Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announced Friday the 24 people selected for an advisory board he’s asked to “reimagine public safety.”
“This task force will bring a diverse array of representatives from the activist, legal, academic, law enforcement, emergency services, artistic, health care and other fields together to agree on a set of actionable steps forward,” Stoney said at a news conference at City Hall where he introduced the individuals on the board. “The mission is to make public safety recommendations that build toward equity and toward justice.”
After their introduction Friday, several members of the task force seemed encouraged by their inclusion in the coming conversations, but appeared hesitant to bring forth immediate ideas for change.
“I’m not completely sure why I was selected,” said the Rev. Dontae McCutchen, pastor of Love Cathedral Community Church and a member of the recently formed Clergy Action RVA that’s spoken out against the Richmond Police Department’s response to recent protests. “Faith needs a seat at the table.”
McCutchen said he’s particularly worried about police use-of-force policies, especially its use of chemical irritants and other weapons to disperse crowds of demonstrators who have taken to the streets of Richmond nightly since May 29. Spurred by the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police, the uprisings in Richmond have pivoted focus toward more local accountability and issues after repeated clashes with police.
Patrice Shelton, community health worker in Hillside Court and director of the Hillside Court Partnership, said she intends to ensure the community is heard.
Glenwood Burley, a retired police officer who has headed several commissions including one that revived a memorial for fallen police officers, said he wants to make sure the police aren’t demonized during the debate.
“I’m sure there will be vigorous disagreement,” said former City Councilman Bill Pantele, an attorney who works with the police department union. “When we get to the other side, we’ll have improved public safety that will make more sense for the residents. ... The time for change is here.”
Stoney said he made sure to select a group that was diverse not only in their occupations, but also in their opinions and in their approach to public safety. Many reached out wanting to be part of the task force and suggested others who might be interested, Stoney said, and they were whittled down from there. Stoney mentioned he was still hoping to add some youth to the board as well.
“Not everybody here agrees with the current RPD policy and there are some who do agree with RPD policy, and there are some people who agree with me and my policies, and some who don’t agree,” Stoney said. Some of those lined up with him nodded in acknowledgment. “We have to have those sort of tough discussions at this moment to get to a better place, not just only as a police department, but as a city. This is not a monolith in thought.”
Stoney first introduced his idea for the task force at a news conference last month in which he announced the ousting of the police department’s chief, whom he’d installed less than a year earlier.
The mayor said the new chief, Gerald Smith, as well as other department heads in attendance Friday, will assist the task force to “ensure that this team has the operational and administrative power of the city behind it.”
“This isn’t just about talk,” he continued. “It’s to develop a plan of action that we can begin to implement as soon as possible. ASAP. Because this moment necessitates urgent change.”
Initially, he said the board would present some recommendation for reforming police and public safety response within 90 days. But on Friday, he cut that timeline in half, giving the task force 45 days from its first meeting to report back to his office.
“I do not believe we can wait that long,” Stoney said.
No meeting has been set yet, as the task force has to coordinate with every member of the board and the city’s administration. The meetings, as well as whatever recommendations are made, will be public, Stoney said.
He recommended that the board start its discussions on reviewing the police department’s use-of-force policy, exploring new processes for noncriminal and nonviolent calls for service, and prioritizing community engagement and healing.
