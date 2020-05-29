A state mandate that launched Friday requiring people to wear masks in shops and restaurants drew mixed reactions across the Richmond region, with some business owners expressing concerns about having to police their customers.
Police agencies and local health departments are largely taking a hands-off approach to enforcing the directive Gov. Ralph Northam announced this week, largely leaving it to businesses to tell customers they need to mask up or leave.
With the nation’s death toll from COVID-19 exceeding 100,000 this week, people out and about Friday largely complied with the new rule, voicing support for a measure the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended for curbing transmission.
“You have to make changes in your life for public health purposes,” said Gary Huff, who was buying dog food in Richmond on Friday, comparing the rule to restrictions on indoor smoking and seat belt requirements.
State data shows Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico counties and the city of Richmond had recorded a combined total of 4,600 confirmed cases and 214 deaths leading into the rule’s implementation.
Outside the Dogma pet grooming business in Carytown, John Sniffin begrudgingly wore his mask as he waited to pick up his Yorkshire terrier.
“I don’t like the order. I’m of the [herd immunity] mentality,” he said. “As soon as I get in my car I’m going to take it off ... so that I can give my dog smooches.”
Differing public views aside, the order creates an expectation for businesses to make their customers obey the regulations.
The Green Top Sporting Goods store in Hanover County, an outdoors retailer, has placed signs at the entrance of the store notifying customers that wearing facial protection is now required in the building, said Blaine Altaffer, Green Top’s president and CEO.
“We expect to follow the governor’s mandate,” Altaffer said. However, “putting us in a position to police and enforce is very delicate,” he added.
The executive order Northam announced on Tuesday applies to any indoor place where people congregate, including all brick-and-mortar retail, personal care and grooming businesses. The guidelines also apply to public transportation and government buildings.
The order does not require facial protection for people who have a health condition that might prevent them from wearing a mask.
The text of the executive order says violations may be subject to a Class 1 misdemeanor, punishable by up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine, but law enforcement officials and the Virginia Department of Health have said they expect businesses and customers to police themselves.
A statewide Virginia Department of Health hotline (1-877-ASK-VDH3) has been designated for people to report concerns. Guidance the state Health Department sent its local agencies, obtained through a records request, directs local health workers managing complaints not to summon law enforcement and instead to have people ask that business owners resolve problems.
“We are going to assume anyone without a mask has a health condition and they have chosen not to wear a mask,” Altaffer said. “I don’t think it is appropriate for us to confront them.”
Some Richmond-area stores and restaurants thought it would be easier to stay shuttered or continue offering only takeout or curbside service as the city entered the first phase of loosened restrictions Friday alongside Northern Virginia and Accomack County on the Eastern Shore. The rest of the state entered Phase One on May 15.
Throughout Carytown on Friday afternoon, only some restaurants had reopened their patios for lunch service.
Rickee Jones, an assistant general manager at New York Deli, said she hopes the reopening of the restaurant’s back patio will help make things feel a bit normal again.
“As hard as this job is, it’s also very social. You interact with customers and we have fantastic regulars that come in every week,” she said. “You feel like you’re missing that connection, as minor as it sometimes might feel.”
Chesterfield
At Ivymount Square Shopping Center in Midlothian, Sportspage Bar & Grille’s five outdoor tables were filled with customers Friday afternoon. While all Sportspage staff were wearing masks, no masks could be seen on any patrons.
The governor’s order permits people to remove masks while they are eating or drinking.
While it’s a sign of respect for customers to arrive with a mask on, the restaurant won’t turn them away if they don’t, said manager Kim Mitchell. All Sportspage staff had masks on Friday, including Mitchell, who sported a tie dye cloth covering.
Sportspage regulars James Riley and Greg Sullivan enjoyed honey barbecue wings and a hot dog with chips, respectively, during Friday’s lunch hour.
Riley, a special education teacher and head football coach at James River High School, and Sullivan, an instructional assistant at Tomahawk Creek Middle School, said seeing each other at their favorite spot brought a sense of normalcy.
Riley said he normally wears a mask in hardware stores but has been inconsistent when getting groceries.
