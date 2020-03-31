Forced out of work in mid-March by the COVID-19 pandemic, Daniel Domingo began to worry about April 1.
The 51-year-old chef at a popular Scott’s Addition restaurant saw his hours and income reduced drastically, then vanish altogether as a result of public health guidance that prompted widespread business closures. About 7,600 people filed for unemployment in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and Hanover last week alone, up from 300 claims a week earlier.
“When the coronavirus advanced, my schedule went to three days a week, then two days, then one day,” he said. “Now, nothing.”
A side gig he relied on to make extra money by cooking paella for parties dried up, too. Everyone canceled their bookings as Gov. Ralph Northam has directed people to avoid gatherings over 10 people to slow the spread of the virus that has killed 27 and infected 1,250 others across the state as of Tuesday.
Domingo owes rent Wednesday he does not have. His share for his Carver home is $540.
Unsure of what to do, he asked his landlord for leniency. It’s a step that landlords, property management firms and legal aid attorneys are urging tenants to take if they are uncertain of how they will pay their rent.
Domingo’s landlord, Zarina Fazadlin, promised she would give him more time to pay it. He was among a handful of the roughly 65 tenants she rents to who made a similar request due to job or wage losses stemming from the virus.
In turn, Fazadlin asked the bank she owes mortgage payments to what kind of flexibility they could offer her. She is still awaiting a response on her request, but said making exceptions for her tenants under the circumstances wasn’t even a question.
“I just put myself in that situation,” Fazadlin said. “This is the time that we as Americans need to help one another. I have to stay strong, not only for myself, but for my tenants.”
Fazadlin said she will not punish tenants who let her know in advance that they are short on rent this month or they will be late on what they owe. Large property management companies around the region say they are taking a similar approach.
If a tenant cannot pay April rent in full or on time, Dodson Property Management, Thalhimer and Landmark Property Services are offering individual payment plans and waiving late fees.
Representatives from each company said they are not evicting tenants during the crisis. Evictions are halted statewide through April 26 as a result of a Supreme Court of Virginia judicial emergency order that has suspended all non-essential court proceedings.
Duke Dodson’s company manages 4,000-plus properties in the region. He estimates as much as a quarter of the rent payments it would collect in a normal month may not be paid.
At the same time, monthly costs owners incur remain the same. That means tapping other sources to pay management staff and cover insurance, utilities, building maintenance and other costs. Owners with mortgages can seek extensions from lenders in the short term, but not permanently, he said.
“When this ends, landlords will have to pay banks and tenants will have to pay landlords,” Dodson said. “We’re all just trying to minimize the pain until that time comes.”
Plans for a rent strike have circulated on social media over the last two weeks. The extent of the strike and the number of participants is unclear.
Organizers are encouraging tenants in the same building or under the same management umbrella to not pay their rents because of the economic strain the virus has wrought. Participants could face eviction for nonpayment when the judicial emergency ends.
Christie Marra, director of housing advocacy for the Virginia Poverty Law Center, said a different approach may be more effective amid the crisis. Most landlords will take a reasonable stance if asked for leniency, she said, especially given the clear economic burden many are facing. That means "giving people steps to take that balance the tenant’s right to remain safely housed with the landlord’s right to collect rent," she said.
“A rent strike is not appropriate in this situation. This is a situation where trying to figure out how to work together is appropriate."
Domingo, the chef, says he is thankful Fazadlin was understanding; he has other bills he is worried about, too.
“Maybe I can pay $200,” he said of the rent. “I don’t know.”
