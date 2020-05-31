Richmond is under a curfew after protests that started out peacefully ended Friday and Saturday nights with injuries to police and community members, the destruction and looting of businesses, and vandalism to dozens of buildings and monuments. One man was critically wounded by gunfire.
The curfew, authorized by Gov. Ralph Northam at the request of Mayor Levar Stoney, started Sunday and extends from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m., Stoney said at a Sunday morning news conference in which he condemned the riots and stated that the curfew “will be enforced.” It carries with it a charge of a class one misdemeanor and will be in effect nightly until 6 a.m. Wednesday.
“The past two nights, we’ve seen what could have been peaceful protests turn violent and destructive,” Stoney said. “We’re taking these steps to promote lawful and safe demonstration and protect both people and property.”
Northam declared a state of emergency for the state on Sunday afternoon after the protests, activating the National Guard and allocating $350,000 for state and local governments and state response and recovery operations.
“This emergency declaration will provide the necessary support to localities as they work to keep our communities safe,” Northam said in a statement. “There are many voices speaking out for justice and healing across the United States and in our commonwealth, but others are exploiting this pain and inciting violence.”
Richmond police spokesman Gene Lepley said two individuals were arrested in the protests from Saturday night into Sunday morning. He did not know the exact charges, but said one faces breaking and entering or larceny and the other was charged with a firearm offense.
Protests in opposition to the death of Minnesota man George Floyd while in police custody and police brutality stretched across Virginia and the U.S. over the weekend, with many turning violent, prompting a police response involving tear gas and rubber bullets in some cities, among other things.
Richmond was not immune. Statues were defaced. Buildings were burned and looted. Cars were torched.
"I'm scared to death to live in this city," said Cabell West, 74, a lifelong Richmond native, who observed the damage Sunday morning to the United Daughters of the Confederacy headquarters along Arthur Ashe Boulevard after it was set on fire.
She’s not alone.
Jamé Becks, a mother of two in Richmond, stopped her car in the middle of the street Sunday morning and approached Stoney after the news conference
“We are angry,” said Becks, who protested against police brutality on Friday night, before her and the mayor hugged. “Change needs to happen.”
In announcing that the National Guard was on alert, Northam said: “They stand ready to assist in protecting our residents, businesses, especially small and black-owned businesses, and the capital city."
Protests carried over to Sunday, with peaceful demonstrators marching and driving through the city, outraged over the death of another unarmed black man. Sunday’s protests remained peaceful, with police helping clear the path for a downtown rally that drew nearly 1,000 people.
The rallies were far different than what the city saw Friday night, when a GRTC bus was set ablaze, and Saturday, when chaos encamped in downtown Richmond.
"It's horrible what the police had done, but this is not the answer," said Richmond resident Karen Meadows.
Stoney: Outsiders responsible for unrest
At a news conference outside Richmond City Hall, Stoney and Police Chief William Smith said people from outside the city – and Virginia – sparked the riots.
“We have people from across the country who have traveled many states to be here. We know that this is an organized effort,” Smith said. “We're committed to try and identify those that are behind it. And we're doing our very level best to arrest those that are perpetrating the violence on our community, our city and against our citizens.”
Neither Stoney nor Smith listed specific groups for who might be behind the riots.
Smith said people who went to the protests peacefully have left once things turned violent.
“People coming to our city and vandalizing some legacy black businesses, businesses in general, public transportation that people in this city rely on, under the guise of police accountability, that’s not progress for black America,” Stoney said, adding that the rioters were “taking advantage of our pain, making a mockery of George Floyd’s death, using our frustration, our anger and our heartbreak to create chaos.”
Smith said that during Saturday night’s protests, several buildings were set on fire, including a multi-family residence at 309 W. Broad St. that had a child inside. Protesters initially blocked the Richmond Fire Department from reaching the residence, Smith said, but police officers were eventually able to clear enough space so the fire crew could make it inside the building and rescue the family.
“When you take a legitimate issue and hijack it for unknown reasons, that is unacceptable to me, it’s unacceptable to the Richmond Police Department and unacceptable to the city of Richmond,” said an emotional Smith.
While the fire department worked on putting out the fire, protesters rolled a burning trash can onto Broad Street.
Four police officers were injured during Saturday night’s protests, Smith said.
Under the curfew, residents aren't allowed on streets, roads, alleys, avenues parks or other public spaces in the city, according to the order. These are the exceptions:
- Persons traveling to and from home, work, or places of worship;
- Hospital personnel;
- Members of the press;
- State and city of Richmond employees and volunteers;
- Military personnel including but not limited to National Guard troops;
- Private emergency medical transport workers;
- Persons seeking emergency services; and
- Other emergency workers.