With the new mandate, Riley said, “I’m going to wear a mask if a business asks. I’ll respect the business.”
Sullivan has not worn a mask once during the pandemic.
“I think I’m in a fairly healthy state — I’ll take my chances,” he said. “I think it’s baloney we are forced to wear a mask.”
At the Stonebridge Shopping Center, Virginia Tandoor, which serves Indian cuisine, is planning to resume limited service Sunday or Monday. Owner Jay Gohil said it will observe the state mandate. “No mask, no service,” he said.
The Chesterfield County restaurant opened in November, about four months before it closed in response to the pandemic. Gohil decided to keep it closed due to finances but is looking to reopen the patio space with four tables.
Gohil, who has worked as a software engineer, said he opened his restaurant because of his love of cooking. He doesn’t expect to break even in his first year, but he’s hoping to stay afloat.
Henrico
Kevin Reardon, co-owner of Franco’s Fine Clothiers, a men’s apparel retailer with a store on Lakeside Avenue and another at Short Pump Town Center, said he was expecting that one of the first government orders would be a requirement to wear masks in public.
So his staff started making them.
“We had extra shirt fabric from some custom shirts we had done,” Reardon said.
Now, “We have plenty of masks for everyone who comes in, if they need one,” he said. The stores are asking for donations, with the money going to support the Lakeside Volunteer Rescue Squad.
Until Friday, masks were optional for customers and staff at Quaint & Quirky, a family-owned business in West Broad Marketplace in western Henrico County. But on Friday morning, the owners and staff were all wearing masks.
“We obviously want to comply with what the governor is asking of us and assure the safety of everyone else,” said Kailey Case, who co-owns the store with her sister, Karin Kern, and their parents, Todd and Kim Kern. “You have to do what you have to do and keep on moving on.”
The store’s grand opening was March 21, right as the coronavirus impact was starting to hit retailers. The store, which sells refinished furniture, home décor, and clothing and accessories made by Virginia artisans, has gotten a lot of support from the community, Case said. Before the new rules about facial coverings, about 50% of shoppers wore masks, Case said.
Now, Case said she is concerned that the new mask rules might be a deterrent for customers to come to the store at all. The store is selling artisan-made masks for children and adults at $5 to $7.
“All things considered, we are very thankful and grateful,” Case said. “If we can survive this, we are going to thrive when this is over.”
Hanover
Robert Traweek, owner of Ace Hardware in Ashland, decided to require masks in the store on Wednesday — two days before the governor’s mandate. It’s caused some friction between his staff and a small number of customers, he said.
He estimates that upward of a dozen people — including longtime patrons — have simply not come inside or walked out of the store because they didn’t want to wear a mask.
For those who want to shop but remain mask-free, the store offers outdoor curbside service.
Inside, staff are handing out masks to anyone who doesn’t have one. They’re asking for a voluntary $1 donation to Children’s Miracle Network with the mask.
“Our whole business is to help people, to solve problems and just be nice,” Traweek said through his mask, “and the fact that people take exception to that is a little disheartening.”
He said he regrets not starting the mask requirement earlier, particularly since medical experts say the masks and protective measures are helpful.
“I would argue that we could’ve done this a whole lot sooner — we didn’t, so we do it now,” he said.
He has another shipment of masks coming.
“My number one concern is my family, which includes my work family, and my community.”
He said he knows most of his customers, and “for somebody to not be interested in my family and my work family and my community … can be difficult.”
Traweek added: “It’s time to take opinions out, and let’s just be safe for a while.”
Not far from Ace, Hanover resident Anna Thomas went into a pet store without a mask and emerged carrying a free mask given out by the store.
She doesn’t wear one, she said, because she has asthma and the masks make it hard to breathe.
“Wearing a mask — I’ll pass out,” she said, noting that she carries her inhaler for her medical issues.
“People do look at me when I go in” to stores, she said, but she’s glad to see that stores are handing them out because many people who do need them can’t find them on their own.
“Everybody’s body is different,” Thomas said. “Wearing a mask is different for everybody.”
