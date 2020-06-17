The lone tribute to a black man on Monument Avenue was vandalized Wednesday morning with “White Lives Matter” graffiti, amplifying concerns about racism and injustice in a city rocked by weeks of unrest.
It was a struggle to land the statue of Arthur Ashe, a civil rights activist and tennis icon, on the city promenade best known for housing towering monuments to the Confederacy when it was erected 24 years ago.
His nephew, David Harris Jr., who successfully helped rename the city’s Boulevard for Ashe last year, said Wednesday he was not surprised to hear his uncle had been targeted.
"There are people who have an agenda," he said. "Some of them are still settling on hate and discord because they see the system changing before them, and they’re lacking influence and control over it."
The tagging of the Ashe statue Wednesday follows the removal and defacing of other city monuments in recent weeks – mostly tribute to the Confederacy -- by people protesting racial injustice and police brutality. Woven into those collective actions is a belief that property matters less than human rights.
A white man wearing a blue shirt that a Richmond Times-Dispatch reporter observed spraying ‘white lives matter’ across the already-defaced base of the Ashe statue around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday described feelings of frustration.
Red counter-graffiti reading “BLM,” shorthand for “Black Lives Matter” – a movement opposing police violence – already covered the existing “WLM” tags.
"Don't all lives matter?" he said, when asked why he spray painted the Ashe statue. "I'm not a racist. I just don't agree with people desecrating property."
The man gave his name as "Everybody," and said he is a graduate of the Benedictine College Preparatory School who lives in the Richmond area and South Carolina.
Since the start of nightly protests three weeks ago, Confederate statues have been covered in spray paint and by visual projections with Black Lives Matter and anti-police messages. Gov. Ralph Northam and Mayor Levar Stoney have also initiated plans to remove the remaining Confederate statues on Monument Avenue.
On Tuesday, protesters pulled down the Richmond Howitzers Monument, erected in 1892 to commemorate a Confederate artillery unit. The monument is at the intersection of Harrison Street and Grove Avenue, adjacent to VCU's Monroe Park campus. Authorities moved it a safe location later in the morning, according to a police news release.
It was the third Confederate statue and fourth statue overall taken down during protests in recent weeks. Other statues torn down include Confederate president Jefferson Davis on Monument Avenue, Confederate Gen. Williams Carter Wickham in Monroe Park, and Christopher Columbus in Byrd Park.
A Richmond native who also was renowned as an author and humanitarian activist, Ashe won the 1968 U.S. Open and 1970 Australian Open in addition to his Wimbledon title in 1975. He died in 1993 at the age of 49.
Chuck Richardson, a former member of the Richmond City Council who advocated for the erection of the Ashe statue following his death, said there was strong opposition to placing the statue on Monument Avenue at the time, with some in the community suggesting that it should instead be placed near the Byrd Park tennis courts where Ashe was barred from playing as a kid because he was black.
Richardson said Wednesday he is worried that those opposed to the removal of Confederate monuments are seeking retribution by defacing the Ashe statue.
He said those concerned with the removal of Confederate statues should think critically of their legacy, and whether society should continue to honor men who fought to maintain racial slavery. "Since we’ve grown and changed, we should embrace the removal of ill-conceived statues," he said. "The statues are totally different. [The Confederate statues] support evil. The [Ashe statue] opposes it and promotes decency, respect, integrity and [unity]."
Two women who live nearby arrived at about 11:40 a.m. to scrub the paint off. The man returned to help remove the spray paint, but left within a few minutes after he was approached by reporters and bystanders.
As he left, the man said: "Everybody that's paid to live here, they're tired of seeing this bullshit." He did not clarify whether he meant the Ashe statue, graffiti on city monuments or the ongoing protests.
Several witnesses said they were perturbed by his actions.
"This is not about white lives. This is about who has been harmed most," said Betsy Milburn, one of the people who saw the man vandalizing the statue. "It's been black lives who have been significantly hurt by what Monument Avenue represents: systemic racism that existed before and after the Civil War."
Louise Lockett Gordon, one of the two women who came to clean the statue after a friend texted a picture of it, said the tagging of the Ashe statue is a provocation because of his activism against apartheid in South Africa and his contrast with the other statues on Monument Avenue.
