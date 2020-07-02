Randall Robinson, shown here in 1998, is a Richmond-born human rights activitist who moved to Saint Kitts because he could no longer abide U.S. racism.
As this nation observes its 244th birthday, it’s helpful to evaluate our not-so-United States from a more distant perspective.
So when friend Josh Arinze sent a note checking on my well-being during this pandemic, I was delighted at the chance to hear his clear-eyed assessment of the state of our union.
Arinze, a native of Nigeria, first visited the U.S. in 1991, an occasion that included a stint as a visiting journalist in the Richmond Times-Dispatch newsroom. He returned to this country for good in August 1995, and was granted U.S. citizenship in 2008.
This nation was not something he inherited as a birthright; it was a choice. But he is unsettled by what he is witnessing in his adopted land.
“At 57, I’ve seen quite a bit in more than one country — the good, the bad, the ugly — and I consider myself resilient. But in the nearly 25 years I’ve been in the United States, I’ve never felt as upset and disoriented as I do now,” he wrote.
“The brazen torture and killing of George Floyd has left me profoundly shaken. It wasn’t just that this psychopath killed this brother — it was how he did it! It makes my blood boil! Every country in the world has its problems. I could spend days boring you with a long-winded analysis of all the problems that plague Nigeria. But this atrocity is making me re-evaluate everything I thought I knew about living in the United States.”
He’s not alone, given the social justice movement Floyd’s death unleashed. We all should be in a period of re-evaluation and alarm.
Our nation is rejecting its strengths, including diversity, in favor of a toxic nativism. (Recall President Donald Trump’s vulgar insult of Arinze’s native country.) And we’ve embraced a destructive brand of partisanship vividly expressed in the at-times violent refusal of folks to wear a face mask during a public health crisis.
There have always been glaring inconsistencies in our national narrative. This nation’s founders included slaveholders who deemed taxation without representation a matter of liberty or death.
Most curious has been the longstanding American romance with those who would have severed the Union to keep Black people in bondage. Trump is doubling down in defense of white supremacist monuments and bases named for Confederate military leaders whose troops killed more U.S. soldiers than any foreign adversary.
Richmond, thankfully, has come to the belated realization that such monuments are an affront to logic and morality.
Arinze supports the removal of Confederate monuments, thought he prefers that the process be managed by elected officials. “That said, I understand the frustration of these demonstrators, and I think it’s significant that these demonstrators come from all racial backgrounds. That says a lot about the mood in this country right now.”
The love of country should not be unconditional. True patriotism requires constant interrogation and dissent, lest we slide into fascism or authoritarian.
The things that have made us exceptional — a free, unfettered press, an independent judiciary, the rule of law, the seamless transition of power — are under assault or looking shakier by the moment.
Long before this moment, this nation exhausted the patience of Randall Robinson, a Richmond-born human rights activist who helped dismantle apartheid in South Africa but could no longer abide U.S. racism and moved to Saint Kitts. He detailed his frustrations in his 2004 book, “Quitting America: The Departure of a Black Man from his Native Land.”
“The truth put squarely is that I am spent, having fought too many American social battles that should never, in a more decent society, have presented themselves as such to begin with,” he wrote.
“I am no longer a normal person, as it were, preoccupied, as I have been constrained to be, with race and all the wearying baggage that rakes heavily in its train. But, of course, America had scarcely noticed me, not least that I was weary, preoccupied as America was with the taxing obsession of its unrelenting self-adoration.”
It would seem at this moment that we are noticed, and that people are intent on creating that more perfect union — in a nick of time.
I’ve had once-unimaginable conversations with fellow citizens. We wonder if we, too, will someday decide to quit America. But for now, the idea of America remains worth fighting for.
We are one nation, clearly divisible, but still in our adolescence as countries go. America is still a work in progress. It’s time to put away the fireworks and roll up our sleeves.
