Richmond will not start easing COVID-19 restrictions on Friday like most of Virginia after Gov. Ralph Northam granted Mayor Levar Stoney's request to delay the city's entry into Phase One.
Stoney made the formal request to Northam on Thursday, breaking with surrounding localities, after obtaining state data showing that the city's percent positive rate – a key metric public health officials are monitoring – is rising, not falling. Stoney said that made Northam’s Phase One timeline ill-advised. Rushing to lift the restrictions would hurt members of the city’s African American and Latino communities, whom the novel coronavirus has infected and killed at disproportionate rates during the pandemic, Stoney said.
“I cannot justify risking the health and safety of the residents of the great city of Richmond by moving forward with Phase One,” Stoney said. “I just can’t do that.”
Northam agreed, giving Richmond and Accomack County, an Eastern Shore community that also sought an exemption as it combats outbreaks in poultry plants, a two-week delay in entering the first phase.
“As I have said previously, Virginia’s Phase One guidelines represent a floor, not a ceiling,” Northam said in a statement. “I have encouraged local leaders to request exemptions when appropriate, and I am pleased to grant the delays for both Accomack County and the city of Richmond.”
Said Stoney: “This step will make Richmond safer as we face this challenge together.”
Most of Virginia is set to start the first phase of reopening on Friday, with restrictions being eased to the praise of some and the worry of others, who say it's too soon. Northam previously gave officials in the hard-hit Northern Virginia region a two-week delay at their request.
Uncertainty around Richmond’s request came as the city’s surrounding neighbors – Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico counties – registered their disagreement with Stoney in a joint statement to Northam.
Chesterfield Administrator Joe Casey, Hanover Administrator Rhu Harris and Henrico Manager John Vithoulkas signed a letter stating the counties "respect the city's decision-making process,” but said they are ready to ease restrictions on businesses beginning Friday.
"Again, we stand together as regional partners, who value the professionalism of our businesses in providing for a safe workplace," the letter states.
Richmond’s surrounding counties told Northam they worked with business leaders to plan the first phase, specifically citing increased access to personal protective equipment.
To each his own, Stoney said.
“They know their communities a whole lot better than I do, and I know Richmond a whole lot better than they do … there’s no one-size-fits-all model for this."
In Richmond, the virus has infected 611 people and killed 18 as of Wednesday at 5 p.m., according to figures released by the state. That toll has disproportionately affected African Americans and Latino residents.
African Americans account for 16 of the 18 deaths in the city to date. Latino residents – who account for between 6% and 7% of the city’s population, account for nearly a quarter of its positive cases, Stoney said in his letter to Northam.
“As you are aware, the unique nature of Richmond’s dense urban environment and the disparate impact this disease is having on our Black and Brown communities merits consideration for Richmond’s unique position and responsibilities to its residents" the letter stated.
Earlier this month Northam announced a timeline for reopening, even as the state failed to meet metrics for easing restrictions it set for itself.
Phase One would, among other things, allow businesses to reopen with industry-specific restrictions and allow places of worship to open at 50% capacity. Stoney said earlier this week that “could be problematic."
Northam has called the guidelines a “floor.” He has said regions should act in concert and discouraged individual localities from taking a “piecemeal” approach to reopening.
“Uniformity across the region is critical to a successful strategy, rather than having restrictions piecemeal across towns and counties," Northam said about Northern Virginia on Monday.
The Board of Supervisors in Accomack County voted 5-4 on Wednesday to ask Northam, who grew up on the Eastern Shore, for the same consideration.
The county, which has 593 COVID-19 cases and eight deaths, according to the state Health Department, is home to two poultry plants that have been plagued by the virus.
"The data doesn't support going into Phase One," said board member Vanessa Kay Johnson. "If Accomack County opens up too quickly, this will not only result in needless suffering and death, but will actually set us back economically."
The county's rate of 1,830 cases per 100,000 people - the population of Accomack is roughly 32,000 people, according to federal data - is higher than any locality in Northern Virginia.
County Administrator Michael Mason formally made the request Thursday.
"Despite having a population that is only .39% of the state population, our number of positive cases represents 2.14% of the statewide totals," Mason wrote to Northam. "In fact, they currently align better with localities in Northern Virginia, an area you have allowed to remain in Phase Zero until May 29, 2020."
He added: "We also wish to help our businesses recover and prosper, but not at the expense of public health."
