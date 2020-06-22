A downtown eyesore linked to the failed Navy Hill redevelopment plan is officially up for grabs.
The Richmond City Council backed a request from Mayor Levar Stoney to designate as surplus the city-owned Public Safety Building at 510 N. 10th Street. The 8-0 vote clears the way for the Stoney administration to solicit development proposals for the property it has said it wants to bring back on the tax rolls.
“We are prepared to move forward with a request for proposals,” said Sharon Ebert, the deputy chief administrative officer for economic development.
The council’s Land Use, Housing and Transportation would be able to review that solicitation before it is issued, Ebert said.
In the spring, the Stoney administration asked the council to designate as surplus several properties linked to the $1.5 billion plan to replace the arena. Among them was the shuttered Richmond Coliseum itself.
However, the administration amended that request to center on the 66-year-old Public Safety Building alone. Some on the council had voiced opposition to designating all the properties as surplus without first developing a small area plan based on feedback from residents.
Two firms already have signaled interest in the properties.
Washington D.C.-based developer Douglas Jemal offered $15 million for about 15 acres of property near City Hall, including the Public Safety Building site. The Stoney administration said his proposal was incomplete, and requested additional information from Jemal, officials told the council last month. Jemal’s original offer expired in May.
Capital City Partners, the development firm that helped pitch the Navy Hill plan, submitted an unsolicited proposal in May centering on the Public Safety Building alone. It offered $3.17 million for the property. Its plans call for a $350 million development to rise in place of the building. The majority of the development would be devoted to new office and medical space.
Administration officials said they wanted to negotiate the terms of Capital City Partners’ unsolicited offer. Leonard Sledge, Richmond’s economic development director, said the plans “present a tremendous redevelopment opportunity.”
In other business Monday, the council approved new rules governing short-term rentals over objections from some operators and one member of the council, 5th District Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch. The council also unanimously approved a resolution to begin the process of renaming the Lee Bridge.
Its next regular meeting is currently scheduled for July 27.
