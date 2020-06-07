People who passed through Monroe Park on Sunday morning stopped to stare and take pictures of the grafitti-scrawled pedestal that once held the statue of Confederate Gen. Williams Carter Wickham.
Marvin Jones, who lives near the park, stopped by after seeing the news about the statue coming down on Saturday night.
"I’m glad they tore it down," Jones said. "They need to bring them all down.”
The statue, which demonstrators toppled on Saturday night, was nowhere to be seen. City officials could not immediately be reached for comment about where the statue was taken after it was pulled down.
Alice Massie, president of the Board of the Monroe Park Conservancy that manages the park located in the heart of the Virginia Commonwealth University campus, said that she thinks the statue was taken away by the National Guard. Massie declined to say where the statue was taken.
“The physical statue is secure,” Massie said.
Bryce Collier, who was biking through the park, said he thought the statue would still be on the ground when he biked through the park on Sunday morning, and he was stunned how quickly the statue was taken away.
"That is a testament and a symbol to show how fast these statues can be removed," Collier said. "These statues are hate that everyone knows about."
Paul Rucker, an associate professor at Virginia Commonwealth University, said the statue's toppling is "just a start." Dealing with white supremacy will entail a lot more than statues coming down, said Rucker, who walked by the statue's pedestal on Sunday morning.
"It's about addressing disparities in health care, education, housing, jobs," said Rucker, an iCubed research fellow at VCU. "It's really about jobs. When you're in a city that's 50 percent black, and you go to a boardroom or an office and you only see one black person working in that office and the other black people in the whole building are janitors, we have a problem."
As he walked his dog through Monroe Park, John-Lawrence Smith called it "a disgrace" that the statue had been pulled down by demonstrators. Smith said he hoped Wickham's statue would be put back up, and he added that the city's statues honor "great men" who sacrificed for their country.
"I think it's disrespectful. I think it's highly offensive," Smith said of the statue's removal by demonstrators. "It's not just about this, they're trying to undermine the country, and the Constitution.”
After a day and evening of peaceful protests and marches in Richmond and its suburbs on Saturday, protesters using ropes pulled down Wickham's statue, which has stood in the park since 1891.
Most of the protesters who had marched through the city Saturday night had already dispersed when the statue was taken down. After it fell, one person urinated on the statue and then ran away.
About an hour after the incident in Monroe Park, nearly 40 cars were seen surrounding the Lee statue, blocking traffic along Monument Avenue.
In 2017, two brothers descended from Wickham had called on Mayor Levar Stoney and City Council to remove his statue.
Wickham’s ws one of two statues honoring Confederate officers in Monroe Park. The other is a stone cross dedicated to Gen. Fitzhugh Lee for his service in the U.S. Army during the Spanish-American War.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(14) comments
Interesting juxtaposition of real person laying unconscious in the street with blood coming out of his head in a pool and a stupid, useless metal symbol of racism laying in Monroe Park... BIG difference...~~~ Bob
Easy-peasy and it didn’t cost taxpayers an arm and a leg since it mostly came down with volunteer help.
Chicken dinner
Virginia State and City of Richmond Police stood by and let and continues to let this disfacing / rioting / looting / setting GRTC bus on fire, setting DAR Museum on Fire and did nothing, yes noting. Every last one in State and Richmond Government needs to be charged to the full extent of the law and their failure not to fulfill the oaths of duties. Peceful protests / rallies are fine. Note I said and emphasis peachful not destructive protests, ralies harming phyicial property whether it is owned by the state, municipalities, individuals etc. makes no difference. This should and must not be tolerated. So with that said I guess it would h been ok for those protesting to storm the Virginia State Capital, take it over, deface it, spray paint it with vuglar obsenities as well as the Governor's Mansion which does in fact have slave quarters / outdoor kitchens, and back people have worked in the Virginia Governor's Mansion for well over 100 years as nannies, maid, servants, butlers, drivers, grounds keepers, janitors, gardeners. I am and remain totally upset / not pleased with all of the unpeaceful protests, riots, looting, harming people / property both in Richmond and the entire USA. This is nothing to be proud and it is and always will be flat out wrong.
You can't change a deeply entrenched status quo without some upheaval.
My My...The Lost Causers are having a sad....We're going to see statues to Confederates come down all over the nation...Well past time....
And the looters are celebrating
The statue was stolen and Alice Massie, the president of the Board of the Monroe Park Conservancy that manages the park, is an accessory to the crime.
And Fred was the getaway driver.
This is the stupidest take
Where were the police to permit this, probably Stoney told them to stand down!
Something to look forward to for those who are weary from changing America into what they want it to be:
Enjoy, and period.
https://www.bing.com/videos/search?q=video+of+an+early+christmas+show+with+dogs+on+American+Talent&docid=607993319603242795&mid=41004C8D0982924CA1F741004C8D0982924CA1F7&view=detail&FORM=VIRE
I guess this is how conservative losers deal with being #losers. They could fight for what they believe in.... if what they believe in wasn’t just so wrong.
#DontDrinkBleach
Annnnnnd touché!
Probably they were in bed. It was late. You only get wide ranging large groups of police patrolling 24/7 in police states.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.