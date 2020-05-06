After months of community meetings and debate, the Hanover County Board of Supervisors was expected to approve controversial plans for a Wegmans distribution center Wednesday night.
The Rochester, N.Y.-based grocery chain was seeking a $175 million development on a 220-acre site at the intersection of Sliding Hill and Ashcake roads. A vote on the proposal had not occurred by 10 p.m.
More than 50 people congregated outside the county office building to oppose the project as officials limited entry, citing Gov. Ralph Northam’s ban on large gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The crowd represented a fraction of those who’ve protested against the project in the five months since it was unveiled, many of whom have cited concerns about traffic and quality of life issues. In addition to the 28 people who signed up to speak, the county assembled 90 pages of comments submitted by phone and email.
“Hiding behind a public health crisis to limit the public’s input, asking people to choose between being heard and being safe, is cowardly,” Fox Head subdivision resident Judee Showalter said in comments submitted to the county ahead of the hearing. “This development is too large for this site. The infrastructure can’t support it. The environment can’t support it. The county should not support it.”
In December, the county announced the project and approved the framework for a $6.8 million incentive plan supported by the state, blindsiding residents who objected to using taxpayer funds to draw the company to a corridor they say is already congested.
Wegmans estimates 3,164 daily vehicle trips per day at full build-out. Residents said the noise and lighting from the 24-hour facility also would lower neighboring property values and their quality of life.
As part of the project, Wegmans asked the county to amend zoning conditions on the property adopted in 1995 to protect the community around the area. Wegmans said it would improve some of the protections in exchange for certain allowances, such as having taller building heights and light poles.
Under the proposed proffers, Wegmans would help pay for road improvements and require its trucks to use Sliding Hill Road to access the property. Buffers between the development and the surrounding roadways would be much wider than what’s required under current zoning conditions.
Andy Condlin, a lawyer for Wegmans, said Wednesday that the company could still build a large distribution center at the site even if the county rejects the zoning amendment.
“You’re going to hear a lot of things about how the changes will have a negative impact on the neighborhood. We wholeheartedly disagree,” he said. “We think the 2020 proffers provide better protections and a more efficient layout for this facility.”
Inside the board room Wednesday, blue and red tape throughout restricted access to the pews and reminded people to stay six feet apart from one another. Outside the administration building, the county deployed large PA speakers and signs with the “emergency meeting” rules in front of the administration building for the people they expected to assemble.
Residents decried the board’s decision to hear the case with restrictions chilling participation as county officials maintained they were doing their duty by continuing to vote on land-use cases and conducting regular business.
“I believe that you’re depriving us of our due process,” said John DuMont.
Sheriff’s deputies periodically let in a few people who signed up before Monday to speak in the hearing — even as the 20 or so board members, county officials, news media and Wegmans representatives in the room went over the state’s 10-person limit for gatherings.
Three people spoke in favor of the project. Only seven pages of the comments showed support for the project.
Among the supporters was Bobby Ukrop, CEO of the former local supermarket chain that still produces prepared food and bakery goods under the Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods brand.
He praised Wegmans for planning to hire at least 700 employees for the center.
“I feel strongly about the benefits of this project to our entire region,” he said. “And we need it. Job creation is key to future prosperity in Hanover County and RVA.”
Wednesday’s hearing may not be the final time residents can speak out about the project in a public forum.
With Wegmans needing a special permit from the Department of Environmental Quality to build on wetlands at the site, residents have asked the state agency to hold a public hearing on the application.
Jamie Robb, a permit manager for DEQ, said Tuesday the agency will decide sometime this month whether to hold the public hearing.
