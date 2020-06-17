The Richmond statue of Arthur Ashe was vandalized with “white lives matter” graffiti tags late Wednesday morning, setting the community further on edge followings weeks of protest and vandalism throughout the city.
After photos of the vandalism on the statue honoring the civil rights activist and tennis icon were shared to social media earlier in the morning, a Richmond Times-Dispatch reporter saw a man in a blue shirt spraying the phrase on the statue at approximately 11:35 a.m. At that time, the statute had already been spray painted with "white lives matter" in white paint, though "BLM" appeared to be painted over some of the messages in red as well.
The tagging of the Ashe statue Wednesday follows the removal of three Confederate monuments and a statue of Christopher Columbus by people protesting racial injustice and police brutality following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month. Gov. Ralph Northam and Mayor Levar Stoney have initiated plans to remove the remaining Confederate statues on Monument Avenue. The Ashe statue, which was erected on Monument Avenue 24 years ago, is the only statue on the road that is not associated with the Confederacy.
Since the start of nightly protests in the city three weeks ago, the Confederate statues have remained covered in spray paint with Black Lives Matter and anti-police slogans and messages.
The man seen spray painting the Ashe statue Wednesday gave his name as "Everybody," and said he is a graduate of the Benedictine College Preparatory School who lives in the Richmond area and South Carolina.
Two women who live nearby arrived about 10 minutes later to scrub the paint off. The man returned to help remove the spray paint as well, but left within a few minutes after he was approached by reporters and bystanders.
"Don't all lives matter?" he said when asked about why he spray painted the Ashe statue. "I'm not a racist. I just don't agree with people desecrating property."
Several witnesses said they were perturbed by his actions, particularly because it seemed retaliatory following the recent protests and vandalism against Confederate monuments.
"This is not about white lives. This is about who has been harmed most," said Betsy Milburn, one of the people who saw the man vandalizing the Ashe statue. "It's been black lives who have been significantly hurt by what Monument Avenue represents: systemic racism that existed before and after the Civil War."
Louise Locket Gordon, one of the two women who came to clean the statue after seeing posts about it on social media, said the tagging of the Ashe statue is a provocation because of his activism against apartheid in South Africa and his contrast with the other statutes on the Monument Avenue. "He's a pillar of civil rights," she said. "It's been a long time coming for those other statues to come down."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(4) comments
Good work, RVA. What did Stoney think was gonna happen when you have the police stand down and also illegally allow vandals in the city to wreck havoc on statues that not everyone wants to see destroyed? Are the Democrats in charge trying to start a little race war? This is getting sadder by the day.
this for tat!!!!!! just a matter of time. knew it was going to happen
White privilege. Some feel they are “losing” their rights when minorities are given equal rights.
Annnnnd were off....here we go....strap yourselves in everybody.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.