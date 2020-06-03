A group of more than 100 protesters marched down Broad Street on Wednesday, criticizing the killing of Minnesota man George Floyd.
The group started its march at Willow Lawn after initially planning to rally at Short Pump Town Center. A small group gathered at Short Pump, with initial plans calling for a 15-plus mile walk to downtown Richmond, but those plans were scrapped in favor of the shorter walk.
Chanting “Black Lives Matter” and “I Can’t Breathe,” protesters made their way to the Robert E. Lee monument, the epicenter of the city’s activism since Floyd’s death.
As they marched, cars honked in support and several employees along Broad Street came out of buildings to clap and show their support.
(This is breaking news. This story will be updated.)
