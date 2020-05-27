Richmond is poised to ease COVID-19 restrictions Friday, a step Mayor Levar Stoney said the city was ready to take “cautiously” a day after the state rebuffed his request for a slower approach.
“This does not mean we’re out of the woods, ladies and gentleman,” Stoney said at a press conference at City Hall Wednesday. “This pandemic is not over by any stretch of the imagination.”
In a letter, Stoney asked Gov. Ralph Northam to allow the city to keep salons and barbershops closed and continue limiting places of worship from holding indoor gatherings. Northam rejected the request yesterday, responding that Richmond should follow the Phase One guidelines as the rest of the state.
That means restaurants and breweries can begin serving diners outdoors at half capacity; places of worship can hold indoor gatherings at 50% capacity; non-essential retail stores can reopen to half capacity; barbershops and salons can schedule appointments again; and gyms and fitness centers can hold outdoor classes.
To date, the virus has infected 1,112 people in the city and killed 21. The city’s percent positivity rate is decreasing now, said Danny Avula, director of Richmond’s Health District.
In his letter to Northam dated Monday and sent Tuesday, Stoney said that metric was showing a “concerning upward trend.” That’s not the case today, Avula said.
“It has continued to flatten since we drafted the letter a couple of days ago,” Avula said.
Over the last two weeks, Richmond has ramped up its testing and distribution of personal protective equipment, Avula said. The state’s mandate on face coverings in businesses would help slow transmission as the city enters Phase One, too, Avula said.
In spite of the state guidelines, Stoney recommended churches continue meeting virtually or holding outdoor gatherings. Barbershop or restaurant owners should not feel obligated to reopen if they do not feel it is safe, Stoney said.
Stoney said he based his request to Northam on feedback from faith leaders and business owners, as well as the approaches other states have taken in reopening.
Richmond broke with its surrounding localities to request a two-week delay from entering phase one earlier this month. Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico counties began easing restriction on May 15.
Avula also leads Henrico’s health department. He said the agency was not currently tracking any outbreaks linked to barbershops or salons since easing restrictions earlier this month. While faith leaders remain concerned about the virus, he said the department was not tracking new outbreaks tied to congregations.
In addition, Stoney asked restaurants and breweries that plan to reopen Friday to log patrons names and phone numbers. He said tracking the information was “completely voluntary,” but could help the health department’s contact tracing efforts if an outbreak occurs.
“I hope this data will not be necessary, but we want to be prepared,” Stoney said. “We believe this will give your patrons the confidence that you are doing everything in your power to keep them and your staff safe.”
