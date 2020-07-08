Richmond continued to remove some of the city's most prominent and divisive Confederate symbols on Wednesday.
Altogether, 5 statues, 2 cannons, 2 plaques and 2 other bronze pieces have been removed from monuments in the former capital of the Confederacy since July 1.
On Wednesday crews arrived at Libby Hill Park shortly after 7 a.m. and blocked off roads surrounding the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors monument. Three hours later, they heaved the non-specific bronze Confederate private up from the 90-foot tall granite tower, which is modeled after Pompey's Pillar in Alexandria, Egypt, and made up of 13 blocks to symbolize each state of the Confederacy.
As the crane eased the bronze statue from the tower, chunks of rock showered down from its base.
Marvin Staley, 70, gripped one of the stone chips in his palm, watching as the crane lowered the bronze Confederate enlisted man onto a flatbed trailer. Staley lives in Williamsburg, but he spent his childhood on 30th Street - just a block from the monument.
He grew up playing with friends at Libby Hill, in the shadow of the Soldiers and Sailors memorial.
"It was just something that stood over our heads," he said. "All the time."
When he heard news on Wednesday morning that the monument was coming down, Staley and his wife, Ruth, donned shirts inscribed with "Libby Terrace: Not just a community, but a family!" and made the 50-minute drive.
Although the pair didn't make it in time to see the statue torn from its plinth, they arrived as crews moved the figure from the ground to the flatbed.
Staley, who returns to Libby Hill each year for a neighborhood reunion, is elated to see the statue go.
"To see that finally removed, it's a new beginning," Staley said.
The monument was unveiled 29 years after the fall of the Confederacy, on May 30, 1894. A statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee was initially planned to occupy the Libby Hill location, which overlooks the James River, but those plans were scrapped after it was decided that the Lee statue would be erected on Monument Avenue.
During the three hours it took to remove the statue on Wednesday, hundreds gathered to watch the spectacle. A few brought lawn chairs, and many came with their children.
Riley James, 33, stopped by with his two young children when they saw work crews gathered around the statue. They had only seen Confederate statues come down on television, so James was excited to watch history happen with his kids.
"Things like this don't happen every day," he said.
For Rebecca MacLauchlan, who lives just yards from the monument, the statue removals have spurred productive conversations with her toddlers.
Since moving into her Libby Hill home in 2016, MacLauchlan says her family has seen "both sides of the argument" in regard to Confederate iconography. In recent weeks especially, "there's been context added to the statue, and then people come over and try to power wash it off," she said.
Among the spray paint messages now decorating the granite tower, "MICAH 5:13" stands out in neon orange.
The Old Testament verse reads: "I will destroy your idols and your sacred stones from among you; you will no longer bow down to the work of your hands."
Later on Wednesday, crews dismantled the remaining bronze figures on the Jefferson Davis memorial on Monument Avenue.
Just before 3 p.m. crews removed the statue of Vindicatrix from the 67-foot column at the center of the monument. The figure was intended to represent the vindication of the South in the eyes of God, according to a pamphlet distributed when the statue was dedicated in 1907.
Workers also removed two bronze decorative pieces and two plaques honoring the Confederate army and navy from pillars on either side of the monument.
The crowd cheered when the final plaque was removed and loaded onto the flatbed truck just before 5 p.m., about 5 hours after crews began working.
“I’ve been a longtime Richmond resident and I never thought I would see the monuments come down," said Kim Thomas, who also watched the removal of the Stonewall Jackson monument last week. "So it’s kind of like seeing a piece of history.”
The Jefferson Davis monument was unveiled on June 3, 1907, only four days after the unveiling of the J.E.B. Stuart monument, which was removed from Monument Avenue on Thursday.
Last month, protesters toppled the of statue of Davis, the president of the Confederacy, which used to stand at the center of the monument.
The state-controlled Robert E. Lee statue is now the only Confederate figure overlooking Monument Avenue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
I'm going to guess that Stoney is going to be viewed favorably by the voters on this issue in November....The surrounding counties may whine and cry but Richmond is a majority minority city and Stoney knows his constituents....
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.