters who elected them.
Hey, hey, hey! Stoney all the way!
I eagerly await the instantaneous improvement in the lousy Richmond public schools and higher wages to the oppressed that will happen with these statues of Democrats put up by Democrats are removed. This is the most important thing, other than Stoney's billion dollar revitalization boondoggles. It's obviously the most important thing Richmond can do.
Richmond's city government was a bad joke when I moved here 20 years ago. I was happy with improvements under Wilder and had some hopes that Stoney wouldn't continue the post-Wilder race to the lows.
Only a reta*d of the highest order continues to recite half-the-story when it comes to political parties and race... S-O.... B-O-R-I-N-G... Grow up!!! ~~~ Bob
retar*d? wtf is the matter with you? Dont you have someone to shoo off of your lawn?
Just calling balls and strikes... This stooge posts the exact same sh*t everyday here... He is a RETA*D!!! Get over it... ~~~ Bob
“Reta*d”??? Such sensitively to people with mental disabilities. Typical liberal hypocrisy.
PLEEEEEZE save the righteous indignation for your f**king moron president who is letting Russia pay the Taliban to KILL AMERICAN SERVICE PEOPLE... Hypocrite!!! ~~~
Bob is always the one stating "for 400 years Blah, Blah, Blah!
yes- the city schools will magically be Top Tier!
Would be too much to expect Mayor Stoney to also jump immediately into action and restore law and order to the city?
The only people who have been violent are right winged anarchists (Trumpers) and cops (more Trumpers)... The protesters have been non-violent... ~~~ Bob
Well, lock it up and throw away the key., I have seen it all!
You ain’t seen nothin’ yet!
Posts about how non-violent the protesters are can be rebutted by the many businesses that were burned and looted, and the burned Pulse bus that serves Richmond citizens. Windows were broken at the Whole Foods Grocery just in the last week. The police have been attacked with bricks, bottles, urine, shovels sharpened into spears, umbrellas with sharp pointed handles, etc.
How many businesses were burned and looted?
How many of those businesses are already reopened?
Was it more than, say, the number of unarmed black men killed by cops.
won't see that in the news!
You are always forgetting the two cops that were shot by one of the so-called Black protesters, right Bob?
The Gov should get the DGS primed and ready to go, then find a judge to stay the injunction, move in and get the statue. Once it's gone, it's gone.
This clown probably sat up all night waiting with unbridled excitement (like a child on Christmas Eve) for the date to arrive that he could further destroy a historical city. Destroying beautiful art work because it represents some past history that wasn’t our best is...in a word...childish. I could think of more, but the point is clear.
We should retain the statues, absolutely value their artistic beauty, and celebrate how greatly we’ve grown and improved as a relatively young nation. We’re getting better all the time...as this art work reminds us of a not too distant past from which we’ve evolved into a country that so many wish to come to. The best country on earth is being severely tarnished, both internally and universally, due to child-like, emotional destructive actions. It’s clearly a stretch, but if Stoney, the pandering governor, and others would use intelligence vs. childish emotion in the way they view our history (ie: statues)....we could literally grow closer together; instead of dividing us with their current actions.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ KKK ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Yeah, Where are they when we NEED them???
that would be the democrats
Speaking of childish, you can put that punk, low IQ kkk post up the back door, Harrison...racist clown.
Thomas: You and those who continue to reference international tourism can always go to the museums to see the "beautiful art work" that our "child-like" officials will take down. I'm sure your beautiful statues will remain in the city, just not on Monument Ave, so you'll have to make a bit more effort to see them next time.
Moss,
Blah, Blah, Blah.....The racist statues are going and you're having a sad....Too Bad
How do leaving these statues in place bring anybody “closer together”, Thomas?
I think the comments on the pedestals indicate these statues are not “uniters”.
Do you have ANY empathy for people for whom ‘this statue is a reminder of evil days? Should Jews have to walk by statues of Hitler because he is a part of German history? You don’t get I because you prefer a history where your people get to ride on horseback and look over the lowly.
have said many times- as an artist, am impressed with the statues!
Well.......now what ,Mayor Stoney? Now that you've let the removal of the region's major historical international tourism attraction (monuments) be destroyed and/or removed, what will take its place in Richmond?
Fountains, gardens, sculpture...you know, nice things.
Those would be nice additions.
How about better schools , better roads and a new coliseum and while their at how about something to do on that money pit called the canal walk.
what a shocking idea!
Moore,
I saw an article suggesting that where the statues come down they be replaced with emancipation monuments, fountains and pavilions...Great idea...But of course you'll whine....No one cares.
So why celebrate emancipation??
Blacks have done Nothing to improve their lot in life for over 150 Years.
And what ever help they got was from the Whites.
Lets look at things clearly now PLEASE
Wo
OMG, you are disturbing.
I think Bob has not been paying attention for the last 150.
African Americans have come a long way, baby.
And it’s getting better all the time.
I have posted here previously that I think this is a great opportunity to install some great public art sculptures such as one might see in cities such as Chicago. There are so many possibilities. I would leave the former Lee circle pedestal like it is, perhaps take out a few words here and there, and put up a giant mobile, ala the Calder mobile in the atrium of the West Wing of the National Gallery of Art. Do it in aluminum to contrast with all of the colors and messaging on the pedestal. It would be spectacular.
Gee Scott, where are you from? The city cannot fix pot holes, the schools are falling apart, the administration is so inept it can takes months to get a building permit, looters can break into a bike shop and steal every bike without fear. and you are talking about putting up art replicated from the West Wing of the National Gallery of Art? In aluminum at that? Richmond is likely on the way to becoming Chicago but it won't be because of their great public art.
It might be be together our public art. Let’s see where we go. And Richmond was an aluminum town, after all.
Dang—“It might be because of our public art.”
well said!
Beijing like Governance is def the way to go...(kidding of course).
Yeah. We have elected officials who are beholden to the citizens. And once again, the will of the majority prevails.
They should be so beholden to their children who go to schools infested with insects and where ceiling tiles fall in on their heads. But that is ok. This will fix everything.
Yes, rooting out the mentality that thinks erecting statues of traitors can lead to fixing the policies and ideologies their treason, and propaganda, left behind.
Where did you fall on the new food tax to fund school capitol projects, Jim?
Rabidly in favor of helping the schools then, I presume?
How about this?
The statues should be held for a year while bids are accepted for their purchase.
Bidding should start at the cost to the taxpayers of taking them down. You can even throw in the cost of cleaning/removing the bases.
Any that don’t meet the minimum bid at the end of the year should be sold for scrap bronze.
Fiscal concerns addressed.
And Richmond still can’t get if it’s own way Drake the well run counties surrounding Richmond are laughing all the way to the bank with the building of new neighborhoods and the new arena at Va Center. The counties have a steady tax base, low taxes and great leaders something Richmond could sorely use. By the way I’m glad they are taking down the statues they were an eyesore. Don’t for one second think this makes Richmond a better and safer place.
It looks like Richmond sure got it’s own way in this case, Phil.
Oh... and it definitely makes Richmond a better place, Phil. A place that is welcoming to all Americans regardless of race, color, or creed. A place where our African American citizens will no longer have to walk in the shadow of ginormous tribute monuments to leaders who would have enslaved them.
Safer? Did anyone ever claim removing the statues would make Richmond more/less safe?
Did the old building that Dominion blew up downtown make anyone more safe? Should they have been constrained from removing that building until it could be proved it would make the citizens safer?
Your logic fails.
Welcome to the discussion.
