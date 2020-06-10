“Pomp and Circumstance” played over the speakers. Teachers congratulated the graduates. Students put on their caps and gowns.
But this wasn’t a typical graduation ceremony. Instead of an auditorium, the Mills Godwin seniors were lined up in their cars outside of Richmond Raceway, getting ready to take a lap around the track.
In addition to an online ceremony, Henrico County organized a “victory lap” around the racetrack to honor the 2020 graduates. Seniors were encouraged to decorate their cars, bring family members, and wear their cap and gown to celebrate as a community.
“We wanted to find some way to bring a whole class of people together in one venue to capitalize on that feeling of excitement and momentum that can only be created when you’re with your classmates,” Superintendent Amy Cashwell said.
Judging by the line of cars before the start of the procession, it was clear the event had served its purpose.
Devenny Johns wasn’t going to attend, but at the last second her aunt persuaded her to join the celebration.
The morning of, her family decorated a car with red streamers, paint and silver star-shaped balloons. Johns piled in with her aunt, uncle, two cousins and fellow graduate Darreal Green and headed for the track.
Students were yelling between cars with the windows down, talking to teachers and friends they hadn’t seen in months because of the COVID-19 pandemic that upended their senior year.
Once the gates opened, a pace car led the graduates and their families to the podium for a photo as they heard their name read and crossed the finish line — both physically and symbolically.
As she circled the track in her cap and gown, Johns said she was really happy she had come.
Cars were decorated with signs, streamers, paint and balloons. Some had messages to other graduates and teachers. One even had a large graduation cap strapped to the sun roof.
Rajit Tummala called the graduation “eccentric.” It meant a lot to him to be able to see all the teachers who’ve supported him over the last four years.
Almost all of Godwin’s faculty and staff were there to line the track and cheer on the graduates.
“It’s exciting to be able to see them,” science teacher Bishop Bosher said. “I haven’t seen anybody go by without a smile on their face, which is awesome. I think it’s great that the county was able to put this on for the kids and the families to at least get some recognition. It seems like a superficial thing, but at the end of the day, it’s important for the families and for the kids to be able to go through the motions.”
Track President Dennis Bickmeier had heard of other racetracks across the country that had put on similar graduations. So, initially, all he had to do was ask for the plans and find a school district that was “willing to try something different.”
This was at the same time Henrico County was looking for a venue.
“We were going to stop at nothing to find some way to bring everyone to the same venue,” Cashwell said. “It was serendipity that as we were thinking of venues — and of course with the racetrack in our backyard, we would be remiss if we didn’t look down that road — as we were reaching out to [Richmond Raceway], they were reaching out to us.”
Safety was the first priority, but Bickmeier and his team is used to organizing events for tens of thousands of people. Each of the graduations will have between 300 and 400 cars.
Mills Godwin was the second of the district’s 10 schools to hold the event. Henrico’s other schools have time slots between Wednesday and Friday, with a Saturday make-up date if needed.
The lap was the second of three events organized by Henrico Public Schools to commemorate the Class of 2020.
Earlier this week, schools held virtual graduations, complete with student speeches and keynote addresses. This was when seniors officially became graduates.
For the final part of the celebration, each graduate will be assigned a time to return to their school to receive their diploma in cap and gown. A professional photographer will be present for individual photos.
The other districts in the Richmond area have similar plans to honor this unique graduating class. Richmond, Chesterfield County and Hanover County public schools have all scheduled individual time slots for graduates to accept their diplomas in cap and gown.
Chesterfield's and Hanover’s appointments took place the first two weeks of June; Richmond seniors will be “walking the stage” later this month.
All three also will have virtual ceremonies with comments from the valedictorian, principal and other speakers. Hanover also plans to hold an in-person ceremony in August at The Meadow Event Park if conditions permit.
Godwin traditionally holds graduations at the Siegel Center, a far cry from the outdoor track.
While some students were disappointed at missing out on the traditional graduation experience, others like Henry Ge didn’t mind the “creative alternative.”
In his mind, graduation isn’t about the fanfare of walking across a stage. The important part is being able to celebrate a big accomplishment.
And, although it wasn’t the graduation they expected, the seniors of Mills Godwin are grateful they were able to celebrate together. “It was definitely a different experience,” Conner Butterworth said. “I would say it was quite surprising, of course, but overall I would say it was really fun. I think my family enjoyed it a lot, so I would say it was great.”