Regardless of what a politician declares, until there is a proven vaccination for the virus we will always be susceptible to contamination from the percentage of people in the population who, for whatever reason, don't or won’t subscribe to the recommended standards of cleanliness, distancing, and whatever else is necessary to reduce the likelihood of transmission.
Smart move. With Trump lying about just about every phase and action and inaction, we all have to be extremely cautious. I thank Mayor Stoney for his wisdom, courage, and action. "Re-opening"--a term highlighting go backwards, not forward--with insufficient factual proof (not lies) about virus case and death numbers would be suicidal on a mass scale. Glad there are wise people at the city and state helms who recognize their first duty is to protect public health.
There is too much talk without substance. What are the "lies?"
Not smart move by phony baloney Stoney. Wreck the small businesses, drive revenues to the open counties, lose needed tax monies for our schools all to grandstand in the public arena for his illusions of further office. Talk about one and done this is the end of the road for Stoney.
Stoney is interested in the welfare of his citizens as well as the long term financial health of the city's businesses. Those demanding that cities open before it is safe to do so are supporting Trump's personal interests at the expense of the health and welfare of Virginians. Thank you Stoney for having the courage to put your city before the Trump's personal interests.
Richmond, your Mayor, and Virginia your Governor are idiots. Let the commonwealth go to work.
Mayor has it right and if infections are not declining and according to the data, they are not, then continue the course. This is not your daddy's flu; it's far more dangerous and unpredictable. Two weeks can make a huge difference according to medical experts, but most of you seem to know more about risk than they do.
Amen. Thank you, brother.
So I take it you Mr Bill are and authority and virologist. The data we have is corrupt because of the inept handling by the Governor. Virginia ranking darn near dead last among all states in testing and the compilation of results ruins public trust in these people.
Incompetent leadership. The Mayor should have done this work weeks ago (like Nova), instead of waiting until the last minute. Businesses and people have been planning to re-open with appropriate safeguards in place. Everyone need to be able to rely on a clear plan — that isn’t driven by politics.
Another great idea Stoney. Let the surrounding counties go back to work and produce tax revenues while the City continues to suffer and infrastructure degrading on a daily basis. Of course, you hide under the cover of being "safe".
The governor has stated that localities can open on a longer timetable if they choose to, so Stoney already has the ability to put his jack booted foot on the throats of Richmond businesses...…….What Stoney WANTS, is for the surrounding counties to put their foot on their businesses, and that just isn't going to happen, Democrats, you just can't trust them.
Richmond covid-19 cases continue to climb: 3/30-25, 4/6-105, 4/13-167, 4/20-236, 4/27-312, 5/4-419, 5/11-546.
Cumulative cases cannot go down. Testing is also growing, so we will likely see higher daily numbers even when the percent % goes down.
Tons of businesses working hard, changing set-ups, hiring back employees, and the Mayor wants to throw it all into limbo at the last minute. He absolutely does not care for local businesses and has shown it time after time. Restaurants and breweries are the backbone of this city and Levar Stoney does not deserve to lead them.
I’d like to have proof of his involvement in the Navy Hill Project and the others behind it before we consider any other projects.
100% correct Joe, too many Democrats are willing to destroy the livelihood of people to further their political agendas during this crisis……… Democrats, never let a crisis go to waste, and they use it to their advantage like Stoney is trying to do here.
I realize most of you did not save, are not flexible and creative, and believe allegiance to your chosen one literally trumps common sense. But recognize we of both parties and independents most want to protect you and your buddies from self-annihilation, and from infecting your families. Every wise business owner and leader I know has adapted and is directing their business model (that's how a business plans and operates) to meet the challenges posed when we try to keep people from infecting one another. Hoping this virus does not impact your families. Let's be smart and all look out for one another. If you need help saving your businesses just ask and I and lots of business professors and guides are ready to show you how. Wish there were more experienced business professionals in the current administration, not just bankrupts and talk show economists. You need people with successful track records to show you the way.
Congratulations! You are #1! You are now the dumbest idiot to ever post on Richmond.com. While some businesses have the opportunity to reinvent themselves and find ways to survive, most can not. Many businesses are shut down. They cannot operate. Let’s tie you up in a chair, nailed to the floor, and call in a mobility expert to help you because you’re not flexible and creative, and failed to gathered supplies and food to keep under your chair so you can survive. Screw you!!
Smugness, arrogance, condescension, very well played!
