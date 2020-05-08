Children whose families experience homelessness are more likely to miss school and less likely to graduate than their peers.
Seeking to erase those disparities and alleviate the trauma of entering the homeless shelter system, a new initiative will help students whose families live in hotels or other temporary living situations secure permanent, stable housing.
Leading the effort is Housing Families First, a nonprofit that aids families in the region facing homelessness. In March, the organization won a $500,000, three-year grant from The Robins Foundation to partner with Richmond Public Schools’ Family Support Center on the initiative, called Bringing Families Home.
As the economic fallout of the pandemic has grown, housing advocates and local officials have worried it portends a spike in homelessness once the statewide freeze on court proceedings lifts.
Even before the public health crisis cost thousands their jobs, families living in hotels were one missed paycheck away from the region’s already tapped homeless shelter system.
“There are so many families who are precariously housed right now that we won’t be able to help everyone, but we know we can make a big dent for folks who are in danger of losing their hotels,” said Beth Vann-Turnbull, Housing Families First’s executive director.
Despite their plight, families living in hotels don’t qualify for most federal assistance that homeless service providers offer locally until they lose their rooms. That’s because the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development does not define people living in hotels or staying with friends or family on a temporary basis as homeless.
Under that definition, there are 549 homeless people throughout the Richmond region. The figure comes from a bi-annual census, last conducted in January, defined as people sleeping outdoors on the night of the count.
Under a broader definition used by the U.S. Department of Education, Richmond Public Schools counts 1,200 homeless students in the school system alone. Add their family members, and the figure is probably triple that, Vann-Turnbull said.
Through the new initiative, launched Thursday, families will receive assistance with their housing search and application process, help negotiating lease terms with prospective landlords and one-time move-in costs. The latter is a major obstacle for those experiencing homelessness.
In Richmond, those costs average about $3,000, Vann-Turnbull said, far higher than what most families in that position can save. In many cases, a family will spend what savings they have to keep a hotel room until they run out of money and ultimately end up in the shelter system or on the streets.
RPS will track outcomes for students aided through the program, including school attendance, rate of suspension and academic achievement, said Erika Schmale, the school system’s McKinney-Vento homeless education specialist.
RPS will refer families to Housing Family First based on family size, length of homelessness and whether a student has been chronically absent or displayed behavioral issues stemming from their family’s housing instability, she said.
Housing Families First created a new position, called a school housing navigator, to work directly with families in the program. Destiny Hunter, previously a staffer for the region’s homeless crisis line, is taking on the new support role.
The initiative kicked off months earlier than originally planned, thanks to an additional $75,000 grant Housing Families First received from Funders for Housing and Opportunity.
Vann-Turnbull said the COVID-19 pandemic necessitated an earlier start. The money will help offer similar assistance to families whose students are enrolled in Henrico County Public Schools.
The goal is to move 85 to 90 families into permanent housing in the program’s first year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.