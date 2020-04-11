William H. "Bill" Millsaps Jr., an award-winning sports writer and popular executive at the Richmond Times-Dispatch from 1966 to 2005, died Friday night after a period of declining health that included a recent series of strokes. Mr. Millsaps, known to all as “Saps,” was 77.
A native of Daisy, Tenn., Mr. Millsaps worked for three years at the Knoxville Journal prior to joining The Times-Dispatch as a sports writer. He became a sports columnist and sports editor before being named managing editor of the newspaper in 1992. Mr. Millsaps was elevated to vice president and executive editor in 1994.
Nancy Millsaps, Mr. Millsaps' wife, said Saturday that he was "supremely proud" of family members, but also of his co-workers at The Times-Dispatch and his many newspaper colleagues across the country.
Mr. Millsaps, who attended the University of Tennessee and played basketball for the school, grew up reading the Chattanooga Times.
“Every morning, I’d wonder how the people at the Times made all those words and all those lines in the paper fit so nicely,” Mr. Millsaps wrote in a 1978 column for The Times-Dispatch. “It appeared to be a wonderful jigsaw puzzle, a daily miracle of stories and headlines and pictures.”
Mr. Millsaps, the son of a high school principal and a high school teacher, went on to work as a copy boy at the Chattanooga Times, and decades later became nationally known for his Times-Dispatch sports columns. Mr. Millsaps, at 30, succeeded Chauncey Durden as Times-Dispatch sports editor in 1973 after a year as an associate sports editor. Mr. Millsaps listed his hobbies as reading and golf, and then added that he read much better than he played.
Dick Tarrant, the University of Richmond basketball coach from 1981 to 1992, called Mr. Millsaps “peerless” as a writer. “In Virginia, has there ever been better?”
Louise Seals, the first woman to serve as managing editor of The Times-Dispatch, succeeding Mr. Millsaps, credited him with perpetuating a tradition that is part of the newspaper’s character: reporting that is “honest, but it’s fair.”
"It was important to him to handle himself in a way that he could look himself in the mirror," his wife said. "Or in other words, with integrity."
Seals described Mr. Millsaps as a newspaperman who put the news first, even if he were ill. When The Times-Dispatch was publishing an extra edition on Sept. 11, 2001, the day terrorists killed thousands in New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia, Mr. Millsaps left his sick bed for the newspaper office downtown.
“He had been out ill,” Seals recalled. “I don’t know what the problem was, but he showed up in the newsroom. We finally persuaded him to go home to continue his recovery. That was very typical of him.”
Seals also said Mr. Millsaps was an advocate for the newsroom, a role that can test the patience of newspaper proprietors. That Mr. Millsaps was personally close with then-publisher J. Stewart Bryan III made for an easier relationship between the news and business sides of the newspaper.
“He was inquisitive, fair and tough when he had to be,” Seals said of Mr. Millsaps.
Howard Owen, who was Mr. Millsaps’ deputy in the sports and news departments and his successor in 1992 as sports editor, recalled that Mr. Millsaps was the last Times-Dispatch sports editor to double as a columnist, an assignment that brought him his national prominence and a coast-to-coast network of fellow sports pundits.
Because of his column-writing duties, Mr. Millsaps was on the road at least 100 days a year. But even traveling, he kept a close eye on the sports staff in Richmond.
“He wanted to have the final say on anything of great importance to the department,” Owen said.
Mr. Millsaps moved easily from sports to news, said Owen, taking an interest in political coverage. To some degree, it was personal. When Mr. Millsaps’ brother in their home state of Tennessee was a candidate for the legislature, Mr. Millsaps — then sports editor — took time off from the newspaper to volunteer as his brother’s driver.
As executive editor, Mr. Millsaps often spoke with political and business leaders, trading gossip and occasionally relaying tips to the newsroom.
“He saw politics as a competition,” said Owen. With his shock of silver hair and an athlete’s swaggering gait, “you felt that when he walked into the room, people noticed.”
Mr. Millsaps was fond of chatting up reporters in the newsroom about stories they had in the works, recalled Paige Mudd, The Times-Dispatch's current executive editor, who started working with Mr. Millsaps as an intern in 1999.
"He was an imposing figure, physically, with a deep and grumbling drawl, but he was also a gentle soul and gifted storyteller who knew just how to guide reporters to do their best work," Mudd said.
