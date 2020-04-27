Two months ago, my colleagues and I in the Richmond Times-Dispatch newsroom were looking forward to new digs.
A move to our building's fourth floor from the second floor was planned for mid-March. As we approached the beginning of that month, we wondered aloud what our new office setup would look like: who was sitting where, the location of kitchens, where we'd put the plants none of us claim as our own but nonetheless have been part of our newsroom landscape forever, whether we'd have decent coffee machines — you know, the important stuff.
None of us could have predicted that just days after our official relocation, we'd all relocate again — this time, back to our homes.
Covering a global pandemic is a first for all of us. We're trying to remain safe while doing a job that requires us to be present when and where it counts. We know readers depend on us. Yet, like everyone else, we have families and lives that have been upended, put on hold and completely and wholly changed, for better or worse.
We're dealing with this experience in our own ways. I asked my colleagues to share how life has changed for them — here's what some of them had to say.
***
Richmond.com Editor Paul Whelan reports that every time he starts to complain about being cooped up in his house, "I think about something the shutdown has actually given me."
"Time."
Not the commuting hours, or the extra time to do yardwork, though he admits he has cleaned out his garage. Rather, the pandemic lockdown "has hit the snooze button on a significant change in my life."
He writes: "This fall, Peter, my youngest child of three — two girls and a boy — is heading off to college. My wife and I are going to be empty nesters before turning 50.
Now, I truly love my wife, and I'm excited about what we'll be able to do together in the years ahead. Travel. Reclaim parts of our house, and maybe even keep it tidy. (How can ALL the glasses be dirty at the SAME TIME!)
But my days as a dad have been incredibly full and fulfilling.
Teaching Charlotte to hit a softball. Telling Tierney about the stars. Wandering through the woods with Peter. Bedtime stories. Fireflies. Beach vacations. Christmas mornings. Even the dad jokes. It's all been unadulterated magic. Like I said, I’ve been blessed."
Whelan admits he "was a little lost before I became a dad, and nothing in my life has given me greater purpose. But this fall, my prime dad days were coming to an end."
Simply put, his coronavirus lockdown has a silver lining.
"The five of us are stuck together for just a little longer. Time for board games, perfect dinners and even a lesson in beer pong. (Apparently, I'm pretty good.)"
He adds: "I’m going to have mixed memories of these days. But I’ll never forget our last stay at home."
***
Photographer Joseph Mahoney explained that during downtime in the midst of one of the most important stories of his 47-year career, he vowed to dedicate time to his personal multicultural improvement.
For "higher culture," he explained, he read three books by his favorite author, Bill Bryson: "The Body: A Guide for Occupants," "One Summer: America, 1927" and "A Short History of Nearly Everything."
Then, he turned his focus toward the "lower cultures" — specifically, in his vehicle.
He offered this as background: A news photographer's vehicle is a place unto itself. "Back in the day," Mahoney said, photographers spent most of their time in one of two places — their vehicles or a darkroom.
The advent of digital transmission meant the "darkroom" was transferred to the transport. "We now send photos from the front seat," he said.
That front seat for him is a 2002 Toyota Tacoma with 325,000 miles, manual transmission and foibles that are "part of its charm."
Throw in a ham radio (for hurricane tracking) and a CB (handy for getting to accident sites) and there's only one reason to get out of the truck, Mahoney said — "to make pictures."
(As an aside, he said, if you want to take the pulse of Middle America, listen to CB channel 19 as you drive Interstate 95 — just make sure to give the kids earplugs.)
But inside that Tacoma lies a plethora of personal history — "interior cultures," as Mahoney described it. Layers of empty potato chip bags; wrappers for chicken salad sandwiches from 7-Eleven; and copious amounts of half-empty bottles of iced tea with the stains to match; Bob Seger in a Fleetwood Mac jewel case; newspapers; and ... ahem, viticulture, but for transport only, of course.
"And that's just the front seat," he quipped.
