Street closures and bus delays on Saturday

Richmond police have announced street closures and GRTC has altered several bus routes because of large crowds expected for a rally and a march in the city.

At 10 a.m., the RVA Youth Rally will be held at the Maggie Walker statue at the corner of Broad and Adams streets. It is expected to interrupt or detour several GRTC routes.

The Virginia’s 5000 Man March planned for 1 p.m. Saturday is expected to begin and end at the Robert E. Lee statue at North Allen Avenue and Monument Avenue; walking north on Allen, then turning west on Broad Street, south on Arthur Ashe Boulevard and east on Monument until they return to the statue.

Those roads, Broad Street, Monument Avenue, Allen Avenue and Arthur Ashe Boulevard, will be closed while participants march. Police plan to open West Broad Street and North Arthur Ashe Boulevard, once all participants have moved onto Monument Ave. GRTC has said riders should expect delays and detours.