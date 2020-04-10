So our melanin pigment doesn't shield African Americans from the coronavirus after all.
It was a ridiculous idea that shouldn't have required Snopes or PolitiFact to debunk. The disproportionate toll of COVID-19 on African Americans is as deadly serious as it was utterly predictable.
Yes, racism has left African Americans with a lingering mistrust of medicine and government. (See "The Tuskegee Study of Untreated Syphilis in the Negro Male.") But our medical history has been one of susceptibility, not immunity.
Everyone involved — from the man on the street to the clinician in a lab coat — should have realized COVID-19 spelled particularly bad news for African Americans. Or as CNN commentator Van Jones said this past week: "Black people are underinsured, underemployed, and barely healthy on a good day.”
And so it has come to pass, with devastating disparity.
In hard-hit Louisiana, African Americans comprise one third of the population but 70% of coronavirus-related deaths. In Michigan, black residents are 14% of the population but 40% of the COVID-19 victims.
In Virginia? Who knows?
On Friday morning, on the Virginia Department of Health website, all but one of the state's 4,509 confirmed COVID-19 cases were tracked in an age category. Fewer than 2% did not list a gender. But nearly half of the cases did not report a race.
And you wonder why we keep shouting "Black Lives Matter!" for those in the back of the room? Some of private labs and testing sites haven't bothered to count us during a deadly pandemic.
This is unacceptable. Information is key to unlocking the secrets of any disease. Researchers have discovered that COVID-19 is deadlier for men than for women. But we're not tracking a particularly at-risk community?
"In a pandemic such as this, it is critical that everyone has as much information as possible, from the decision makers to the public," Gov. Ralph Northam said Wednesday. "Data comes in from a variety of sources, both public and private: our local health departments, the hospitals, the private testing labs and more. It is difficult but important for everyone to be reporting the same types of data so we have a better picture of what this virus looks like here in Virginia."
Northam, a physician whose term as governor was nearly derailed by his blackface baggage, should be especially sensitive to the implications of this omission. On Wednesday, he noted longstanding racial inequities in education, economic opportunity and health care access that can lead to underlying health conditions — such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma and obesity — that put African Americans at greater risk of COVID-19.
The governor said he was exploring ways to ensure that private labs report racial data. He needs to demand it.
Dr. Danny Avula, director of the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts, said his staff will be following up with patients to fill in the blanks on race.
"I'm as surprised as you are that we don't have better data," he said Thursday.
The federal government has ceded data collection to the states, with uneven results. If President Donald Trump can go out of his way to brand this disease the "Chinese virus," the least government can do is track its racial and ethnic casualties. After all, this disparate outcome is a legacy of this nation's unwillingness to confront its history of racism and how it erodes the health of its black citizens.
At the very least, the special vulnerability of communities of color cries out for targeted testing. But testing remains a problem.
Avula said the Daily Planet is testing the uninsured and he's trying to expand free testing in the private sector. His department did two large, free testing events, but then the flow of test kits from Washington dried up.
Tracy Causey, CEO of the Capital Area Health Network, said lack of testing is a problem. Meanwhile, low-income black communities lack choices in the face of the virus.
"If they're working right now, they're going to try to stay working, so they're going to take that risk," he said. "They really need the financial resources to make ends meet."
Residents in Richmond's impoverished, isolated communities often lack the privilege that social distancing requires. If you live in a food desert, it's an effort to obtain decent groceries during normal times.
Prevention is key in the absence of a vaccine. But at a time when we need rigorous data to tame this virus, we aren't even getting the basics.
We cannot repeat the 1980s, when White House indifference over the HIV/AIDS pandemic had tragic consequences in the gay community. Add HIV to the list of maladies disproportionately afflicting black Americans today.
The people most likely to die from the coronavirus disease must not be rendered invisible.
