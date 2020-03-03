Henrico County school redistricting committee members say the School Board exerted undue influence last month after publicly asking them to make special considerations for vocal constituents.
Ahead of meetings on Wednesday and Thursday where the latest redistricting proposals will be presented to the public, the School Board continued to hear complaints that the redistricting committee and a hired consultant are neglecting their objections. But committee members say some unwanted changes are needed to alleviate overcrowding, reduce concentrations of poverty and plan for future growth.
But the School Board's recent entanglement has prompted questions from committee members about whether opposition from some neighborhoods could have an outsized impact on the board's final decision in May:
"What's the point of having all of us taking time out of our busy schedules to do this if the School Board is going to change what we're doing? We were selected to do a job," Nichole Brooks-Giles, a committee member and Henrico school teacher. "Let us do our job."
Under the two most current redistricting options being considered, about 4,200 to 4,400 students could be impacted. Concerned families say they do not want students attending a school that's farther away or being separated from their friends.
Becky Hurst, a member of the committee, said the most vocal critics would be moved to Brookland Middle School, Hermitage High School or Tucker High School in the redistricting plans. Hurst said perceptions about those schools being poorer with larger minority and immigrant populations seem to be driving part of the pushback.
"I think equity is being overlooked," Hurst said.
At Hermitage, 54% of students are classified as economically disadvantaged, according to data the school division and Ohio-based consultant Cropper GIS have provided the committee. About three in four Brookland students are economically disadvantaged. At Tucker High, the proportion is nearly half --higher than at nearby Freeman and Godwin, which would see a collective 300 students shift to Tucker under one of the current redistricting options.
School Board members last month said they would like the committee to consider concerns of several specific communities that would be moved to those schools, such as the new River Mill subdivision in Fairfield and neighborhoods near Crestview Elementary School in Tuckahoe.
Marketed as a planned community with single-family homes and townhouses, the website for River Mill notes says it is located near "top-ranked" Henrico Schools. Several parents in meetings have said they moved there with the zoning for Glen Allen High School and Hungary Creek Middle School in mind.
Hungary Creek this year is at 100% of its capacity, while Glen Allen is at 103%, according to the school division.
Last week, at the School Board's regular monthly meeting, about three dozen parents and students spoke about redistricting. Nearly all of them spoke against proposed redistricting plans.
"To date there have been zero proposed maps that keep us at our current schools. It's not what the residents of this area want," Ashley Lewis, a resident of the River Mill community, told the School Board. "Thankfully the final decision will be in your hands, because otherwise I would feel that we don't stand a chance."
Lewis and several other speakers also thanked the School Board for asking the committee to consider their requests.
Hurst and committee member Lawrence Hall said the guidance they received from the board shows favor to their most vocal constituents.
"We're trying to make it fair," Hall said. "The School Board should never have been involved."
In a School Board work session last week, board member Kristi Kinsella said it is "counterproductive" and "premature" to request changes to the proposed maps. She said the plans address her own long held concerns about overcrowded schools in the Brookland District.
"I believe the committee has identified this as a current and future problem; thus to this point plans are meant to correct that," she said. "I believe in the committee's work and will continue to follow the process closely."
In an interview afterward, however, Kinsella said she did not have any regrets about each board member commenting publicly on the plans last month.
Cooper on Tuesday dismissed the idea that the process is becoming politicized, saying that the committee and consultant are refining options independently.
"There are maps that haven't been presented yet. We're going to see what it is and go from there," he said. "The goal was to let (the redistricting committee) know that we're hearing from our constituents. We did not give them directives."
He added: "We just want to make sure they’re on the same page. I don’t see it as political pressure, personally."
The public meetings this week will be held 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Douglas Wilder Middle School and 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Hermitage High School.
