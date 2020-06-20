Trey Songz returned to his hometown of Petersburg this weekend— along with big-name partners like former NBA player Ricky Davis, music producer Tony Draper and rapper Pusha T — to provide fresh produce and other groceries to thousands of its residents.
The event was the second Feed Your City Challenge, the first of which Pusha T debuted in Norfolk two weeks ago.
“The event is to give back, to help people that are in need” explained Draper, who co-founded the Feed Your City Challenge along with Ricky Davis and the Ricky Davis Legacy Foundation. “There are a lot of people who are hungry out here, and they need help. Me and Ricky are not too high on the horse that we can’t come down and touch the people.”
The next Feed Your City event will take place in Brooklyn, according to Draper.
Scotty Massenburg, a friend of Songz’s and a former classmate of Petersburg Mayor Samuel Parham, helped to organize the event after participating in the Norfolk Feed Your City Challenge. He contacted Petersburg Mayor Parham to begin planning the event only ten days before it happened.
“When you’re from this community, and you’re already deep embedded in this community, it feels like it’s your obligation to do things like this,” Massenburg said. “Trey has always been an influential figure from the area and he always gives back, whether it’s in public or it’s silently.”
Residents of Petersburg and the surrounding area gathered in the parking lot of the Petersburg Public Library to receive groceries, which volunteers distributed into the trunks of attendees’ cars while maintaining social distancing. There was a separate station distributing food to those that came to the event on foot.
Trey Songz’s mother and a native of Petersburg, April Tucker, was one of the more than 100 volunteers at the event. She, along with other volunteers and organizers, had spent the previous day, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., unloading trucks, packaging items and setting up the drive-through lanes for people in cars to pick up food.
Tucker knew that not everyone who needed food would have access to a car, which is why it was necessary to include a way for those traveling by foot to pick up groceries.
“We have a senior living center really close, [and] Section 8 housing not too far away,” she said. “So, understanding that … we have a whole separate area to keep them away from the traffic.”
More than 3,200 gallons of milk; 25,000 pounds of meat and 7,000 pounds of vegetables, as well as canned goods and packaged foods like Pop-Tarts, were distributed. Other items available included diapers, feminine hygiene products and personal protective equipment.
The goods were purchased by the Ricky Davis Legacy Foundation, an organization Davis started 20 years ago to provide resources to underprivileged children and families.
“Most of the food drives that we have in Petersburg, people are giving away things that are salty and sugary and all the things that we don’t need [in our] community,” said Parham. “So we’re thankful today to be able to give out fresh food.”
Angela Miller, a Petersburg resident, is one of 3,000 people who received a pre-prepared crate of vegetables, fruit, chicken and milk at the event.
Having once waited on line at the food bank in Chester for more than three hours, Miller was grateful to Songz for organizing the event and giving back to the community.
“To be able to come to something like this and get a little something for yourself and your family, it's going to help.” said Miller, who brought her son with her to the food drive. “This is going to be my dinner tonight.”
The Feed Your City Challenge was the second of three events Trey Songs is hosting in Richmond and Petersburg area this weekend. The third will be a Father’s Day Black Lives Matter bike ride at Bryan Park at 9 a.m. Sunday.
