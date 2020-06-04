Of course there's a bear roaming the city.
Fuzzy Wuzzy, as the approximately 1-year-old black bear was named, was spotted and found around lunchtime Thursday afternoon behind a building at 500 E. Cary St. in downtown Richmond.
He was "happy as a clam, just walking around, looking into windows, looking into buildings," said Christie Peters, director at Richmond Animal Care & Control. RACC arrived on the scene and called the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, who tranquilized the bear. Fuzzy Wuzzy will be taken to another location in Virginia and released into the wild.
It's possible Fuzzy Wuzzy was just taking in the city. Peters said RACC received multiple calls Wednesday night from the city's Windsor Farms neighborhood about bear sightings. It's presumed to be the same animal, she said.
There were also social media posts by Richmonders who spotted a bear Thursday on the North Bank Trail along the James River and at the corner of Byrd and 5th streets.
Peters also noted that today's bear incident is just the latest in a string of wildlife calls RACC has received over the last few weeks. She thinks it could be related to the pandemic.
"It's been really crazy lately - people are staying in so all the animal are coming out," she said, including a baby fox, groundhogs, snakes and all sorts of injured birds, from a hawk to a great blue heron.
Fuzzy Wuzzy's safe rescue "was the best we can hope for," Peters said. "He is fine. All is well."
She joked that she hopes the rest of the day is wildlife-free.
"If anyone calls us about a lion and a tiger, we're out."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.