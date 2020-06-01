The thunderous bells at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church tolled dozens of times Monday afternoon, a slow deliberate cadence that rang throughout the nearly-empty streets of downtown Richmond before giving way to an eerie silence.
An auditory symbol meant to invite all who heard to pay attention, to remember, to mourn the lives lost to COVID-19, those ringing bells underscored a pandemic of another kind.
St. Paul’s and other houses of worship did not go unscathed from the weekend’s protests that turned violent and destructive in parts of downtown Richmond.
On Monday, as St. Paul Rector Charlie Dupree went live on Facebook during a service intended to honor the more than 100,000 people who’ve died nationally from COVID-19, he stood next to graffiti on a church column, the work of protesters Friday and Saturday nights who went public with their outrage following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
The graffiti — obscenities and symbols and names and on at least one sidewalk, the words “I can’t breathe” — will stay, Dupree said, if only to send a message to both the authors and the public at large: There is much work to be done within a hurt and divided community.
“It’s something that the church has to look at — I mean literally and spiritually — and figure out what it is that we need to be about,” Dupree said Monday afternoon as he stood outside St. Paul’s on East Grace Street downtown.
Leaving the vandalism means “we can’t sweep it under the rug,” he said. “My plan is to leave it here.”
The large plywood planks that conceal the entrance to Congregation Beth Ahabah on West Franklin Street is in stark contrast to the large welcoming glass doors that stood in their place before Saturday night.
Rabbi Scott Nagel said protesters shattered two windows and cracked three others. No one was inside, and no one entered after breaking the windows, he said, adding that the attack was caught on the synagogue’s security cameras.
“We don’t believe it was a targeted attack,” Nagel said Monday by phone. “It does not appear to be anti-Semitic in nature.”
Rather, he called the attacks “opportunistic” by people who happened to see large panes of glass along the protest routes.
He said Beth Ahabah leaders will now factor the repairs into their reopening plan. Services have been online due to the coronavirus.
“We support peaceful protests,” Nagel said. “We do not support violence.”
The Rt. Rev. Jennifer Brooke-Davidson, assistant bishop for the Episcopal Diocese of Virginia, spoke during the service Monday at the top of the front porch steps at St. Paul’s. She did so facing a barricaded Capitol Square, which is closed indefinitely to the public in the wake of the recent protests.
“There’s another epidemic, an epidemic of racism and bigotry that we must address,” she said afterward. “We’re here to grieve and to mourn all of that, and begin the work of making the world a better place.”
Dupree said the Episcopal church finds itself in a state of self-examination, “even how we participated in the epidemic of racism,” he said, so that moving forward, the church can be “really intentional about confronting it and naming it and hopefully moving through that into something that’s more life-giving.”
To his Facebook audience, he explained that as a child, his grandmother told him church bells were “God’s prayer and God’s invitation ... inviting all people to come to church and to worship.”
“As the bells toll today, my hope is that prayer, like incense, will filter through the city,” Dupree said, “and into every human heart, whether they know what the bells mean or not.”
