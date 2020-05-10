Virginia's top health official on Sunday ordered the city of Petersburg to restore service to nearly 50 households that have lacked running water for the past four months.
State Health Commissioner Norman Oliver, in a letter to Petersburg City Manager Aretha Ferrell-Benavides, said shutting off water is endangering city residents' health and the health of others. Oliver’s order calls for city officials to turn back on all residents' water through the duration of COVID-19.
"The city's population struggles with obesity and poverty, which can increase risks of severe illness from the pandemic," Oliver wrote, noting that Petersburg ranked 132 out of 133 Virginia localities in terms of health in the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation's 2020 report.
Oliver wrote that "access to running water helps improve hygiene" and "ensures persons can easily and routinely wash their hands and clothes."
When asked on Sunday about Oliver's order, city spokeswoman Folakemi Osoba said that Petersburg plans to have an update this week on how it will respond to Oliver's order. On Wednesday, Osoba said that a team from the Department of Public Works and the city’s billing and collections office would contact the 46 households that lack water service, and work with residents on a case-by-case basis to determine a payment plan to have their water turned back on.
Given the choice to help restore the homes' water last week, the City Council voted "No," 6-1, saying Petersburg can't afford to pick up the tab. That didn't sit well with Councilwoman Treska Wilson-Smith.
“We can’t tell citizens to wash their hands if they don’t have water in their house,” Wilson-Smith said, invoking the golden rule of the COVID-19 public health crisis. Those without service also can't flush a toilet, take a shower or bath or get drinking water from the tap.
City officials weren't sure how many of the accounts they'd turned off between July 2019 and Jan. 31 over nonpayment belonged to homes with people living inside until last week, when police, public works employees and Ferrell-Benavides fanned out to check 264 residences.
The survey came after Del. Lashrecse Aird, whose district includes Petersburg, sent the city a formal request to identify the homes and restore service; 731 accounts were suspended between July and January.
Oliver’s order is a “long awaited relief for the households,” Aird said on Sunday, commending both Oliver and Gov. Ralph Northam for responding to requests from her and others.
“I eagerly await the local government to begin the process of restoring the water to these homes immediately,” Aird said.
The city is owed about $3.25 million in back pay for water and budgets to receive $15 million in utility payments during the fiscal year that begins July 1. Collections have been a consistent thorn in the municipality’s side; the city four years earlier teetered on the brink of insolvency after the flawed roll-out of a new utility billing system.
When Wilson-Smith began lobbying her colleagues last month to establish an amnesty program that would forgive payments and resume service under a special contract, Mayor Samuel Parham sent a letter in response calling her plan "an act of socialism."
Northam at a press conference on Friday declined to get "into [Petersburg] specifics," but said water should not be disconnected.
“It shouldn’t happen, that is the bottom line. We are in the middle of a pandemic. We are asking people to use good hygiene … we shouldn’t allow that [water to be disconnected]," Northam said.
Calling the water suspension "totally unacceptable," Northam said it should never happen to Virginians or Americans.
Osoba said last week that Petersburg cannot turn on residents' water without a payment arrangement. She also said the city planned to investigate accounts of people accessing water "illegally" and report findings to the city's Commonwealth's Attorney's Office for prosecution.
Of the 731 suspended accounts, 320 residences submitted payments and 147 started new accounts at once-suspended homes. Of the remaining 264 homes, 138 have water on, “illegally,” according to city officials, 78 are vacant properties, 46 are occupied without running water and two are empty meter boxes.
Petersburg purchases water wholesale from the Appomattox River Water Authority at a cost of about $400,000 quarterly, according to city officials.
City officials could not immediately provide an estimate Friday of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on Petersburg’s finances.
Lionel D. Lyons, Petersburg's deputy city manager, presented a series of options for the council to vote on Tuesday that included payment plans where customers would pay 50%, 25% or nothing towards their city water account to have their water turned back on. The final option was to continue operations as is, to not suspend any additional accounts but also to not turn anyone’s water back on.
The council voted 6-1 to continue as is.
In an interview, Parham said, “the council wants some accountability and knowing people will make a good will effort to pay.
“Missteps [of unpaid bills] to funding the water system would have a devastating effect on the city as a whole.”
The city has 3,210 delinquent water service accounts and about 12,850 residential water customers.
An average water bill for a Petersburg home with 5/8 inch-meter size is $60 a month and for homes with an 1-inch meter, residents are billed about $110 a month.
If all 46 households have the smaller meter, a year’s worth of payments is $33,120, and if all homes have the 1-inch meter, the yearly payments would amount to $60,720.
Leading up to its period of financial turmoil, the city ceased suspending unpaid water accounts from December 2015 to October 2016. However, in 2017, the city began to suspend accounts again, reaching a total of 2,361, before the new total of 46 accounts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(6) comments
Still, public health experts reached by the Times-Dispatch said that testing capacity is the key to safely lifting the social and business restrictions that have kept cases from overrunning the state's hospitals. Virginia remains far from Gov. Ralph Northam's goal of 10,000 tests per day and is not meeting the testing goals laid out by leading health researchers. The state's already low testing numbers are inflated by unreliable antibody testing. And the state's contact tracing workforce remains below national standards and the state's own goal.
The Governor should know that the close down is destroying jobs, and consequent tax revenues. Water systems need paid employees, and the Gov saying accounts should not be cut off for non-payment shows either naivete or gamesmanship. Open up and get the cash flow going, it is the life blood of a society Gov. Your "phases have no relationship to science and show a remarkable disinterest in the financial pain the people are suffering, which puts this soapbox pronouncement in into the gamesmanship category.
The writer neglects to specify if any were turned off since the pandemic (March). The info provided suggests not. The writer mentions the new utility billing system about 4 years ago, citing that the city nearly became insolvent, but neglected to mention issues for the customers. I remember news stories about citizens receiving bills in the hundreds, some thousands of dollars and I remember a very unsympathetic city government. If the extreme number of delinquent accounts is due to unresolved government response, then sympathy is due the residents. If not, then it’s business as usual. Don’t pay, don’t get water. It does not appear that this issue has anything to do loss of income from Covid. Not that that matters to Gov’ner Ralphie.
Petersburg and Virginia are run and managed by democrats.
Not all of VA. There are some very well run localities. Henrico, Chesterfield, Hanover for example. Hopefully the state will return to some sense of sanity after the next election before it is irreparably ruined.
Heartless Democrats
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.