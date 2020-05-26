Whenever someone in the family was upset or stressed about something, Thomas Evans Jr. knew how to help calm things down.
"He would say, 'Jackie, what can you do about it? Why are you worried about it? Just let it go,'" said his wife, Jackie Evans.
Thomas Evans, a 73-year-old resident of Chesterfield County who had retired after a career with the Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice, is being remembered as a laid-back man of faith who put his family first. He was often content watching sports or old Westerns on TV. He was a huge Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
He used to joke that the reason for his gray hair is because he had three daughters.
"He had a calm spirit about himself," said one of those daughters, DeSeana Evans. "He had a beautiful smile. He was an amazing cook. I can't say enough good things about my daddy. I'm the true definition of a daddy's girl."
Although he was known as someone who rarely complained, Thomas Evans had endured a lot of pain over the past couple years because of a bad back. His daughter said he underwent five back surgeries over the past 15 years. An infection in his back led him back to the doctor several times in March. He was hospitalized soon afterward and died April 2 of acute respiratory distress syndrome caused by COVID-19.
"This has been so overwhelming," his wife said. "He was a beautiful person."
Thomas Evans Jr. grew up in the Whitcomb Court public housing community in Richmond's East End, one of eight children. His family called him "Tommy Jr."
He met Jackie in 1974 and they worked together for the state Department of Juvenile Justice. Thomas became a shift coordinator and a lieutenant at an intake receiving area for juvenile offenders.
"We just started out as friends," Jackie said. "I don't know what happened. That friendship grew into love, and he was my very, very best friend."
They had their ups and downs, she said, but he didn't raise his voice. "Tommy was an easygoing person. He was a laid-back person. He was a quiet person," she said. "But you knew when he made up his mind — enough was enough."
Thomas Evans was a trustee at Broad Rock Baptist Church, his family said, and he recorded sermons and drove a church van to take congregants to events.
"He loved his church. He loved his Lord," his wife said. "He was a good listener."
She believes his back problems probably stemmed from an injury he got while struggling to restrain a juvenile while he was on the job.
After one of his surgeries, in 2014, he was feeling a lot better and started "cutting everybody's yard in the neighborhood," his wife said.
But it got worse and he had another surgery in 2018 that left him feeling "like he was sitting on rocks," she said. He got some screws removed in a procedure in October 2019 and he ultimately developed a bad infection.
He had another surgery on Feb. 28 to clean out the infection. He was sent home with an IV to administer medication to him, and his wife performed wound care twice a day. Still, it wasn't getting better. On March 16, it got so bad that she took him to see a doctor again.
In the next couple days, he became lethargic and had a fever, and he experienced confusion and difficulty breathing. He had trouble holding his newborn granddaughter, who weighed about 8 pounds, without getting winded.
He was taken to St. Mary's Hospital on March 18, and he called two days later and told the family he had COVID-19. On March 21, he talked on FaceTime to his family and told them that the medical staff wanted to place him on a ventilator.
"He didn't want to do it," Jackie said. "His breathing was so hard and we both talked him into it. We wanted him to come home."
"It was very hard, the fact that we wanted to be able to see him," DeSeana said. "We called every day and they would put the phone to his ear. It was just really scary. It's been a trying time."
About a week after he started first showing symptoms, one of his other daughters, Ja'Nel Talley, who is the mother of the newborn granddaughter, tested positive for COVID-19 and had to be quarantined from her child and other relatives, DeSeana said.
DeSeana and her mother, who both had been living with Thomas, have had no symptoms and have not been tested.
They and the rest of the family are trying to push forward even though the loss is incredibly painful.
"He didn't go out on his terms, and I think the world is missing a huge asset. He had so much to give," DeSeana said. "I was blessed to have him for 42 years."
