Joaquin Dela Cruz and Maggie Ford were thrilled last summer when it was announced their school would be performing “Mamma Mia!” this spring.
With the conclusion of their high school careers in sight, they listened to the soundtrack religiously and imagined how it would feel to give their final bow with friends who had become like family.
“I know I won’t lose touch with these people,” Ford said. “I’m going to stay friends with them forever.”
But with Virginia schools closed for the rest of the year as the coronavirus pandemic rages on, high school concerts and musicals are being canceled or postponed indefinitely.
Their teachers and school directors are trying to find ways to let them perform to an audience again later this summer if the health crisis subsides.
Meantime, students feel robbed of the memories they hoped to make this spring. Seniors may never again as high school students experience a post-show afterglow or the rush that comes with the final crescendo as their season wraps.
Restrictions on large gatherings and the shuttering of nonessential businesses means no wrap parties or hang outs at all-night diners with the cast.
Aside from prom and graduation, the seniors in Mills Godwin High School’s theater program in Henrico County may also not get to perform rituals other seniors have long performed.
“As a freshmen, you’re always looking forward to those things,” said Ford, a senior who was cast to play the lead role of Sophie Sheridan in the production of the musical based on songs by Swedish pop group ABBA.
“It’s weird because we’ve been working toward this moment for four years and it’s just been taken away,” she said.
Dela Cruz, who was cast to play Sam Carmichael, was counting on the senior ritual.
While the whole cast typically gets in a circle right before each show to hype one another up, the seniors always gather together afterward to celebrate their time together.
“When I was a freshmen, I looked up to all the upperclassmen, and they got a chance to do that,” Dela Cruz said. “It would have been really exciting to pass it on.”
Todd Coolidge, the school’s theater director and an English teacher at Godwin, said he feels a special connection to the seniors in his drama program since this is his fourth year at the school.
“This group was the first I worked with when I became a teacher here,” he said. “There’s a definite bond that’s been created over those years, working on projects and going to thespian festivals with them.”
He said he’s especially proud of the leadership and encouragement they’ve shown younger students.
“There’s definitely a sense that we’re like a family,” said Andrew Levin, a sophomore in the program.
He said he’s mostly disappointed that he will not be able to perform with members of the senior class again.
“Losing the opportunity to work with the seniors who’ve helped me through my first two years of high school, that’s what hurts the most,” he said.
Dela Cruz said students and families were told that Coolidge and the school system this week was still trying to figure out if the production can happen this spring.
Allen Hall, the director of bands and orchestra at Glen Allen High School, said he and his colleagues are also trying to make arrangements so this year’s senior class can perform together one last time.
While some groups like the Jazz Ensemble may not get to perform in a special concert it does each year, some groups may still get a chance to perform at graduation ceremonies this year.
Last week, Henrico schools spokesman Andy Jenks said reservations for ceremonies at the Siegel Center in June are still being held, but it’s likely they will instead take place “at some undetermined time in the future.”
With Hall retiring this year, some of his students said they were also looking forward to sharing their final concert with him.
“I was really looking forward to taking the stage with him one last time,” said Maddy Claytor, a senior who plays trumpet in the Wind Ensemble, Marching Band and Jazz Band.
“I am so lucky to have a band director who cares so much about his students and who has taught me so much in just a few short years,” she said. “I’m sad that it all ended so abruptly.”
Parents, too, are upset about the cancellations.
Almeater Alston was hoping her daughter, junior first chair violinist Taylor Rawlings, would choose one of her favorite pieces to perform in the spring concert: “Moonlight Sonata.”
“They’re all a very talented and committed group of young people,” she said of the orchestra. “I think I speak for more than a few parents when I say we’re disappointed we won’t be able to attend the concert.”
So, too, is Dan Tubbs, a senior multi-instrumentalist and a member of the school’s choir.
“This would have been the time to show our community and families what we have achieved as an ensemble in the past year, and for some of us the last four years,” he said.
“I have made so many friends that I may never see again and I really wish I could have had more chances to work and perform with them.”
