A cellphone tower adjacent to New Highland Baptist Church in Hanover was destroyed by fire late Thursday.

Hanover firefighters were at the scene for hours overnight after being called around 11:15 p.m. to the church in the 9200 block of New Ashcake Road in the Atlee area.

Investigators have not yet determined the cause, but a heavy storm with lightning moved through the area shortly before the call.

