They met in physics class - the two only juniors in the Advanced Placement course at Collegiate School, a private, college preparatory school in Richmond's West End.
Their rivalry was immediate, but ultimately futile, they said during a recent Zoom interview, chuckling as they looked back on it about four years later.
Felipe Campos, a rising senior at University of California, Berkeley, and Destana Herring, a rising senior at Harvard University, quickly learned that working together, they could accomplish way more than competing. Both graduated with honors from Collegiate in 2017.
Together, with a team of about two dozen others and led by a professor at Carnegie Mellon University, they developed a smartphone application that anonymously tracks potential exposure to COVID-19. The app, called NOVID, is available for free on Apple and Android devices.
NOVID aims to prevent the spread of the deadly and high-contagious virus by notifying users when their phone has been in close enough contact for a certain period of time with the phone of another user who has voluntarily reported that he has tested positive, in hopes that they'll change their behavior by quarantining or limiting contact with others.
“If I was within 6 feet of this other phone for 15 minutes, and this other phone reports, 'Hey, I have coronavirus,' you get a notification within the day saying: 'Hey, you were in contact with a person - no idea who they are - who tested positive for coronavirus,'" Campos said. "Now you go and you change your own actions for the next week or two weeks, in response to that new information. That’s the kind of thing that actively flattens the curve."
Campos, who started an remote internship with Google this week, helped develop the proximity-sensing technology that detects the time and distance cellphones have come into contact. The application, which doesn't have to be actively open, uses a phone's Bluetooth and microphone to send and receive inaudible ultrasound signals between devices to calculate the duration and distance of contact with another phone, or user.
For COVID, the perimeters for potential exposure have been set at 6 feet and 15 minutes, which are measurements based on input from public health officials. Campos and Herring said that those perimeters and degrees of contact can be adjusted for tracing future pandemics.
"This isn’t the only pandemic that we’re going to hit in the next century," Campos said. "Having effective contract tracing systems to combat those and be able to contain spreads of these viruses, while not comprising user privacy at all, that’s like the main goal, setting that precedent.”
Herring is part of the outreach team that got the application into the stores and is working to gain support and adoption from local and state leaders. The application has letters of support from the city of Pittsburgh, where Carnegie Mellon is based, and the hospital group there, Allegheny Health Network, as well as the Virginia Commonwealth University Wright Center for Clinical and Translational Research.
The app provides a way of contract tracing, which is typically done by local health departments through in-person interviews, but eliminating the risks of exposure to the employee or volunteer conducting the interview, and the guesswork of whom the person with COVID might have come into contact with, they explained.
"It’s impractical and far less precise to able to accurately to trace each node where the virus is potentially spreading from through all their contacts, through people you’re in contact with but maybe don’t know the name of," Herring said of conventional contact tracing. "There are a lot of shortcomings of physical contact tracing that we’re trying to combat, anonymously."
The app collects no data: no name, no phone number, no email address or identifying information, according its creators. It's not tied to an Apple ID, nor is it collected GPS.
"A random user ID is created as part of the on-boarding process," Herring said. "That is the only link we have to your device."
Part of the reason for anonymity is to dispel any stigma around self-reporting a positive test result. "There is personal no stigma around (self-reporting). Because it’s a person – not this person," Campos said.
Another reason is to avoid any distrust that the creators are using or selling the data.
"We're trying to earn the public’s trust – not gain the public’s trust or buy the public’s trust, but earn the public’s trust," Herring said.
Their approach to address some of these misgivings people might have is to start small, at a grassroots level with their own friends and family.
"Our approach to handle them, which has made it more difficult, but not impossible to scale (nationally), is that we’re looking to first grow and spread awareness through our own local networks, through our academic institutions, local businesses," Herring said. “If I use it, my family, my school community – we’re both Collegiate grads over in the West End – and so maybe those neighborhoods. If those are the ones using it, as long as I’m interacting with those people specifically, I’m more or less protected.”
While the goal is mass adoption with a nationwide user network, Herring said the app's "effectiveness grows with each user." The app already has about 30,000 users.
Herring said the outreach team has reached out to city and state officials in Richmond and Virginia, but are still waiting to hear back. Danny Avula, director of the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts, said while the app looked interesting and that he "would love to support a solution with local connections," the Virginia Department of Health is responsible for identify the platforms the local districts use. He said VDH had recently contact two others entities about contract tracing.
For now, they're hoping their friends and families will download the app that their team, spread across the globe, worked on tirelessly in order to get it out in just a month.
"To bring something from nothing to a usable app, a month is a totally reasonable turnaround time," Campos said. "To do something that had never been done before and to scale it to the size of a country, that takes a team of really smart people, luckily we had that."
Both have their sights on working on similar projects in the future: projects that help solve problems and set higher standards.
"We started this in the midst of an international pandemic," Campos said. "We want to be a part of setting the precedent for how our country responds to a global pandemic, even in the future."
