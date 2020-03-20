Virginia now has 114 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including several new cases in Henrico County and Richmond that have local public health officials concerned about "community spread."
Four people, all 50 or older, at a Henrico County rehabilitation facility and a young woman from Richmond have tested positive for COVID-19, a local health official said Friday.
This brings the totals in the area to seven people with the virus in Henrico, and six in the city.
But what concerns Dr. Danny Avula, the public health director for both localities, more than the rising number of cases, is the fact that some have no known contact with the virus.
“This just confirms what we’ve been operating on for the last week or longer,” Avula said during a briefing at the Richmond City Health District Clinic at 1 p.m. on Friday. “We have community spread going on here in Central Virginia.”
These numbers differ from figures posted just an hour earlier on the Virginia Department of Health website. VDH's numbers indicate five cases in Richmond and three in Henrico, and do not account for these five new cases confirmed Friday.
On Thursday, state health officials said there's a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers and figures on the VDH site might not be the same as numbers reported by individual localities or local health districts. The state has a 5 p.m. cutoff for tabulating daily numbers, so the numbers reported on the website each day are 19 hours old.
Half of the confirmed cases in Richmond and Henrico were tested by LabCorp, a private company, which shows an expansion of testing that was first limited to the state lab, he said.
“People are still really struggling to get access to test kits,” Avula said
Statewide, in addition to the 114 positive cases, another 35 are pending at the state lab, and more from private labs.
That's an increase of 20 positive cases since Thursday. Officials said southwest Virginia has its first case. The Roanoke Times reported Thursday that a woman in her 80s from Botetourt County had tested positive.
Virginia Health Commissioner Norman Oliver said the state's testing capacity is at more than 1,000 tests as of midday Friday. The figure represents the number of tests the state lab can conduct given a shortage of testing supplies.
A Richmond woman in her 20s tested positive for the virus around noon Friday, according to Avula. She had contact with three individuals who had recently traveled to Spain, he said, and expects to count some, if not all of them, among future cases, once tested.
Avula said an epidemiologist spent half the day Thursday at Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, which is a long-term rehab center in western Henrico County -- not to be confused with the Westminster Canterbury Richmond retirement community in Henrico near Richmond's North Side where another positive test was reported earlier this week. The epidemiologist was deployed to the center after a woman in her 50s had developed a fever and tested positive for the virus.
The health district official examined other residents with potential signs of the virus. Seven were tested, Avula said; three came back positive, two who were symptomatic tested negative, and results are pending in the other two cases.
Those who tested positive included a man in his 60s and two other women in their 60s and 70s.
The facility’s medical director, Dr. James Wright, was one of six doctors who sent a letter to state officials on Wednesday criticizing Virginia Department of Health rules delaying COVID-19 testing of those most vulnerable residents.
The doctors, who manage more than a dozen long-term care centers in the region, called for a change to a requirement that the flu and other respiratory infections be ruled out before a COVID-19 test is provided. The process takes up to a week.
On Friday, State health commissioner Norman Oliver said the state planned to issue new guidance that might make it easier for nursing home residents to be tested. The announcement came as the state bolstered its testing capabilities.
Wright and Avula said the patients at Canterbury Rehab are isolated in a wing of the facility. Each is also in their own separate room.
The facility had suspended visitation even before the first symptoms began to show, Avula said. But it was unclear how these patients came into contact with the virus.
Another case in Henrico reported on Friday involved a man in his 40s with no known exposure to the disease. All others can be traced to recent travel to already contaminated areas.
Avula said that’s evidence that there is community transmission occurring in the area, which is what some of the more extreme measures, like closing schools and limiting restaurants, theaters and gyms to just 10 patrons, taken by area and state officials were aimed at preventing.
“Those types of decision are being done to limit social interaction,” he said. “Because more and more people are getting this without knowing who they’ve come into contact with or knowing where they may have contracted the virus.”
With temperatures in the 80s, crowds could be found on Belle Isle and other outdoor spaces enjoying the weather, but disregarding social distancing recommendations.
“I wouldn’t say let’s not go outside, but I would say, let’s do it safely,” Avula said. “Where there are places where people are congregating in close groups and not spacing themselves six feet apart, that’s concerning and we’re going to advise against that.”
Based on how other similar respiratory viruses spread, Avula said being outside is better, but doesn’t completely mitigate the risk.
Currently, the only confirmed case of the virus that has required hospitalization is the man in his mid-80s who lives at the Westminster Canterbury retirement. He tested positive Tuesday after returning from Florida early last week.
All others are self-isolating at their respective homes, Avula said.
