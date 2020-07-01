As onlookers cheered the removal of a Confederate statue from Richmond's Monument Avenue on Wednesday, hundreds rallied downtown to protest a wave of eviction cases backlogged during a court-issued moratorium that expired Sunday.
Demonstrators outraged by the prospect of people ending up homeless as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on marched from the John Marshall courthouse to the governor's mansion and back chanting: "Fight, fight, fight! Housing is a right!" and "Eviction is violence."
The protest of yet another systemic inequity that disproportionately affects people of color ended with deputies deploying pepper spray on demonstrators and detaining three people, witnesses said. A window was smashed sometime during the incident just after 1:15 p.m.
The Richmond City Sheriff's office, whose deputies staff the courthouse, said Wednesday evening that two people who were arrested were released on bond. The Sheriff's office would not confirm the number of total arrests or answer questions about the incident at press time, saying it remains under investigation.
In the hours before, activists and community members focused on the urgency they feel about evictions being allowed to continue in the middle of a pandemic-induced economic recession. In the week ending June 20, nearly 25,300 initial jobless claims were filed, bringing the total number of continued claims to over 375,000, according to the Virginia Employment Commission.
"As a Black woman, it's hard to see people from my community threatened with homelessness and poverty because they can't pay rent during the worst pandemic in a century," said 20-year-old VCU student Taylor Maloney. "Black lives matter not just when we're dead in the streets, but also when we're alive."
Maurice Robinson, an attendance liaison officer for Richmond Public Schools, said he's concerned about the families of students struggling to keep their homes.
"It's inhumane for us to have people on the street," he said. "I deal with it on a daily basis trying to keep families and students housed."
There are 3,800 pending eviction cases in Richmond and the counties of Henrico and Chesterfield, according to an RVA Eviction Lab study conducted by VCU researchers from the Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs. Statewide, more than 12,000 households face eviction, according to Gov. Ralph Northam's administration.
Richmond already had the second-highest eviction rate in the country from 2000 to 2016, according to research from the Eviction Lab at Princeton University. The release of the Princeton Eviction Lab report in 2018 prompted some state reforms.
Richmond-area households under the threat of eviction owe an average of about $1,200, and 30% of renters in Virginia have no confidence or "slight" confidence that they will be able to pay rent for July, according to the RVA Eviction Lab study, which found many pending cases are for properties in the city's north and south sides.
Carolina Lopez, a Guatemalan immigrant who lives with her three children in South Side, said she and others have recently lost their jobs because of the pandemic, and are struggling to find work to replace that lost income.
"It's not just going to be one family. A lot of families are affected," she said in Spanish. "We came here to fight, to get ahead with our kids. I don't want us and others to end up on the street."
At the start of Wednesday's rally, Omari Al-Qadaffi, a housing activist and organizer with the Legal Aid Justice Center, said people should fight against the notion that housing is not a human right. "We would never say that about food or water, but for some reason we've allowed corporatists and people that want to make money off others have us believe that it's OK to evict people, to put entire households on the street," he said.
Though things remained relatively calm during the march through downtown, things escalated shortly after demonstrators returned to the courthouse.
Attendees described seeing a few people go to sit down in the courthouse, which is a public building, before deputies intervened, shortly after 1 p.m.
Breanne Armbrust, an executive director with a Richmond nonprofit that serves Fulton, said she saw authorities tackle one organizer to the ground. She said that at one point, an officer pressed their knee onto his clavicle while he was not resisting.
“It was completely unprovoked,” Armbrust said.
Organizer Naomi Isaac said authorities told the crowd, which included children and people with disabilities, that they could not enter because people were forcing their way in.
“I find this incredibly insidious,” Isaac said. “Especially when our elected officials are congratulating themselves for taking down monuments to white supremacy on Monument Avenue while replicating those same monuments to white supremacy at the courthouse against people who are fighting against [evictions] and fighting against the way that’s affected Black people for generations.”
The event, organized by Legal Aid organizers and social justice groups such Richmond Strike and New Virginia Majority, comes 34 days into a wave of activism against racial injustice and police brutality prompted by the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd.
The nearly three-month pause on eviction cases expired this week; the Supreme Court of Virginia had honored Gov. Ralph Northam's request for an extension while the state established a $50 million rent and mortgage relief program funded by federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds.
Eligible households must show an inability to pay rent or mortgage, and have a gross income at or below 80% of the area's median income. For a family of four in Richmond, that's $71,500, according to the Virginia Housing Development Authority. The rent or mortgage payment must also be at or below 150% of Fair Market Rent, which is determined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
While the governor has asked local district court judges to consider implementing moratoriums in their jurisdictions, activists said the governor should have asked Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald Lemons to extend the moratorium again so that people can become aware that relief funds are available. The governor announced the state's program Thursday, six days before monthly rent came due.
In a phone interview a few hours after the end of the rally, a legal advocate for people facing eviction said he hopes what happened at the courthouse does not overshadow the message of the protest.
