A Richmond police SUV drove up on a curb, through a crowd, striking multiple people who were blocking the vehicle’s path during a protest at the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue on Saturday night.
Two Richmond Times-Dispatch reporters witnessed the incident, which occurred at about 9:30 p.m. on the 16th straight night of protests in the city sparked by the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
No one appeared to be seriously injured.
Protesters were in the roadway blocking the police vehicle’s path near the Lee statue. A video shows the vehicle back up, then drive onto the sidewalk. As it returned to the road, people screamed as it collided with protesters. The crowd converged on two other police cars and forced them back. An RPD spokesman said the department was working on a response, but it wasn’t available by press time.
A woman who was hit by the SUV said she was uninjured but shook up. She said she ran to block the car from hitting pedestrians up on the curb. “The next thing I know, he hit me. It’s unreal.”
Sierra Shoosmith witnessed the incident. She said she saw the officer hop the curb and hit a man and keep going.
“I don’t know if he was hurt. I don’t know where he is. I don’t know if he has broken bones,” Shoosmith said. “He just hit him and continued on his way. .... I fell over because other people were falling.”
“They’re supposed to protect us. I don’t know, but my whole world view just got upside down in that moment.”
Just before the incident, a crowd was gathered in the circle listening to loud music.
Saturday began peacefully, with a large and diverse crowd of people rallying and marching in Richmond in an organized protest calling for racial justice and law enforcement reform.
Virginia’s 5,000 Man March was a peaceful demonstration, with thousands of people marching, chanting and carrying placards along Monument Avenue and Broad Street.
Vicki Whitties brought her grandchildren Jaylin, 7, and Meredith, 5, from Petersburg to Richmond to attend the march. Whitties said she told her grandchildren about participating in the Civil Rights movement during the 1960s.
“They said, grandma, we have got to go to the march in Richmond,” Whitties said. No bus was available on Saturday, so they took a taxi, she said.
“George Floyd should not have been treated like that,” Jaylin said. “Everybody should be treated equally.”
“I’m just hoping for change,” Whitties said. “We need change. I think everybody has an understanding now. Sometimes you have to see it to feel it. I think that video [of George Floyd’s killing] did it.”
In the circle around the Robert E. Lee monument, where the march began, and down Monument Avenue, vendors sold shirts, buttons and other merchandise. Food trucks were available, selling meals to marchers.
Organizer Triston Harris, who organized the 1,000 Man March in Richmond four year ago in response to the death of Eric Garner, included vendors and performers at the event because “it just showed positivity, and that was the message that we were trying to send. Love lives here.”
The vendors that participated were asked to donate to cover the march’s expenses, such as the sound system and walkie-talkies that volunteers used. A GoFundMe Harris set up a few days before the march, which made $2,650, also helped cover those costs. Any surplus funds raised will go to the Jefferson Davis Neighborhood Civic Association.
Some Richmond organizers have been critical of the 5,000 Man March, due to the cooperation of the Richmond Police Department, calling it harmful to organize alongside police. Some said they see it as an attempt to take over a movement that’s been progressing. The RPD supplied dump trucks to block off the march’s route, and officers on motorcycles and in police cars led the protesters.
“The police are the very reason we’re out there,” said Jasmine Leeward of Richmond For All. “Our goals are not aligned; they’re completely opposite. We’re calling for a reordering of our priority from investing in harmful policing to reinvesting into systems of care, like our school system.”
The backlash represents a rift among prominent black voices in Richmond. Some find it necessary to collaborate with the police in order to gain true police reform. However, Leeward said the true focus should be the leaders like the Richmond City Council and Mayor Levar Stoney.
“We need to address the people who have the power to make changes, and oftentimes, that is not the police,” she said. “The police have acted outside of the orders they’ve been given, like tear gassing people before curfew. We have a unique opportunity here in Richmond to cut the spending on police that consume ever larger sums of the city budget.”
The hope for organizers is that money that goes to the police department would be reallocated in schools, infrastructure and community safety that does not rely on the police.
The vision of not relying on the police for safety seemed too far gone just four years ago, in the early days of the Black Lives Matter movement. In Minneapolis, where George Floyd was killed by MPD officer Derek Chauvin, the city council has voiced its support to dismantle the police department.
Harris denies that police were involved in organizing the march, explaining that, when it became evident that the event would be heavily attended, police insisted on blocking the roadways to protect the marchers. Additionally, Harris said he asked the police to stay outside the circle surrounding the Lee monument — a request that he said was honored.
***
Following the march, numerous speakers addressed the crowd from atop the Lee monument’s base.
Among them was Tavares Floyd, a cousin of George Floyd, whose death sparked the recent wave of protests around the country.
“On behalf of my family, I thank you very much for joining the movement,” Floyd told the crowd gathered at the monument.
“The grief is real and the grief is profound,” Floyd said, repeating his cousin’s dying pleas: “I can’t breathe.”
