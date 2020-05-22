The last week in March was a blur for Dr. Meekers Lee and her colleagues at Mount Sinai, one of many hospitals in New York City to fill with COVID-19 patients.
Some days it felt to Lee like she was swimming to keep up. The hospital had to open new areas to make room for so many patients. Lee and other doctors in the infectious disease division were consulting on up to 70 new COVID-19 patients each day.
Then came a stunning personal blow for Lee: Her longtime mentor and former colleague, Dr. Richard MacKay, a celebrated teaching physician at Mount Sinai who grew up in Henrico County and had served patients in areas as varied as a refugee camp in Africa and a tribal community near the Arctic Circle, had died from COVID-19.
MacKay, 73, had retired from Mount Sinai several years earlier and already had been battling cancer and toxic side effects of therapy when he died from the disease caused by the coronavirus on March 26.
Heartbroken by the loss, Lee hesitated at first to tell her colleagues that MacKay had died at such a hectic time, fearing the news might break them. With no time to mourn the loss, she and the other doctors at Mt. Sinai sought to honor MacKay's memory by following his example of extraordinary humanity and compassion.
With so many people sick and no way to cure them, Lee said the best she and her colleagues could do at times was to show kindness to their patients and to each other.
"When you have a challenge in medicine, you really want to hold on to the humanity of it," Lee said. "And there's no better example of someone who held on to the humanity than Richard MacKay."
As a medical professor at Mount Sinai, MacKay won the award for faculty member who made the greatest contribution to resident education so many times that the internal medicine residency started trying to "mix things up" so others could win, Lee said.
"He won it so many years in a row because he was who we all wanted to be," she said.
MacKay also was known for his brilliant diagnostic mind that could not stand to leave a medical mystery unsolved. He literally would diagnose patients in his sleep, his wife said, jolting awake as he made his discoveries. Even at the end of his life, a rare side effect MacKay experienced after undergoing immunotherapy for his cancer has led to new insight that could help other patients.
MacKay was born in 1947 and graduated with honors from Douglas Freeman High School in Henrico before attending Yale University and the University of Virginia School of Medicine.
He spent many years serving vulnerable populations, first while working for the Indian Health Service on the Navajo reservation in Arizona. He worked as a physician at a refugee clinic in Sudan and then transferred to the Peace Corps in 1990, serving as regional medical officer and overseeing the care of volunteers in more than a half-dozen African countries. While based in Nairobi, Kenya, he assisted in the medical efforts after the 1998 Al-Qaeda bombing of the U.S. embassy there.
After seeing the devastation of AIDS in Africa, he moved to New York City in 2001 to study the disease. At Mount Sinai, he was instrumental in caring for uninsured, inner-city HIV patients. He became director of the hospital's inpatient HIV service and a renowned teaching physician.
When he wasn't working, he was known in his younger years as an outdoor adventurer who enjoyed hiking, kayaking and fishing. He also traveled through Africa, Asia and Alaska and once backpacked through Nepal to reach Tibet.
"I always used to say he lived a National Geographic life," said his sister, Mary Ann MacKay Brock, of Henrico. "He loved what he was doing. Whether he was kayaking in the Snake River or hiking through the Grand Canyon."
"He was fun but he was compassionate. He was serious about his work," Brock said. "He was really there for people who nobody else was there for."
Dr. Stephen Kennedy, a retired oncologist who lives near Roanoke, graduated with MacKay from the UVA School of Medicine in 1973 and remembers his longtime friend as brilliant, kind, caring, unpretentious and "incredibly good looking."
"He was the best person in our medical school class, hands down," Kennedy said. He recalled going on a two-night canoe trip along the Rappahannock River with MacKay, and they once climbed to the bottom of the Grand Canyon and back out while on a break from work on the Navajo reservation at Fort Defiance, Ariz.
On the reservation in the 1970s, Kennedy and MacKay were among a staff of 14 doctors working for the Indian Health Service. They treated many tuberculosis patients, which also involved testing and tracing to stop its spread, and even had a couple cases of Bubonic plague.
"We were young doctors on the front lines," Kennedy recalled. "It was a very exciting time of our lives."
MacKay immersed himself in Navajo culture and rented a cabin on an older woman's property, helping tend to her goats and garden.
At the time, Kennedy and his wife had just had their first child, and MacKay built a cradle for her.
"He would have been a great father," Kennedy said.
Laurie Beeson and her husband Steven Jackson, longtime friends of MacKay, were living in Uganda when MacKay was in Kenya. Beeson, a nurse practitioner, was working for the U.S. Department of State, and her husband, now a retired doctor, worked in a private practice there. Beeson and Jackson would often visit MacKay and they would sometimes go on safari together.
They once were traveling through a national park in Uganda on vacation when they were held up by armed bandits, some of whom were armed with machetes. They started shooting at the car. Fortunately, the assailants suddenly decided to let them go.
"He was just a really great guy, very smart, very friendly," Beeson said of MacKay. "Very, very adventurous."
In August 1998, more than 200 people were killed and thousands injured in nearly simultaneous bombings at the embassies in Kenya and Tanzania. In the aftermath, Beeson and Jackson went to Nairobi and, along with MacKay, helped coordinate moving injured embassy personnel to hospitals.
MacKay's interest in studying HIV led him from Kenya to New York City in 2001. A friend of MacKay's sister asked Donna Florio, who lived in New York, to help MacKay find an apartment. Florio and MacKay hit it off and were married in 2006.
Florio was amazed by how curious her husband was and how his brain never seemed to stop puzzling over how to diagnose his patients. "He never turned it off," she said, even when the two of them were fishing or kayaking. The couple lived in Manhattan but had a country home in Jim Thorpe, Penn.
One time a chipmunk was caught in some netting around their garden at their country house and seemed to be dying from dehydration. MacKay "rigged up a chipmunk hospital on the deck." MacKay put the chipmunk on a cookie sheet atop a heating pad, and he checked on the animal every 15 minutes and let it sip water. Eventually, the chipmunk was revived and scurried away.
"He really cared about people," she said, choking up with emotion. "He just cared about everything."
"I don't want to make him sound like Indiana Jones, but he was really larger than life," she said. "If your wife can say that you really were larger than life, you were."
In February 2018, he was diagnosed with cancer. He underwent chemotherapy and radiation. In April 2019, the cancer returned and metastasized. He underwent immunotherapy to jump-start his immune response to the cancer. The treatment worked well on the cancer, but his doctors believe it produced an immune response that caused a rare side effect. It left him with memory loss, and he was moved to a rehabilitation center.
Dr. Bianca Santomasso, a neuro-oncologist who treated MacKay at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City, said that an antibody found in his system that could be responsible for his symptoms is "not described in medical literature yet."
MacKay's symptoms started to improve after additional treatment, and Florio believes her husband might have recovered if he hadn't contracted COVID-19.
"I believe that she and he were on the right road to his recovery," Florio said. "His spirit just never stopped."
Lee, the physician at Mount Sinai who had worked with MacKay, said his example has shaped her own practice and greatly impacted her life.
"This is a man who had no ego about his practice of medicine," she said. "He treated everyone with such respect and compassion. He was the kind of person you would want to be your doctor."
In addition to his sister and wife, MacKay is survived by his brother, Jim MacKay.