The rear seats captured mounds of couture: jackets for all seasons, along with shoes, shirts and pants — some of which still fit — plus a lost tripod and a lens from a camera brand he stopped using 15 years ago.
"As I dug deeper, I realized what Harold Carter must have felt when he uncovered King Tut's tomb," he said. "The wonders of discovery of times past — [and] that made me rethink my original mission."
Turns out, the only things Mahoney threw away were the sandwich wrappers, chip bags and empty tea bottles.
"I put everything else back in its place," he said.
"I never know when I'll change camera brands, my feet shrink or [I'll] lose weight — but I'm ready just in case."
***
Reporter Justin Mattingly recalled that Easter is one of his favorite days of the year — joyous churches and fellowship and folks dressed in their Sunday best.
But this year was unlike any other.
Mattingly reported that instead of sharing the Resurrection with friends and loved ones, he watched services online in his sweatpants. On a day historically spent together, the Mattingly clan held a video chat instead, calling in from all over the country, California to Virginia and New York.
"Those video chats are a source of connection that's provided some relief to the loneliness many of us feel," he said. Where his family's normal video chats this time of year would center around their beloved baseball and the new season, they now wonder if there will be a season at all.
Video chats with college friends feature talk of furloughs and the future of newspapers. His Friday morning men's Bible study meeting — normally held at Chick-fil-A — now happens virtually as well, "with cereal instead of chicken biscuits."
Then there are the nightly chats with his girlfriend, who lives 3 miles away and has a foster dog who's still getting used to people.
"There's no question the world is different than what it was at the beginning of March," Mattingly said. "My life is much different, but I've tried to use this season as a time to grow."
He said he's connecting with friends he hasn't talked to in far too long, reading books that were put on the back burner during the hectic General Assembly session preceding anything related to COVID-19, and going for long walks to explore different parts of his community.
"It's that aspect — community — that's going to get us through this," he said. "That, and people making wise choices."
***
Copy editor Michelle Combs said she first saw the stay-at-home order as a burden. Now, she says, it's a gift.
Instead of running around daily, Combs said she and her family are spending time at home — for the first time in years.
"While we mourn the early end of school days (Goodbye peaceful mornings! We miss you so!), we don’t have to pack lunches for work or school and we’re enjoying doing some house projects we hadn’t had time for," she said.
The house, however, is a little crowded these days.
"My partner’s sister just moved to Richmond from across the country and has been staying with us. So we have five people and four cats (two are hers, two are ours) in what I call Our Tiny Townhouse. Great for energy efficiency and small living, but not so great for stay-at-home orders," Combs said.
Still, they're finding ways to pass the time.
"Did I mention that our cat, Pete, now has his own Instagram account? He’s a professional! His IG is Professional_Pete!" Give him a follow.
***
Politics editor Andrew Cain said his reporters’ hard work has led to some hectic afternoons.
"They have been filing so much news during the COVID crisis that on one recent afternoon I looked up and realized we were 18 minutes from the editors’ afternoon Zoom call."
"I had not showered," he said. "I had not shaved. I was wearing pajamas."
Which proves a point, he said: Editors can scramble to make deadline.
***
After finding himself unsatisfied by the endless replays of sporting events past, Deputy News Editor Shawn Cox dug his Wii out of hibernation. But with his HDTV having no component cable jacks, the console had no home.
Then it hit him: In the final minutes of the newsroom’s existence on the second floor, Cox and his wife, Night Editor Kim Chapman, had saved an archaic TV that once belonged to the mother of a now-retired managing editor. It was still in the trunk of the car.
"I thought connecting everything would be easy," Cox said. "I was wrong."
There was only a coaxial input on the back of the TV, which seemed like a dead end until Cox realized he still had his late father’s VHS-to-DVD recorder ... minus the remote.
This got hooked up to that. But even on the requisite Channels 3 and 4, it was nothing but a snowstorm.
Then, finally, the Wii came alive.
"Now I can save the galaxy. Or just play a few holes of golf as Willie Nelson," Cox said.
