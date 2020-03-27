Like many of us, I’m not sleeping. At least, not well. But Thursday night, I dreamt that a young colleague asked about the history of our deserted Coliseum. As I unspooled an answer, I gazed out the newsroom window into a scene straight out of “Jurassic Park”: a field of dinosaurs.
Get a hold of yourself, I thought. This isn’t real.
No doubt, this thought has occurred to you — this isn’t real — as we experience the stuff of science fiction daily. Like most Times-Dispatch reporters, I’m working from home. I miss the newsroom’s energy, collegiality and sense of connection. The new normal, ironically, can be both boring and scary.
It’s also filled with worry about food and toilet paper (enough to last?) and a steady diet of cable news, which explains the insomnia — all, of course, while dodging a sub-microscopic assassin. This is not the time for needless drama. We should be focused on helping, not hurting, hating or wasting. Here’s a short list of what should not be happening now:
Anti-Asian bias. It’s being modeled by a president who insisted on calling COVID-19 the “Chinese virus” and others who dubbed it “kung flu.” In this environment, the Virginia Asian Advisory Board submitted a guest column in the Virginia Mercury warning of the dangers of stigmatizing Asian Americans during this public health crisis.
“In an already anti-immigrant environment, Asians, particularly the Chinese, are reportedly facing increasing acts of racism, xenophobia and stigmatization as a result of coronavirus disease (COVID-19),” wrote the board, whose members are appointed by the governor.
Advisory Board Vice Chair Eric Lin of Chesterfield County said incidents of bias in Virginia are likely underreported.
“We obviously are Americans and citizens of the commonwealth and our goals here are the same as everybody else’s,” said Lin, national vice chair of chapter development for OCA — Asian Pacific American Advocates (formerly the Organization of Chinese Americans). “But when this kind of thing happens, and there’s deliberate attempts to vilify or set apart through fear, it hurts us. And it has lasting effects for not only those individuals, but the businesses in our communities. And that’s just something we have to stand up and say something about.”
The punch of this pandemic is not equally felt among races, ages, classes and ethnicities. No community should have to bear an undue burden.
Golden parachutes at Richmond City Hall. Nearly lost among COVID-19 headlines was the departure of Douglas Dunlap, who was given a nearly six-figure payout to walk away from his job as director of the Department of Housing and Community Development.
Dunlap made $143,222 annually. He will receive payments totally $99,153, the equivalent of 36 weeks of pay, mayoral spokesman Jim Nolan told Times-Dispatch reporter Mark Robinson. The circumstances surrounding Dunlap’s departure are murky, but the separation includes a stipulation that Dunlap not sue the city.
During normal times, yet another expensive payout to a departing city employee would be problematic. It’s an especially bad look as governments grapple with budgets and business closures result in an epidemic of job loss.
Jerry Falwell Jr. being a contrarian. Yes, some folks in the faith community view science as antithetical to religion.
Still, as campuses shuttered across Virginia, this was no time for Falwell, president of faith-based Liberty University, to invite students back to its Lynchburg campus following spring break. But he did, and more than 1,000 students took him up on the offer, to the alarm of Gov. Ralph Northam, Lynchburg city officials and Liberty faculty members.
“I think we have a responsibility to our students — who paid to be here, who want to be here, who love it here — to give them the ability to be with their friends, to continue their studies, enjoy the room and board they’ve already paid for and to not interrupt their college life,” Falwell told The News & Advance newspaper in Lynchburg.
We’d all like to be with our friends. But we’d also like for them, and their parents and grandparents, to live. It’s reckless to lure students back to campus when social distancing is imperative in reducing coronavirus’ spead. All of our lives are being interrupted.
Falwell should be fully cooperating with government and science, for the greater good.
“The thing is we all have to work together,” Lin said, speaking generally about this crisis. That means everyone, in big and small ways, through our sacrifice, sharing and isolation; by leaving teddy bears in the window; by delivering food to families; and by offering thanks to grocery clerks and health care professionals.
The choices we make now are the difference between a bad dream today and a better tomorrow.