The order says that violation of Northam's order will be a class one misdemeanor, which is punishable with less than a year in jail and a fine of no more than $2,500.
While the curfew runs until 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Northam can extend it. The state of emergency is until June 29.
Overnight protests leave Richmond unsettled
Saturday’s protests ran into the early hours of Sunday as buildings burned, businesses were damaged and statues along Monument Avenue tagged with graffiti.
The headquarters of the United Daughters of the Confederacy was among the buildings set ablaze, with nine fire trucks and a police line three blocks long working to assuage the fire and protect the building.
Graffiti covered much of the building's facade: “f--- racists,” “police are creepy,” “stole from us,” and more.
On the front steps, was the word “abolition.”
Nearby, graffiti covered the Stonewall Jackson statue on Arthur Ashe Boulevard and Monument Avenue, where protesters had gathered earlier in the night. The nearby Robert E. Lee memorial was also covered in graffiti, as were the statues of Jefferson Davis and J.E.B. Stuart.
The Richmond Fire Department also responded to a fire at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Rhoads Hall on the 700 block of West Franklin Street, with both fires under control by 1:30 a.m.
“The protests over the past few days on and near VCU’s Monroe Park Campus have resulted in damage to our shared community, including broken windows and doors, graffiti, damaged vehicles, and debris fires,” university president Michael Rao said Sunday. “I am grateful to our many employees who have responded quickly to make repairs and keep everyone on our campus safe to live, learn, and heal.”
“We will work together to fix what’s broken here. We must fix what has been broken in our communities across this nation for decades.”
Protesters sprayed graffiti over buildings all across downtown, leaving crews of professionals and volunteers to clean up.
“There’s a right way to protest and this isn’t it,” said Eric Wingo, of Amelia County, who cleaned graffiti on Grace Street outside the U.S. District Courthouse.
A Richmond Police spokesman said he did not know how many buildings were damaged and how much overall property damage protesters caused.
City police reported Sunday morning that one person suffered life-threatening injuries when he was shot while riding in a car that came into contact with protesters in downtown Richmond early Sunday morning. Police were called to a local hospital shortly after 1 a.m. after receiving a report that the victim, an adult male, had arrived with a gunshot wound.
Reports indicate that the vehicle he was riding in passed by a group of protestors around 12:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of West Grace Street, police said.
Investigators say the gunshots came from behind the vehicle. Police do not yet have a description of the suspect in the shooting.
GRTC spokeswoman Carrie Rose Pace said the bus that was set ablaze overnight Friday cost $470,000.
There are no immediate plans to replace it. She said the transit agency was already considering an expansion of its Pulse fleet with the purchase of larger buses. Information about whether the agency’s insurance policy would cover the loss was not immediately available, she said.
Transit service was suspended all day Sunday. Service is expected to resume at 8 a.m. Monday until 6 p.m.
Sunday afternoon protests more peaceful
Rallies during the day Sunday were a far cry from what happened hours earlier.
Outside the State Capitol, which had been blocked off with several layers of fencing, 4-year-old Nasiah Morris held a simple sign: “I Matter…”
Her mother, Toya Morris, took her son and daughter to a protest that started at Brown’s Island and ended up at the 17th Street Farmers Market, where marchers shared personal tales of encounters with police and called for the end of police brutality.
Before the group of hundreds, holding signs that read “I Can’t Breathe” and “Black Lives Matter,” left Brown’s Island, organizer Quiara Holmes stressed that it would be a peaceful gathering.
“Violence is not the message we want today,” Holmes said. “If you act a fool, you’re not with us.”
The group walked up 5th Street and down Franklin Street before stopping at closed-off Capitol Square. Protesters knelt in the street as Capitol Police, who had two officers injured Saturday night, looked on.
Behind them, Abi, an off-duty nurse who declined to share her last name, picked up trash and other remnants from the previous night’s unrest.
“I grew up here. This is my city. We need to take care of our community,” she said. “I hope their message doesn’t get lost in the looting and the destruction of property.”
Protesters finished their march by walking down Broad Street, down 14th Street and congregating in the farmers market off Main Street, where they remained into the evening. A few blocks north of the market, dozens of cars filled a parking lot for a protest held with people driving around the city with signs on their cars and honking.
Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney Colette McEachin stood in the 17th Street Farmers Market crowd and called Floyd's death "disgusting."
"It was murder,” said McEachin, Richmond’s top prosecutor. “There is no question.”
She praised those gathered in Shockoe Bottom on Sunday afternoon for making their voices heard peacefully. What transpired the two previous nights, in contrast, she said was “absolutely horrible,” and unlike anything that she had seen in her 30-plus years living in the region.
“This gives me hope. This is what Richmond is. Last night was not Richmond. This is Richmond.”