Mr. Millsaps, an avid golfer and fan of bluegrass music, was married three times. His first two marriages ended in divorce. Mr. Millsaps had three children — two daughters and a son, who was killed in a motorcycle accident in 1991.
A loose, amusing, highly informative style attracted readers to the sports columns of Mr. Millsaps, who over the years became friends with athletes, coaches and officials.
“He was genuine,” said Tarrant, the former UR basketball coach.
Jimmye Laycock, the William & Mary football coach from 1980 to 2018, called Mr. Millsaps “very, very trustworthy. He was always upfront and always honest, whether it was professional or nonprofessional dealings. I had the utmost respect for him.”
Frank Beamer, Virginia Tech’s football coach from 1987 to 2015, recalled the confidence he had in Mr. Millsaps to fairly present a topic.
“When I started being a head coach, it seemed like there were a lot of people that, the article needed to be negative or controversial to make it interesting. I never felt that way when I was dealing with Bill Millsaps,” said Beamer. “He just told the story and didn’t try to make it any more than what it was. And I always appreciated that about him. I always thought he was very fair, not trying to make a big headline, that he was just a guy you could trust in the business.”
After becoming executive editor in 1994, Mr. Millsaps guided The Times-Dispatch at the close of what had been a long era of growth. The newspaper had steadily invested in staff and equipment, expanding its coverage to include national and international events that traditionally had not been the purview of midsize regional publications such as The Times-Dispatch.
Even when The Times-Dispatch was combined in 1992 with its sibling, The Richmond News Leader, there were only a handful of staff reductions, allowing the merged newspaper in some instances to double its coverage of beats.
Easily digested, insightful prose was Mr. Millsaps’ specialty. In 2010, he was asked for memories of Secretariat, the Triple Crown winner in 1973. Of the great thoroughbred foaled at The Meadow Stables in Caroline County, he wrote: “Secretariat was a handsome, heavily muscled chestnut with distinctive markings — three white feet and a white blaze. His owner, Penny Chenery Tweedy, took to calling him ‘Sexy,’ for he had the camera presence of a movie star.
“And brother, could he run.”
Mr. Millsaps was the driving force behind the Times-Dispatch Invitational Tournament, a well-attended college basketball holiday event held at the Richmond Coliseum from 1976 to 1991. The TDIT annually included four state teams, with Virginia and Ralph Sampson the biggest draw through those years.
Former University of Richmond Athletic Director Chuck Boone in 1991 recognized the tournament as "a catalyst to bringing state basketball to where it is today. The success some state schools are enjoying today is a direct result of the TDIT. We will always be grateful for the role it played in helping our basketball program."
Mr. Millsaps periodically wrote book reviews and other articles for The Times-Dispatch after his retirement. In 2018, he returned to the pages of the RTD as a guest columnist, and engaged in a chat with himself:
“Gransaps, weren't you a sports writer at one point?”
“I was for 28 years, which was two-thirds of my newspaper career.”
“Who was the best athlete you ever saw?”
“Oh, Lord. I could never pick just one. If I did, I'd think of 10 others in the next five minutes.”
“Well, then who was the most interesting athlete you ever covered?”
“That's easy: Arthur Ashe. He had a keen awareness of the world beyond the boundaries of the tennis court, and I always learned something in any conversation with him.”
Mr. Millsaps served as president of the Associated Press Sports Editors organization and the United States Basketball Writers Association. He was named Virginia sports writer of the year 11 times by the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association. Mr. Millsaps is a member of the Virginia Communications Hall of Fame, the USBWA Hall of Fame and the Virginia Golf Hall of Fame, and he also is enshrined in the media wing of the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame.
In 2011, Mr. Millsaps was the recipient of the Red Smith Award, which Associated Press Sports Editors presents annually to someone who has made "major contributions to sports journalism." It is the top sports journalism award in the country.
Dave Kindred, who won the Red Smith Award in 1991, once said of Mr. Millsaps: “He seemed to know everything that needed to be known."
Mr. Millsaps viewed the award as the apex of his media career. He recalled that famed Los Angeles Times sports columnist Jim Murray noted after winning a Pulitzer Prize that the Red Smith Award had given his obit writer “something to hang his hat on.”
Said Mr. Millsaps about his own Red Smith Award: “I guess this will give my obit writer at The Times-Dispatch something to hang his hat on."
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
The world has lost a good man. He was an amazing writer, RIP sir.
Sorry to see that "Saps" has passed on. One memory I have is when he once said, "I still can't get grass to grow in my backyard." I think he lived in the Fan district.
