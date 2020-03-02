A Smokey Bear wall clock.
A cassette tape.
A floppy disk.
A tambourine.
A George W. Bush doll.
Three unopened beers from 2005.
Car keys from the 1980s.
An ash tray from the '70s, maybe even the '60s. With ashes still in it.
A can of V8 from 1993. September 1993, to be exact.
That's the kind of weird, unusual, gross, funny and crazy stuff we found when cleaning out the Richmond Times-Dispatch Newsroom in preparation for our move to the top floor of the long-time building on East Franklin Street downtown.
No, we're not moving buildings, just floors after the building was sold in January to Shamin Hotels.
And to get ready for the move, me and my fellow news staffers spent the last month cleaning out desk drawers, filing cabinets, closets, kitchens and shelves.
We found a lot of stuff. A lot of weird stuff. A lot of stuff that will make you laugh. A lot of stuff that will make you wash your hands.
These things, however, are the gems - the creme de la creme of Newsroom paraphernalia.
So enjoy the video.
I know I did. Even if I was talked out of opening -- and drinking -- the beers.
