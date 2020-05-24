Most school nights, Diamon Patterson would get home around 10 p.m., smelling like seafood and frying oil after a cashier’s shift at Skrimp Shack.
She’d shower and eat before starting a second job that would take her well past midnight: homework. She’d doze off, wake up and keep going.
It’s an example her mother set when Patterson was young, returning to school for radiology after being laid off.
“Sometimes when I fell asleep, I would wake up in the middle of the night and get a drink of water, and my mom would still be working at the kitchen table,” Patterson said.
She credits that inborn drive, and faith, with pushing her through the long days and on to success; it wasn’t always easy. When she got tired, she’d repeat Philippians 4:13: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”
Now the cheerleader and National Honor Society student with a 4.56 GPA is a soon-to-be junior in college.
She’s also Petersburg High School’s valedictorian.
“Diamon is focused and has kept her priorities in place. She knew she was going [to make it] to college,” said Terri Smith, a 12th-grade government teacher at Petersburg High.
In the eighth grade, Patterson fostered a strong relationship with God, as she began the transition to high school. She was at a point in her life where she needed to find herself.
“I pray often. I pray for strength and to be able to do my best, that is what I ask for,” she said.
Her best earned Patterson 17 college acceptances. She’s headed to North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University in Greensboro, N.C. .
The news — that she’d landed a spot at her dream school — came on the heels of a wreck that totaled her car but left Patterson whole. She’s choosing to focus on the good news instead of the bad.
A member of Mount Olivet Baptist Church in Petersburg, Patterson attends weekly services with a journal in hand. She intentionally sits alone, scribbling down Bible verses or phrases that resonated with her.
Smith, who also attends Mount Olivet, is proud of Patterson for coming to services on her own.
“Most of the time you see young people, especially teenagers, coming with their families. I see Diamon coming in herself; that means that’s somewhere she wants to be,” Smith said.
With churches closed during the health emergency, Patterson has resorted to virtual sermons from Metropolitan Baptist Church in Petersburg to maintain her weekly ritual.
Patterson makes her own way. Over the course of her high school career that took her from the Appomattox Regional Governor’s School for the Arts And Technology to Petersburg High to the Richard Bland College of William & Mary, a junior college located in Petersburg.
At Petersburg High, her schedule caught the eye of school counselor Cinnamon Brown.
“That stood out to me,” Brown recalled of noticing that Patterson had enrolled for trigonometry as a sophomore.
“You jump at the priority to work with a student like that, who is driven, humbled. … We have a ton of students like that, but Diamon’s motivation and course load stood out,” Brown said.
Of the district’s six schools, all but one are accredited with conditions for the 2019-2020 academic year, according to the state education department. Walnut Hill Elementary meets the state’s standards for full accreditation.
About 89% of the high school’s Class of 2019 graduated last year. The school system’s graduation rate has climbed 8% since 2015, state data show. Last year’s graduation rate was 3 percentage points higher than in 2018.
Brown would periodically check in with Patterson, keeping her updated with her class rank and GPA.
“Most kids her age don’t have that mindset,” Brown added.
She didn’t always love school. When Patterson was young, her mom would routinely have to pick her up early.
Patterson often would cry at school because she missed her mom. Never having gone to daycare as a child, school was Patterson’s first experience away from family.
Besides her mom, a young Patterson looked up to her older brother, Kevin Patterson. A graduate from Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Kevin Patterson, 32, works with Hopewell City Public Schools.
In May, Patterson graduated virtually — due to COVID-19 — with an associate’s degree in science from Richard Bland. As of now, Petersburg High’s graduation is scheduled for August at Virginia State University.
At North Carolina A&T, Patterson will major in pre-nursing and minor in psychology. An historically black college, Patterson knows she will feel at home. Attending an HBCU has been important to her since she was a teenager.
Patterson plans to join one of the historically black Divine Nine sororities. Over the years, Patterson has been involved in Divine Nine sponsored programs, including Emerging Young Leaders and the Delta Gem’s program.
She plans to become a pediatrician or pediatric nurse, a seed planted by her own doctor, Melany Caldwell, whose warm and nurturing office helped Patterson push through a deep fear of needles and shots.
Caldwell would distract Patterson by focusing on a conversation so Patterson didn’t even know when the needle was in or out of her arm.
Between working at Walmart, Skrimp Shack, writing her valedictorian speech and picking out turquoise colored accessories for her dorm room, Patterson has plenty to do before classes begin.
The phrases “never give up” or “follow your dreams” seem too cheesy, Patterson said.
But she wants her classmates to know what she has learned: to never let things look like obstacles, to never feel worn down by trials. You can always get through it, even when things look bad in the moment.
You can make it to the other side.