“I refuse to let George die in vain, and today I am asking you to give us a new breath, a breath that results in solutions, a breath that brings about new change,” he said, calling for law enforcement reform.
***
After the march concluded, midafternoon saw another peaceful gathering at the base of the Lee monument. People brought their dogs and sat beneath the shaded medians of Monument Avenue, while children played with inflated balloon swords.
The communal atmosphere was a purposeful transformation of the space, said Ida Allen of the Richmond Action Alliance.
“[The monument] has come from a place where nearly no one came, to a place of conversation, love and unity of all walks of life,” Allen said. “It’s been amazing.”
Allen started RAA along with Ashley Cottingham after being involved in the protests that ended with crowds being tear gassed. She said she was motivated to remain present in the movement but wanted a less-intimidating and potentially less-dangerous alternative to the marches.
The organization started with handing out free waters but has grown with local support, and now provides food, medical supplies and crafting materials in support of the crowds.
RAA’s booth Saturday was set to help people register to vote, and Allen said that, along with education and vocational support, the organization’s long-term plans include engaging with and challenging local government.
“We want to make sure we’re in conversations and we’re in the rooms where decisions are being made,” Allen said.
But the peaceful tone of the gathering was not without criticism. One man carried a sign saying: “This isn’t a music festival, it’s a protest.”
RVA 26, a group that was born in jail following the mass arrests on May 31, arranged for artists, poets and performers to demonstrate at the foot of the monument.
Marwa Eltaib, one of the group’s organizers, said the group planned a “different kind of protest,” one that let people emote creatively.
“All of us have been out here every day,” she said. “We are singing. We are rapping. But we are protesting.”
Many among the group, Eltaib said, were “unjustly” arrested by police on May 31 — the third of what is now the 16th straight day of protests, and the first night of a state-issued curfew that saw 233 arrests.
Eltaib said they’re hoping to gain some attention to the arrests in hopes of getting the charges dropped, and potentially file a lawsuit that might change the conditions for those who are detained in the future.
As one of the performers rapped in the background, a group of 13 black men dressed in suits marched arm in arm chanting, “No justice, no peace.”
They marched eight laps around the Robert E. Lee statue — for the eight gunshots that passed through Breonna Taylor, a black EMT who was shot to death by police in her home in Louisville, Ky., in March, and for the eight minutes that a cop in Minneapolis knelt on George Floyd’s neck. Much of the crowd joins the march at the conclusion of one rapper’s performance.
“Show them the beauty of black people,” said the man at the center of the line. “More than the violence, more than a riot, we are a protest.”
***
Earlier in the day, hundreds of people gathered at the Maggie Lena Walker Memorial Plaza in Richmond for a youth rally.
The rally was organized by Richmond-area students Makayla White, 13, and Stephanie Younger, 18. Many of the speakers were teenagers.
“We put this rally together because we wanted to voice our opinions and hear some opinions from the youth,” White said.
She called the students of 2020 a generation that has been changed by the realities of the coronavirus pandemic and now the stark images of black Americans dying at the hands of police.
“Richmond and America, we are here today because we care,” she said, calling for education reforms to put more African American history into the school curriculum.
Under President Obama national protests did not go on this long because he talked with the protesters. All Rump has done is thrown grass on the fire.
It looks like RPD's officers need a remedial class in "Hit & Run Offenses" seeing how the cop in the SUV ran into citizens and fled the scene. (Too bad it was on tape; how will RPD's statement look about this?)
Has racism insinuated itself into the Richmond police force as well?
I guess the cop driving the RPD SUV onto the sidewalk and hitting numerous citizens was absent from the Academy they day they taught about "Hit & Run Drivers" seeing how he fled the scene (on tape!)...supposedly RPD is working on a statement...how about "we need to defund ourselves!"
You can march and chant for the next six months. You can pointedly preserve the profane graffiti on the monument to a man who felt that he could not fight against his fellow Virginians. You can make signs and T-shirts denigrating law enforcement. But nothing good will happen in the inner cities until black families are restored. In the meantime, while leaders are ignoring the obvious remedy, the urban areas will be hollowed out as white citizens flee to the deep suburbs and rural areas.
Power to the people!!! Enough is enough!!!... ~~~ Bob
Lot of social distancing going on there. Where is the leadership to protect these people?
Just like the social distancing practiced by the armed militiamen who stormed the Michigan State Capitol.
Looks like when people are angry social distancing takes second fiddle.
Better to talk to the protesters and defuse the situation.
Beautiful!
Yes Anarchy is beautiful to some People !
This isn't anarchy. This is peaceful protest, guaranteed by the First Amendment.
Do you call looting ,Burning and destroying property " Peaceful " Not where I come from !
Whats peaceful about spray Painting Graffiti and destroying property . . . You call this peaceful ?
James - fake News.
There was no burning or destroying property or spray painting reported in this story.
What else you got?