"He's a pillar of civil rights," she said. "It's been a long time coming for those other statues to come down."
The slippery slope when you condone violence and don't address it right away.
The wailing is reaching a crescendo.....Vandals, Thieves, Thugs....On and on...Before we got here Kapernick took a knee and these same people lost their minds...The flag...The Flag they Cried...Now they cry that "Those" people need a permit, These fools make excuses when the cops tear gas protestors or hit protestors. They wail about property damage...But...Not a peep about cops killing black people...Nope...They go on and on about "Race Hustlers" and demand that folks OBEY DA LAAAW....What hysterical fools and racist goobers....Thing is they are losing this argument and the larger cultural war...That's what has them all freaking out...
Can’t see the difference between racist trash and righteous indignation? Equating Ashe to Lee? Aren’t people grand things.
Just another idiot ..... trying to make a statement …. but, only ending up showing his rear end, just has all those before him that vandalize statues.
Now … let’s hear the rebuttal from those who think only idiots whose cause they agree with should be overlooked, while others they disagree with, should get what for. Period.
So the vandal admits he grew up in Richmond (despite have SC license plates on his car) and is a Benedictine graduate"...along with Steve Bannon, I guess those graduates just like to make a distinguishing mark in America.
Anybody vandalizing public property should be arrested and made to pay for the damage.
I agree 100% !
If someone got his license number, it won't be too hard to track him down!
Protesters profanely vandalize statues with no consequences. Attempts to remove the vile graffiti are rebuffed by Stoney and Company. Then Arthur Ashe's statue is tagged. Suddenly graffiti is offensive, and, it's OK to remove the offending graffiti. Equal justice? Not so much. Surprised? Not at all.
Very Good point!
Oh you poor poor victimized conservatives....I didn't see any white folk rushing to clean the statues because they could....nope...Not a one.
Seems to me that somebody oughta spray paint YOU Hal. ;>
What a thoughtful, mature, intelligent comment, Buckles. As usual.
Like your thinking that Jackson Davis Elementary School in Henrico County was named for Stonewall Jackson and Jefferson Davis, when in reality it was named for an African-American educator, Jackson T. Davis, who was once a superintendent of Henrico's schools.
Yet, I don't see white folks lining up to scrub the graffiti off the Confederate statues. Imagine the powerful statement it might make if several people quietly protested the graffiti by silently scrubbing away, without guns and without reacting to anybody around them. Just turning the other cheek, no matter what.
Melissa,
I agree...The white folks showed up with guns like wannabe Rambo's but not a bottle of 409 anywhere to be seen.....
Speaking of guns, I see where out in "Chaz" as well as in downtown Richmond the rioters are apparently carrying guns.
All Lives Matter, thus All Statues Matter...let me know when you're ready to do some scrubbing, Melissa, and this "white folk" will join you...who's next, Bill "Bojangles" Robinson???
It was only a matter of time. You push folks hard enough, often enough, tell them what evil souls they have and eventually they will push back. Surprised this didn’t happen a week earlier.
Really? As I read it, the guy in the blue shirt came back to scrub off what he had just spray painted. He'd made his point and, yet, relative to the point the protestors are making about Confederate statues, it's just not the same thing.
They might as well had painted 'you have no rights, shut up and accept it'. White fragility is at an all-time high thanks to fear-based propaganda.
Looks like the the Mayor's definition of a "peaceful protest" to me.
Well played!
I prefer spray paint over loaded weapons any day, so the mayor is right.
Good Post...According to the posters here White Folks are the victims and those Black folk must Obey the law...Even when cops kill them...
Thanks Hal. You can't expect more than that from them. What they knew to be history, turned out to be nothing more than propaganda, and its causing derangement. TDS to be exact, but they project it onto others. Their privilege is becoming their poison, and they can't cope.
The City and State have screwed up in 2 ways. First, they failed to protect the monuments after the first night they were vandalized. That could have been done with elements from a third party, like the Virginia National Guard, State, or VCU Police. That was made worse by not seizing the opportunity to focus the protests. The establishment of a 24/7 Free Speech/Black Lives Matter Plaza around the Lee memorial would have afforded the opportunity for city officials to listen to protesters. And with city supplied masks, the COVID risk could have been minimized...
