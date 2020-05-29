The mask requirement applies to:

• Everyone age 10 and older.

• Inside all brick and mortar retail establishments.

• Inside all personal care and grooming establishments.

• Inside places where people congregate.

• Inside food and beverage establishments, except when eating.

• On public transportation.

• When accessing state or local government services.

There are exceptions for:



• When eating or drinking.

• While exercising.

• If you have trouble breathing or are unable to remove the mask without help.

• If your health conditions prohibit wearing a face covering.

• Children under age 10. (The governor recommended that children age 3 and older wear face coverings.)