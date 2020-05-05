“When the flu came in 1918, it turned few heads,” begins an upcoming documentary on the pandemic’s impact in Richmond.
A recruit at Camp Lee became ill with the flu in mid-September 1918, with illness spreading within hours at the base. By month’s end, the influenza had arrived in Richmond, sparking reactions and rituals that have become overly familiar today: Officials closed schools, soda fountains and even the State Fair; residents were told to wash their hands, wear gauze face masks and keep their distance.
Black victims received disparate treatment. Bureaucrats crumbled to business pressures to reopen the city, with catastrophic results.
The 1918 flu pandemic — and its parallels with our current coronavirus pandemic — was a natural topic for Richmond-based Field Studio and its PBS series, “The Future of America’s Past,” which mines history to explain current day social injustices. The studio’s co-directors, the husband-and-wife team of Lance Warren and Hannah Ayers, will debut an audio version of their short documentary Friday on VPM 88.9 FM during the “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered” shows. The video will stream on The Future of America’s Past website. Both are narrated by Ayers’ father, historian and University of Richmond emeritus president Ed Ayers.
“One characteristic of the 1918 flu is that it was very quickly forgotten,” Hannah Ayers said.
The flu, Warren said, killed an estimated 50 million to 100 million people, and more Americans than during the wars of the 20th and 21st centuries combined. “It’s a massive landmark in history.”
As localities in Virginia prepare for an uneasy reopening, the past carries a particular resonance in Richmond, where 16 of the 17 people confirmed to have died as a result of COVID-19 are African American. The 1918 flu pandemic — until recently, a largely underexplored chapter in history — proves the axiom that those who don’t know their history are bound to repeat its mistakes.
Elizabeth Outka, professor of literature at the University of Richmond and the co-curator of the former “Pandemic: Richmond” exhibit at the Valentine, described the 1918 pandemic’s erasure from cultural memory as “a perfect storm of silence.”
Outka, who penned a 2019 book on the influenza pandemic’s impact on literature, “Viral Modernism,” said people were overwhelmed by the mass carnage of World War I. The disease made them feel helpless, and indeed, doctors and nurses could do little but make patients comfortable.
The flu pandemic “kind of got folded into the pain of those years,” Outka said.
One of the highlighted stories in the Field Studio documentary was about how black flu patients were relegated to the windowless, poorly ventilated basement of the old John Marshall High School, which had been set up as an emergency hospital. The banker, humanitarian and civil rights activist Maggie L. Walker lobbied Virginia Gov. Westmoreland Davis and obtained funding for a separate hospital at Baker School, staffed by black doctors and nurses.
More than 1,000 people died of influenza in Richmond from the fall of 1918 into the following year — 1 out of every 171 residents.
“See if this sounds familiar: There’s insufficient data by race on how it affected various communities,” Warren said.
But the initial mistreatment of black patients, and the disproportionate number of both black people and working people delivering essential services that placed them at risk, “reminds us of the discrimination that was already there,” he said.
The contagion in Richmond abated somewhat by the end of October and discussion turned toward reopening the city. Dr. Roy K. Flannagan, the city’s chief health officer, initially agreed, but was dissuaded by local physicians who warned that lifting the restrictions “would be nothing short of a public calamity.”
Flannagan went to Charlottesville to tend to his ailing brother, but was followed there by two Richmond theater owners, who confronted the health director. Flannagan wavered, and ultimately, an administrative panel voted to lift the restrictions in early November.
Soon, the flu was raging again.
It’s unfathomable that a pandemic that Outka described as probably the most concentrated period of death in human history left so little of an impression. We not only allowed such a contagion to return with a vengeance; we failed to treat the underlying racial and economic disparities that helped it flourish.
“I think that should haunt us as we look at the statistics and the stories that we see today, and really shake us and make us look at what our health care system and our policies are that are keeping these inequalities so ingrained,” Ayers said.
We forgot the lessons of 1918 at our peril. History will only give us so many chances to get it right.