"I would hope courts overlook the unfortunate destruction and focus on what’s important," said Martin Wegbreit, director of litigation for the Central Virginia Legal Aid Society.
Wegbreit said there has been no notice that judges in Richmond and the counties of Chesterfield and Henrico are keeping eviction hearings paused. A Henrico General District deputy clerk confirmed that eviction cases resumed this week. Chesterfield County and Richmond General District Court clerks could not be reached for comment.
Now, that my tenants have moved out of my investment property with their rent paid in full, I'm putting up the house for sale for two reasons. First, capital gains tax is sure to sky rocket under the coming Democratic rule. Two, I'm not comfortable renting out a house without the assurance that the tenant will pay rent.
The activists are making life difficult for mom and pop landlords. Here's a consequence that the activists haven't thought about. Pressuring landlords to pay a mortgage and maintain a property rent free is about as utopian as it gets. I predict more rental housing will disappear from the market.
Here we go again, don't get their way then smashed windows, etc. Oh! they are peaceful protesters, right? What a joke!
When you crash the economy and people are on the verge of being put on the street people will push back...This is a microcosm of the damage Trump has caused to America.
I doubt have these punks even worked before the pandemic!
Calm down, folks. Don't believe what you see.
It was just another group of "peaceful protesters" expressing their 1A freedom of speech.
How patriotic.
Shorter Demey, Kavanaugh, and all the rest.....Everything wrong is Northam and Stoney's fault and Trump is the Messiah... Utter BS and nonsense
Hal Davis has a point, all you liberals are always preaching about the peaceful protesters....where did they go?
These ARE the thugs, rioters and criminals, that the Democrats, the Leftist media and even some ignorant uninformed commenters here are calling "Peaceful Protesters", pure FRAUD. Get a good look at these thugs, the Democrats and the media are supporting these destroyers of property and vandals, as they coddle other criminals and thugs that have burned, defaced public and private property and looted Richmond for weeks. MAKE NO MISATAKE, Black Lives Matter and Antifa, the Democrats and the mainstream media SUPPORT and CONDONE this activity.........End the nonsense, vote Republican in November, and we can take back Richmond from the thugs on the streets and the thugs in the government.
This is not protest shown in the video. It is a riotous mob.
Democrats translate this to peaceful as they know the media will report it as such.
Typical day in the life of those stupid enough to vote for Obama’s house boy. Period.
So much for President Lysol’s “beautiful economy”.
Evict enough people from their homes during the highest period of unemployment since the Great Depression and some folks are liable to get desperate.
Now Drake, where are your peaceful protesters, are you making excuses for their behavior again? Remember you're the one that has been calling them peaceful protesters!
Guess instead of protesting you should have got a job and paid your rent..........get out of my house!!!!!!!!!!!!!!LMAO
Uh.... they had jobs.... before President Lysol mismanaged the COVID-19 response and put them all out of work.
“U.S. unemployment rate soars to 14.7 percent, the worst since the Depression era”
We are way past the Trump response. People need to take personal responsibility and wear their PPE , wash hands and stay away from crowds. Sadly many people don't listen to good suggestions. That will not prevent all cases but will help drastically cut down on the numbers effected.
What did our Governor think would happen with the evictions allowed to proceed after 3-4 months of shut down - layoffs - furloughs etc - and sooo many people still waiting for their unemployment checks...someone please ask him? This is getting ridiculous. Does anyone in government know what they are doing?
Can't blame the Governor for this one..the Supreme Court of Va handed down this order. The issue is with the VERY Republican judicial branch..
Wrong. The Judicial branch made an emergency order because Northam told them he would have a plan in place by July 1. The court order gave everyone through June 28 because Northam's plan and Stoney's plan would be in place by July 1. Today is July 1, and people apparently don't have a method by which to pay rent if they have been furloughed, laid off, etc. Thus, the evictions are on Northam (and Stoney) as well as the courts..
In addition, the fact that the state has been derelict in getting people relief money and help to pay the rent is also a major contributor, and THAT is all the governor's fault, because he just doesn't care enough to help Virginians in need, he is too busy entertaining Black Lives Matter and the rest of the thugs rioting, or partying at his beach house in North Carolina.
Well stated Midlo Hokie.
WRONG Diane, this is a lot of our Governor, Ralph Blackface's fault, because he supports and condones this activity. This is what happens when the riots, burning and looting starts, and nothing is done to stop it, over time, and it has been going on for about 3 weeks now, without Governor Blackface and mayor Stoney stepping up and handling the thugs, they just get more brazen and ugly. Diane, the FACT is that the Democrats OWN these riots and terrorists, they allowed and condoned the looting, the burning, the shooting and defacing of historic monuments, and this is what results, LAWLESSNESS........... And now the Democrats want to defund the Police, NO, it is time to stop the garbage, vote Republican in November.
And even most your liberal judges agreed including Ruth Bader. The other two women idiots didn't go along with her which is surprising!
This supreme court dealt with immigration of constantly having appeals and I feel that the Va Supreme Court decision on the eviction notices will also be a start of striking down these liberal decisions of the lower courts !
