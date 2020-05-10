Voice cracking with emotion, Madeline Peace repeated the same word several times in a matter of minutes: "grateful." The Richmond resident stood in the doorway of her near West End apartment last Friday afternoon, where at her feet sat a brown paper bag filled with homemade barley turkey soup, freshly-baked bread and bags of exotic teas. Across the breezeway, a masked Micheal Sparks leaned casually on a wall, waiting for her to take her bag. He kept his distance as the two talked for a few minutes.
Well, Peace talked. Sparks listened.
Each week, Sparks and a small army of dozens of volunteers deliver upwards of 2,000 free meals of soup, bread and tea to people all over the metro Richmond area through the UGK+Soup: Community First Project, a nonprofit extension of Richmond-based Underground Kitchen. The deliveries go to people like Peace, who, for any number of reasons, can't leave their homes due to the pandemic, as well as first-responders, senior communities and anyone else in need.
By now, Sparks knows to build a few extra minutes into delivery times. For some recipients, the weekly deliveries are their only connection to the outside world.
"You don't know how grateful I am," Peace, 78, said, clasping her hands against her heart. A born-and-bred New Yorker who came to Virginia more than nine years ago, she called herself a "soup eater," and noted that she never liked lentil soup until she tasted a recent UGK delivery. Due to her health concerns - not the least of which is her third time battling blood cancer - Peace said she had to stop working at a local grocery store when the pandemic struck. She misses her customers.
The soup - and the company that comes with it - "you just don't know how wonderful it is," she said.
***
By February of this year, Sparks and his UGK business partner, Kate Houck, were poised to take Underground Kitchen global. Their brand of sophisticated dining experiences in lavish settings was headed for international waters, after successfully selling out events all over the United States in the last few years.
They were going big. COVID-19 shut it all down.
As he drove around Friday delivering meals, Sparks said he never imagined that in the blink of an eye, he'd watch his company's cash flow shift into reverse - then disappear. Nearly overnight, they canceled every event for the foreseeable future and issued refund after refund.
They're still issuing refunds.
But in mid-March, Sparks said, when UGK officially shut down, it still had food at its disposal, meant for upcoming events, and talented UGK chefs willing to cook it who were now out of work at their own restaurants and establishments. Sparks said he wanted to do something to help his community - and his chefs - so using their existing resources, they prepared 175 meals. They delivered them to hospitals and first-responders, people staying in town as their loved ones received hospital treatments and residents who simply couldn't get out of their homes to buy food.
The movement took on a life of its own.
Within a few weeks, a fortuitous meeting with a neighbor led Sparks to a contact within the Episcopal Diocese of Virginia, which led to one local Episcopal church - St. Stephen's - offering its commercial kitchen to UGK. Then another opened its kitchen, then another. Now, five Episcopal churches - St. Stephen's, St. Mary's, St. Paul's, St. Peter's and St. Mark's - plus the Roslyn Retreat Center - have opened their kitchens to UGK's mission. Additionally, Varina Episcopal Church serves as a distribution center and Emmanuel Episcopal Church at Brook Hill has been supplying produce from its gardens.
"There's no other way we could have done this," Houck said, referring to the generosity of the churches. Each week, the number of food requests goes up. Seven days a week, there are now nine rotating chefs and two bakers who keep the soups and bread coming throughout the church kitchens. More than 40 volunteers help bag lunches and make deliveries every day, from eastern Henrico County to Powhatan County.
In a matter of weeks, Houck said they went from spending $600 per week on food to $3,000. They estimate that their weekly costs to make 2,000 meals are now nearly $9,000, which include paying their chefs, packaging, food and more. They estimate they'll need upwards of $50,000 to keep working through June, and then they'll reevaluate their situation in light of the pandemic at that time.
Learning to work on a nonprofit budget has been challenging, Sparks said, because "you don't know where your next dollar is coming from." He can't plan with any certainty how long the program can last, though he's hoping to feed as many people for as long as they can. They recently established the program as a 501c3 in order to make it easier to accept donations.
Houck said they're hoping to keep Community First going even after the pandemic is over. Despite the existence of other food pantry programs, "there's still a need."
Plus, she said, "there's something about soup - it's like having your grandmother send a little care package through the mail."
***
John Crowder is a parishioner at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church. He said his church community already had a history of feeding the food insecure through its strong food ministries. But COVID-19 - and in particular, UGK - brought individual Episcopal churches together for the greater good in a way he's never seen in more than 30 years.
Every church was looking at this problem, wondering how to address it, and "along came Kate and Micheal with a way to do that," he said. That the UGK is known for its top-notch food, served to a large number of people, often in remote places and in very short windows of time, only sealed his faith in their abilities.
"They've taken it and run with it," Crowder said. "It's 100% pure [and] community-oriented."
Though soup seems simple, "it's so meaningful and people are so thankful," he added. You don't have to make too many deliveries to get the message."
Bishop Jennifer Brooke-Davidson, assistant bishop for the Episcopal Diocese of Virginia, agreed.
"He's offering the best he has to offer," Brooke-Davidson said about Sparks and UGK meals that come from the church kitchens.
"It's such a joy to share the best of what we have," she said. "We're all interconnected and we're so grateful for the chance to serve our neighbors that way."
She added: "It's a ministry for us, too."
Sparks said he's been surprised by who's reaching out to UGK. Recipients span socioeconomic levels, he said, from wealthy neighborhoods to the impoverished.
It's not just about needing food, he said. Rather, "its for anybody who needed relief, a change, a feeling [other] people cared."
"Rich or poor, it's across the gamut," he said.
Not far from Madeline Peace's apartment, Pearl Wick, 75, sat on a bench next to her husband, Gil, on their Floyd Avenue front patio, their dog Django snuggled between them. They get UGK soup three times each week. They look forward to the chicken chili and curry chicken and fresh breads, though Pearl Wick said she mostly enjoys the conversation with Sparks.
"I look forward to him coming," she said with a smile. After placing their bag inside their door Friday afternoon, Sparks sat on the edge of the patio as Wick chatted about her extensive teaching career, her husband's years as a commercial builder and the birds' nest she found recently in the Christmas wreath still hanging on her front door. She urged him to take a peek.
"The food is amazing," she said. But "its more than just the food - it's the human touch."
Before he left, she told Sparks: "I owe you a hug."
