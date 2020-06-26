A cellphone tower adjacent to New Highland Baptist Church in Hanover was destroyed by fire late Thursday.
Hanover firefighters were at the scene for hours overnight after being called around 11:15 p.m. to the church in the 9200 block of New Ashcake Road in the Atlee area.
Investigators have not yet determined the cause, but a heavy storm with lightning moved through the area shortly before the call.
I saw a picture posted on another site. It was completely engulfed from top to bottom. Lightening or maybe construction?
Most likely some idiot who either thought their was a likeness of Lee at the top, or just need to set something on fire so he or she could mourn George Floyd, death at the hands of a policeman .... otherwise if any other hand had killed him, he would not go down in infamy. Period.
