Protesters who have marched for eight nights in Richmond already have seen officials pledge police reform, racial equity training for workers and the removal of Confederate monuments, but they keep showing up.
On Friday, they showed up to Forest Hill Avenue, to Monroe Park, to Monument Avenue and to the Richmond City Justice Center , where Childish Gambino’s “This is America” pulsed through the street as people behind bars waved to the crowd.
They want to ensure promises are kept.
Isaac Hayes and Alana Wilson, an interracial couple, said they showed up to march in South Side for their future son or daughter, who will inevitably encounter systemic racism.
“We would be hypocrites to not come,” Wilson said. “I have to do this for my students, too, if I believe in a better future for them.”
As the couple rounded Forest Hill Park, hundreds gathered in Monroe Park to discuss slashing law enforcement budgets and investing the money in black and brown communities disproportionately affected by police violence.
In 29,997 police reports documented by Richmond officers in 2017 and 2018, nearly two-thirds involved black people, according to data obtained from the Richmond Police Department by the Richmond Transparency and Accountability Project, an organization that advocates for greater police oversight.
William Smith, then the interim police chief, told The Times-Dispatch in 2019 that the numbers were more due to inconsistencies in report-taking than biases among his officers.
On Friday, marchers also demanded the firing of police involved in Monday’s tear gassing, where canisters were launched into a crowd of peaceful demonstrators before curfew, and for charges against the more than 200 people involved in last week’s uprisings be dropped. They also called for an independent citizen review board with subpoena power.
Jenni Nurse, who has joined the protests on three different nights, said she’s pushing not just for police accountability, but to end the “racist ways in which white supremacy seeps into all parts of our system.”
“Racism is structural,” Nurse said. “Change has to be systematic.”
Mayor Levar Stoney outlined a few of these steps Friday, promising to implement years of organizers’ demands, such as the Marcus Alert, in honor of Marcus-David Peters, a high school biology teacher who was killed by a Richmond police officer ; establishing a review board to hold police accountable that’s independent from police internal affairs; taking down Confederate monuments; and racial equity training for city workers.
The alert will mandate that mental health professionals be the first responders in a suspected or confirmed mental health crisis. In those situations, police would serve as their backup.
“Let me reiterate: these are FIRST STEPS,” he posted to Twitter. “We have 400 years of injustice to tackle, and I look forward to working with the community to build on this momentum.”
Naomi Isaac, an activist with the Virginia Student Power Network who helped organize Friday’s march from Monroe Park to the Richmond City Justice Center , said she is hesitant to trust.
“I’m not going to accept any answers ... less than what is being demanded,” Isaac said. “All the resources and money and investments that we spend on trying to fix these intentionally broken systems that rests on foundations informed by white supremacy and capitalism is money that could be better distributed.”
She said the demands aren’t out-of-reach, referencing how Los Angeles mayor announced a $150 million cut from its police department Thursday, according to the L.A. Times.
Waves of protests unleashed by the outrage from George Floyd’s killing in Minneapolis have spurred change that government officials for years told organizers was not attainable, she added.
In Colorado, a bill was introduced June 4 requiring law enforcement agencies to fire officers and revoke their certification who are guilty of using force.
Michigan police officers are now required to undergo violence de-escalation training and mental health and racial bias screenings on Thursday.
Princess Blanding, the sister of Peters, said in a Thursday night webinar on police accountability that these are demands organizers have called for for years, and that relationship building must be at the forefront, especially in the aftermath of violent killings at the hands of police, such as Breonna Taylor.
“History has shown, the recent attack on protesters has shown that trust has been broken,” Blanding said. “At least here in the city of Richmond.”
On Friday, a sea of purple balloons bobbed atop people’s heads in honor of Taylor, a woman who was killed in her home by Louisville Police serving a no-knock warrant at the wrong address. Officers have yet to face criminal charges.
In the past week, protesters in Richmond and around the country have shouted the name of the EMT.
On the street median in front of Lee Friday, nearly a hundred people chanted guttural prayers of healing, singing beside children, and various church congregations — all celebrating lives lived but lost to police violence.
In the distance, at the foot of the Lee Monument, was a flowered shrine for Taylor, happy birthday signs scattered.
She would’ve been 27 years old.