Jay Exactly right. The inexperienced mayor did not realize the consequences of not enforcing the law. The statues were already going to come down and if he had enforced the law to begin with, the city would not be in such as mess. He needs to resign and let someone else try to fix this before it gets completely out of hand.
Jim,
Stoney won't resign...I expect he'll lose in November and the next mayor will be stuck cleaning up the mess...
How can it be that folks can spray paint statues any time, day or night, and not be seen by the police? Or are the police just sitting back and watching without taking any action?
Stephen, to answer your first of two (great) questions from my perspective: I don’t have a clue how this defacing happens...unseen by police when a clear criminal pattern is ongoing. Yet, they QUICKLY chased away the man trying to clean one of them!! “Johnny-on-the-spot” to prevent THAT good deed. I wonder why they aren’t asking these good ladies to leave in this case? Did they analyze the cleaning solution they were using? They were very concerned about the gentleman’s cleaning product(s). An interesting contrast of “enforcement “.
To answer your second question, the answer is simple...yes. It’s disgusting to watch all of this going unabated.
What are they supposed to do? You cannot disrupt peaceful protests and this was just 1 guy with a spray can. Stoney made the rules.
Mayor Stoney I'm sure told them to stand down! Now I bet they will be assigned to the Arthur Ashe statue !!!
As they should. Arthur Ashe was a homegrown gem. Loved by people of all races. He didn't oppress or subjugate a race of people, and he surely didn't betray his country. He deserved to be honored.
And what does covering Ashe's statue with graffiti prove? Ashe did nothing to white people. As a matter of fact he was banned from using certain tennis courts because of his color. This is Trump-level behavior.
TDS!!!!!!
The 'D' in TDS makes a person spray paint 'white lives matter' because another person spray painted 'black lives matter', and it hurt their fragile pride. Its a projected syndrome, the people who actually have it, accuse others of having it. Its asinine.
Yep, Fisk. Yours: Trump Delusion Syndrome. And six exclamation points don't make your comment any wiser.
Melissa, explain how this is Trump (or insert random Republican into the sentence) level behavior when Dr. King's Middle School is vandalized on a frequent basis by those living in the Four Corners area of Richmond? Vandalizing property is a rite of passage down here in the the hood.
Then again, Melissa is ignorant of the people she professes to protect fails to realize graffiti is one of the four pillars of being B-Boy. I wonder Donald Trump invented the four pillars of hip hop.
Being b-boy? Hilarious 😂
Melissa, BS, you sound like Drakey all the time blaming everything on Trump. No statue should be vandalized and the police for some reason have not been monitoring the ones on Monument Ave because the thugs have been given free rein to do so! So blame Stoney, not Trump!
As a white American I find this embarrassing and offensive. Does not get more Anti-American than this.
As an American are you embarrassed that Richmond's culture and History is being Destroyed EVERY night or is it that Black Statues are now being destroyed ?
Good work, RVA. What did Stoney think was gonna happen when you have the police stand down and also illegally allow vandals in the city to wreck havoc on statues that not everyone wants to see destroyed? Are the Democrats in charge trying to start a little race war? This is getting sadder by the day.
this for tat!!!!!! just a matter of time. knew it was going to happen
The Miss Cleo of this forum says she foresaw this. What wonderful powers she has.
White privilege. Some feel they are “losing” their rights when minorities are given equal rights.
As if rights were a zero-sum game...which is a stupid belief.
Black privilege when some feel anything that want is a right and they should be given with no expectations of work.
You really are either stupid or nuts or both.
Exactly how does that work Drake. Honest question.
And btw Drake, what he did was wrong.
Drake has to stay quiet on this one after all his past support of graffiti not harming anyone or anything. As he stated it washes off!
Give him a break. Clearly he's not all that smart. He's been going on about "peaceful protesters except for the first 2 nights" but watching 12 news, they painted last night as a riot. Small fires, busted windows, which to him is peaceful. Bless his heart.
Now, Drake, you have been supporting graffiti as free speech and doing no harm. Has this incident all od a sudden changed your mind?
Annnnnd were off....here we go....strap yourselves in everybody.
Police inaction for many many nights has grown fuel on the fire !
