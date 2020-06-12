As Zakia McKensey addressed a group of hundreds gathered at the corner of West Cary Street and Harrison Street Friday evening, she spoke of the work of the Black Lives Matter movement.
She mentioned its commitment to imagining and creating a world free of anti-blackness. But within its work, there are aspects McKensey sees as being overlooked.
“The sad part is that many in the movement overlook those brown and black bodies that identify under the LGBTQ spectrum,” said McKensey, who is the founder and executive director of Nationz Foundation, a Henrico County-based nonprofit that works in part to provide education and information related to HIV prevention, and overall health and wellness. “Even more disheartening is that there is no rallying, riots or looting for the countless lives of black and brown [transgender] bodies that are murdered each and every year.”
So on Friday evening, the 15th day of demonstrations in Richmond sparked by the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, hundreds showed up for a Black & Prideful protest and march through the city.
Friday’s protest remained peaceful.
At 10 a.m., the RVA Youth Rally will be held at the Maggie Walker statue at the corner of Broad and Adams streets.
Virginia’s 5000 Man March, planned for 1 p.m. Saturday, is expected to begin and end at the Robert E. Lee statue at North Allen Avenue and Monument Avenue; walking north on Allen, then turning west on Broad Street, south on Arthur Ashe Boulevard and east on Monument until they return to the statue. Police responded to a confrontation between people in trucks who sped toward others on bicycles at the Lee statue on Monument overnight Thursday, the night after the Jefferson Davis statue was toppled from its pedestal.
After 10 p.m. Friday, a couple of hundred people were gathered around the statue while some spoke to the crowd over a public address system.
Natalie Andre, an organizer of the Friday event, said a purpose of the gathering was to bring everybody together, no matter what sexual orientation or sexuality they prefer. Late Friday, rainbow colors were projected onto the base of the Lee statue.
“Because before there was a label, they were still human, they were still black,” Andre said. “And it’s just to unite. A lot of times we do not have the heterosexual group stand in solidarity with the LQBTQ+ community. And it’s time to say, ‘Enough, let’s do this. We stand with you today.’”
After multiple speakers, and a song performance by artist Benet Lyvonne Nutall, at West Cary Street and Harrison, the group — which swelled in size to include several hundred of people at one point — walked west down West Cary Street chanting, “No justice, no peace,” and other messages, starting at about 5:40 p.m.
There were multiple signs and banners in the crowd, among them artwork dedicated to Marsha P. Johnson (an activist and drag queen), Laverne Cox (an actress and LGBTQ+ advocate) and Tony McDade (a black transgender man who was shot and killed by police in Tallahassee, Fla., last month.)
The group worked its way down to the parking lot at Cary Court Park & Shop, where a few more speakers addressed the crowd.
“The message of today is that we all need to put a little more love and respect in our hearts, and I promise you the world will end up a better place,” speaker Alvion Davenport said to the group there. “This solidarity, this unity, this love, this togetherness that we have displayed in our community over the last week and a half is what we need to display every day of our lives.”
From there, the group walked back eastbound down West Cary Street to its starting spot, where it wrapped up with brief remarks. “It’s time, change is here,” Andre told the group.
As protesters all over continue to fight for equality, Friday’s demonstration — held in the middle of Pride Month — represented a push for equality in the fight.
“We know that the fight for black lives is happening,” said Rev. Lacette Cross, of Black Pride RVA, “but we also want to explain and lift up and stand in solidarity for the ... Black and LBTQ people.”
Earlier Friday, a man who was cleaning graffiti from the Robert E. Lee statue was asked by Capitol Police to stop.
The monument is maintained by the state’s Department of General Services, whose spokeswoman Dena Potter said, “Given that we did not know what chemicals were being sprayed,” he was asked to stop.