"Which during a pandemic, hey, isn't so bad."
***
Sweet potatoes and asparagus, spring onions and eggs. Beets, kale, dill and cilantro.
Night Editor Kim Chapman said bringing home her haul from the South of the James drive-thru farmers market on Saturdays is the best part of her week.
Like lots of people staying home, she has been cooking more, but not just to eat.
"I need to eat, of course, but also I appreciate that figuring out what to make and then cooking it forces me to think about something besides the pandemic," she said, noting that she'd gladly focus on putting together a meal rather than fixating on the health of faraway family members.
For several weeks, she has been ordering produce online, then looking forward to those Saturday morning drive-thru market ventures when she can pick it up.
(For details on the market, visit Facebook.com/SOJmarket. Customers are required to preorder during the week for the drive-thru on Saturday.)
"I'm able to support farmers while avoiding trips to the grocery store, and I get to eat well," Chapman said. "The whole process makes me feel fortunate for what I have during this otherwise dark time."
***
Features Editor Karri Peifer’s brother had just finished ripping three walls out of her dining room, leaving gaping holes in the floor and ceiling when this all started. That was the state of her house when her brother packed up his tools on a Sunday afternoon and headed home to the Outer Banks with a promise to be back the next weekend to do the patching and finishing part.
Also, the dog was just home and on vet-ordered bed rest for four weeks and a complicated pill regimen, and there were grocery runs for staples that had been depleted, thanks to said houseguest/destructionist. Just typical life chaos stuff, Peifer said.
This was the weekend before St. Patrick’s Day.
Meanwhile, “my sister had become some sort of amateur epidemiologist and was calling everyone with increasingly alarming warnings about COVID-19, its spread and the certain death our mother would face if she didn’t shelter in place immediately.
“Honestly, I thought my sister was being crazy and insistent,” Peifer said. “I suggested we go ahead and kill Mom so no one would have to worry about it.
“My mom thought it was funny — my sister still isn’t 100% speaking to me."
Jokes aside, Peifer said she knew the coronavirus threat was imminent. As someone who covers Richmond’s vast restaurant scene, she had already filed a story on deep-cleaning methods and sick-leave policies of a few local restaurants, as the first cases were reported in Northern Virginia.
Only a few restaurants responded and were preparing. But by the end of the week, Peifer said, nearly every restaurant had a super-cleaning plan in place. She was getting flooded with emails, phone calls and texts, as well as social media messages and tags with people sharing details.
“Everyone was cleaning,” she said. “Some were adding space between tables. A few were touting takeout options. But the story we published Friday was out of date by Saturday. By Sunday, restaurants started closing and it was out of date again.”
She called the weekend before St. Patrick’s Day a test run. After that, news unfolded quickly — and constantly.
“One of the bizarre and frustrating things about covering this pandemic and all its tentacles is as soon as you report one thing, it changes,” she said. “Restaurants that were open, closed. Closed restaurants reopened and then closed again.”
Peifer said restaurants were the first businesses dramatically affected by the pandemic and continue to be so. Keeping up with and reporting the changes was more important than ever.
Yet the dog still needed his pills, but now it was in between work meetings at home. Her brother couldn’t return to finish what he'd started on her house. The groceries still needed to be gotten — and now that everyone was taking it seriously, she needed to apologize to her sister and check in on Mom.
“It’s crazy to think of the past month — or six weeks — and realize it’s just actually a small slice of time,” Peifer said. “It’ll be a blink when we all look back.”
But basically, Peifer said, after the first few weeks of a blur of work and trying to keep a dog calm, she has learned to balance.
She’s setting boundaries to clock out at work and stop looking at her phone. She's also making sure to call and check in on her mom, spend time with her boyfriend, entertain her nieces via FaceTime so her sister can have a break and, now that the dreaded month of bed rest is over, spend time playing fetch. Lots and lots of fetch.
The holes in the walls, floors and ceiling ... well, she’s trying not to look at them. Or step in them.
