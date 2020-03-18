Black trash bags covered seats, separating attendees. Residents waited at home in a video chatroom to address elected officials.
The methods deployed by the Charlottesville City Council on Monday illustrate a pressing challenge for localities: how to balance safety protocols amid a pandemic while conducting critical public business with ample citizen participation.
While awaiting guidance from state leaders, local governments are determining how to strike that balance without running aground of open meeting laws that experts say were written without a pandemic in mind.
“We’re trying to make sure we’re following the law. We have to allow community participation,” Henrico Board of Supervisors Chairman Tommy Branin said Wednesday, of shifting meeting plans. “We’re already doing virtual town halls, so it would be no different. We would have a screen set up to communicate with them.”
There’s also concern about the health and safety of officials and staff. It’s leading to questions about what can be done to reduce their risk of exposure.
How many officials need to show up in person for a board or council meeting to vote on contracts or hold public hearings about tax rates? Can officials still participate in meetings if they call in? Can exemptions be made in an emergency?
The COVID-19 crisis coincides with budget season for the state’s local governments. Each has taken, or is considering, steps to limit the number of people at public meetings while still allowing residents to listen and address officials.
On Tuesday, the Henrico Board of Supervisors unanimously adopted a policy that allows up to two of its members to participate in meetings remotely. Three supervisors would still need to appear in person for the meeting to proceed.
In Chesterfield, a series of community meetings on budget plans for the fiscal year that begins July 1 will be streamed via Facebook Live. The county is asking residents to submit questions in advance.
In Hanover, the Board of Supervisors canceled meetings for the next week, but will reconvene the following Wednesday without holding a public comment period.
Federal, state and local officials have banned gatherings of more than 10 people to limit the spread of the virus, which has prompted a state of emergency in Virginia. Under state law, local governing bodies can meet by phone or video chat in case of an emergency, but the meeting can only pertain to that emergency.
Megan Rhyne, executive director of the Virginia Coalition for Open Government, said the law was written that way about a decade ago with a prolonged natural disaster in mind.
Unlike a hurricane or blizzard, the situation around the pandemic is a “shit storm” the state’s open records law is not equipped to handle, she wrote in a post to the watchdog organization’s website.
“It has response timelines that take into account weekends and holidays, but probably not partial shutdowns, skeleton staffs and reduced services,” Rhyne stated. “Now is a time for vigilance, for sure, but it’s also a time for allowances.”
Sen. Bill DeSteph, R-Virginia Beach, asked Gov. Ralph Northam for an executive order authorizing the governing bodies of towns, cities and counties to hold business meetings by teleconference, according to a letter sent Tuesday.
“Limiting in-person attendance will allow our constituents to protect themselves and one another, while maintaining informed and active citizenship,” DeSteph stated. “This will let the government operate in an efficient and safe manner while we mitigate the effects of this public health crisis.”
A Northam spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment on the matter Wednesday.
Richmond, Henrico and other local government officials sought guidance from the attorney general’s office this week on how to proceed.
Charlotte Gomer, a spokeswoman for Attorney General Mark Herring, said his office will rely on local government lawyers to interpret the law and guide localities as they see fit.
She said the office’s attorneys are dealing with an “incredible volume and range” of issues for the state government at this time.
“City and county attorneys have significant experience in open meeting requirements, so they’re really the front lines on this—ensuring that local governments can function, decisions can get made, and needs are addressed while adhering to legal requirements that promote open and transparent government,” Gomer said in a statement.
What that looks like in Richmond is still an open question.
The City Council’s budget process typically would unfold in a series of lengthy meetings with dozens of administrators and residents present. In years’ past, public hearings have drawn hundreds to the chambers — an impossibility during the pandemic.
“A session where there’s a packed house is not happening,” said Michael Jones, the 9th District councilman. “This is not last year; hell, this isn’t even last week.”
On Monday, administrators filed out of a council meeting as news of tighter federal guidelines on gatherings spread.
However, even the most bare bones setup — the nine-member council and its staff, the city attorney, city clerk and top administrators — would exceed the 10-person limit for gatherings. Several council members said they favor remote participation, either by video or dial-in conference call, so long as it does not hamper public participation.
Council Vice President Chris Hilbert participated in the Monday meeting via phone. He had been in contact with someone showing symptoms of the virus and decided to self-quarantine until their results were known. That person has since tested negative, he said Wednesday.
Rhyne said governing bodies should hold meetings only by teleconference if the public can still monitor the proceedings.
“Ideally, provisions for providing public comment would be included,” she said, “and there would be some guardrails in place for what type of business could be conducted and/or for how long these measures would remain in place.”
The council’s first budget meeting was set to take place next Monday, but was canceled Wednesday along with two others scheduled in the coming weeks.
The first session is now slated for April 13.
