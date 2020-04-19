Bazooka Bubble Gum emerged from the main entrance of Richmond Animal Care & Control on Sunday afternoon ahead of RACC Director Christie Peters and calmly idled down the sidewalk.
She was led to the car where her new owner, Travis Crane, waited with his roommate, Taylor Montgomery. Peters opened the car's back door and without hesitation, Bazooka Bubble Gum, a 2-year-old pit bull mix, jumped into the back seat as if she'd done it a hundred times. She stepped onto the middle console between the two front seats, wedged her stocky brindle body between them, and immediately started licking whoever was in range.
Her tail wagged the whole time.
For all of the grim realities COVID-19 has brought both locally and around the country over the past month, there's one unexpected positive impact: More people at home these days means animal shelters are seeing record adoptions and fosters.
"It's been incredible - our inventory is so low, we have more requests and emails than animals," Peters said. Where the shelter normally has about 120 animals this time of year, they average about 20 right now, and those include animals with adoptions and fosters pending. Fostering means individuals or families agree to house the animal for a certain period of time, usually until the animal finds a permanent home. But Peters said many of the foster situations right now are turning into adoptions because the foster parents fall in love with the animals.
She said she's had to reach out to shelters outside of the area to look for animals to keep up with the pace of requests. That's an added bonus, because she can help out other shelters that may be at full capacity.
"What a blessing," she said. "Who would have thought that a side effect of this horrific pandemic [is] animals ... being saved at shelters everywhere."
The record adoptions are happening even though the adoption process has changed as shelters are essentially closed to the public. There's no wandering the shelters to look at all the animals before making a decision. Those wishing to adopt are looking online for animals' pictures and videos, filling out applications online, and then the shelters are working virtually or by phone to match specific animals to potential families. There's very limited contact until the actual adoption takes place and when it does, everything - from filling out paperwork to picking up the animal - happens outside at these facilities.
Tamsen Kingry, CEO for the Richmond SPCA, said despite the public not being allowed to visit whenever they want, customers still get a tailored application experience because shelter counselors are working hard to make sure pets get to the right families. She said the SPCA has seen an increase in adoptions of about 4% over this time last year.
"It speaks to the value of the conversation," she said. Even if it's a digital meeting rather than in person, "we still get to know you and you still get to know us - it feels very personal and very individualized."
Carrie Jones, Chesterfield County animal services manager, said as of Friday that the county shelter had five dogs - no cats - where they normally have between 20 and 30 animals, both cats and dogs. Even older animals, which usually are harder to place, are going quickly. Jones said she took in a "senior" chihuahua last week named Taco and within one hour of posting his information online, she had 10 appointment requests to meet him. Within three hours, he was adopted.
"We have people calling and making appointments left and right," she said. "A lot of people are lonely right now [and] that emotional support and companionship are very beneficial."
Crane, Bazooka Bubble Gum's new owner, said he wasn't apprehensive about adopting a dog without seeing her in person. RACC routinely puts out Facetime videos that feature the shelter animals, and her video is what sealed the deal for him. As a restaurant employee who's currently out of work due to COVID-19 restrictions, "it seemed like a good time now" to adopt, he said.
Chesterfield resident Candi Marsh and her family adopted Nala, a 3-year-old German Shepherd/Border Collie mixed breed, earlier this month from the Richmond SPCA.
She said they were pet-sitting for a neighbor earlier this year, before COVID-19 restrictions went into effect. Once the stay-at-home orders were announced, they decided it was a good time to adopt a dog of their own. Marsh works part-time and her husband, Larry Marsh, works from home for now. They have a 12-year-old daughter.
She said the SPCA was very thorough and spent a lot of time with them by phone making sure the right pet was found.
"We are the kind of decision makers that like to view all of our options," she said, so not being able to see the entire shelter under normal circumstances was a bit concerning for them at first. However, the current method - matching a particular dog to their needs rather then going to the shelter to see all of the dogs - "was probably a gift," she said.
"The stars just kind of lined up," Marsh said, noting that Nala has fit right in with their family and her daughter has taken on pet responsibilities like daily walks.
"Having that added personality in the house has reduced some of the parent-child friction," Marsh joked, and "gives us a structure."
She added: "I feel like we've gotten really lucky."