Gov. Ralph Northam thanked individuals and businesses complying with the statewide call for "social distancing."
Still, he said the state was ready to enforce noncompliance.
"We’re hearing reports of some businesses being noncompliant. Our localities have the authority to enforce the 10-person limit at restaurants, theaters and fitness centers. I fully expect them to use it when needed," Northam said.
"But, many people, many businesses are doing the right thing, and for that, we thank them."
According to data posted to the Virginia Department of Health website, 2,325 people have been tested for the virus in Virginia and 20 people have been hospitalized.
There have been two deaths attributed to the virus.
New Guidance for Tests for Nursing Home Residents
Virginia health officials will soon issue new guidance making it easier for nursing home residents to be tested for COVID-19.
State health commissioner Norman Oliver said that patients with symptoms that align with COVID-19, and meet other risk factors, might be eligible for the test without undergoing testing for other respiratory illnesses.
“It's very clear that our most vulnerable population is the elderly, particularly elderly people who live in nursing homes and other long term care facilities, assisted living facilities and so on,” Oliver said during a briefing with reporters. “We've always had, as part of our testing criteria, allowing for increased testing in those facilities, but we're thinking about changing it so that it's even less restrictive.”
Oliver said that a slate of tests for respiratory illnesses can take up to a week to be completed. For ill, elderly patients in a long-term care facility, that might be too long to wait, Oliver said.
The new guidance is bolstered by a slight increase in the state’s testing capacity. As of midday Friday, Virginia had the capacity to perform roughly 1,000 COVID-19 tests — higher capacity than the state has had in past weeks.
When testing might become widely available remains unclear. Right now, only people who have known contact with a positive case and showing symptoms are eligible to be tested, along with those in high-risk groups, like the elderly.
"While we have more than 1,000 tests, we don't have enough to do mass testing," Oliver said.
Virginia has two known cases of COVID-19 in nursing homes or assisted-living facilities.
• A man in his mid-80s who lives at the Westminster Canterbury retirement community along the Henrico-Richmond line tested positive Tuesday after returning from Florida early last week.
• A man at The Kensington Falls Church, an assisted living and memory care facility in Fairfax County, tested positive and has been in isolation since developing symptoms Saturday, officials announced Thursday.
Emergency childcare centers created for Richmond medical workers
Richmond has partnered with the YMCA of Greater Richmond and The Community Foundation to establish emergency childcare centers for medical workers and others as long as public schools remain closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“None of the essential workforce should have to choose between knowing their kids are safe and keeping our community running,” Mayor Levar Stoney said Friday in a news release announcing the initiative, which will serve elementary and middle school children, kindergarten through eighth grade.
The Downtown YMCA, at 2 W. Franklin St., will be the first of several sites. It opens Monday and will provide care for children of medical workers at the Virginia Commonwealth University Health System. Depending on demand, the nonprofit will expand to other sites it operates around the region, said Tim Joyce, president and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Richmond.
The centers will operate 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Staff will follow the most recent guidelines from the Virginia Department of Health and Social Services, and precautions include a child-staff ration of 9-to-1, frequent temperature checks and thorough cleanings with CDC-approved disinfectants.
Children experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 - or those living in a household with anyone having symptoms - will not be admitted.
“We must all do our part to ensure the safety of our community and to stem the tide of this virus,” Joyce said in a conference call with reporters.
Additionally, the city plans to establish centers at Richmond Public Schools buildings, pending approval from the state. Those will provide care for other workers the city deems “essential," including sanitation workers, bus drivers, grocery store clerks, pharmacists and others, Stoney said.
The Community Foundation, through it's new Central Virginia COVID-19 Response Fund, has pledged money to support the launch and operation of the centers.
“My team will work with employers across the city to identify essential personnel with children,” Stoney said.
Sentara Healthcare adding two drive-through screening sites
Sentara Healthcare is expanding its drive-through screening program.
Sentara, the largest hospital system in Virginia, announced Friday that it is opening two additional drive-through screening and testing sites. One will be at Sentara CarePlex Hospital in Hampton and the other at Military Circle in Norfolk. The sites will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
The hospital system now has four testing sites after it reopened sites at Sentara Princess Anne Hospital in Virginia Beach and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center on Thursday.
Sentara asks that only people who have met all of the following criteria come out for testing:
- If you have two of the three symptoms: fever of 100.4 or higher, cough and shortness of breath.
- And if you have been in contact with a COVID-19 positive person or have traveled to a place with an outbreak.
- And if you are over the age of 60 or have underlying health conditions.
Anyone who does not meet the criteria but feels ill should stay home for 14 days, the press release said, unless in need of urgent medical attention.
